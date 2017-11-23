Liberals bail on Bernie Sanders in bid to launch new third party

Draft Bernie is no more.
The liberal activists who hoped to recruit Sen. Bernard Sanders to lead a new third party appear to have given up on the senator, dropping his name from their movement as they search for another champion to pave an independent path in the next presidential election.
Comprising former Sanders staffers and volunteers, the group says the invite to Mr. Sanders still stands, but it’s changing its name from “Draft Bernie for a People’s Party” to “Movement for a People’s Party.”
“We are motivated to continue whether Bernie is prepared to join us yet or not by the fact that a new party is inevitable in the United States,” said Nick Brana, who founded the effort and serves as its national director.
MPP plans to bring together progressive organizations, unions and working people in the hopes of consolidating resources and fielding a presidential candidate in 2020.
“Presidential campaigns offer a unique ability to motivate wholesale, kind of across-the-board political change by creating a down-ballot effect and by creating a very visible candidate and platform that can help sweep in lower down-ballot candidates,” Mr. Brana said.
He and his fellow activists say they fear the Democratic Party is more interested in cooperating with the political right than embracing a fully progressive platform of state-sponsored health care, free college tuition and raising taxes on the rich.
Beyond policy, their experience in the presidential primary race last year, when they believe the Democratic National Committee worked to sabotage Mr. Sanders’ chances to be the party’s nominee, have soured them. Revelations from former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile that the party struck a deal to give Hillary Clinton exceptional control even during the primary have fueled the outrage.
Progressives also point out that the DNC recently removed Sanders backers from the party’s rules committee.
“We think it is inevitable that we will see a new party in the U.S. because the electoral opening is so vast and so large,” Mr. Brana said. “It is less of a question of whether someone is going to start a new party than it is who is going to be the first to do it.”
Mr. Brana is motivated by polls that show more and more voters are identifying as independent and are more open to a political third party than they have been. A Gallup tracking poll shows that 42 percent of voters say they are independent, compared with 31 percent who say they are Republican and 24 percent who say they are Democratic.
Another survey from Gallup found that 61 percent of voters say the nation should have a competitive third major political party.
Charlie Cook, of The Cook Political Report, said the biggest impediment to establishing a viable third party is that it cannot win the presidency.
“That is the ultimate prize, and as long as there is a legitimate Democrat and legitimate Republican, it is impossible for a third party to get a majority of Electoral College votes,” Mr. Cook said. “There is no reason why you couldn’t have a third party win House seats, Senate seats and governorships — as they have rarely — but the thing is, nationally speaking, the White House is the ultimate prize, and an independent cannot win in a three-way race.”
Third parties have produced some memorable political figures, including Ross Perot, Ralph Nader, Jesse Ventura and Gary Johnson. For the most part, however, most well-known third parties — the Constitutionalists, Greens and Libertarians — have struggled to put their imprint on national politics.
Some believed the presidential race last year, which featured two unpopular candidates, opened the door for a third-party candidate. Mr. Johnson, a former two-term New Mexico governor and onetime Republican presidential candidate, ran as a Libertarian and won 3.7 percent of the national vote, a new high for his party.
Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, has been an intriguing figure. He identifies as an independent for voters back home in Vermont but caucuses with Democrats on Capitol Hill and is deeply invested in the party’s politics.
His former volunteers and staffers who now make up the Movement for a People’s Party spent months trying to entice him to abandon the Democratic Party, including a petition drive that gathered 50,000 signatures on a request that he break away.
Mr. Sanders, though, said he will try to remake the party from the inside out, suggesting that he believes the best bet of seeing his progressive vision come to fruition lies with Democrats.
There are some signs it is working, as 16 Senate Democrats, including a number of possible 2020 presidential contenders, signed onto the Medicare-for-all bill that he released last month.
Mr. Sanders also has flirted with running for the party’s presidential nomination again.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The Democrat party is collapsing faster than ever. Oh, happy days!
WE have heard this song before People’s Party meaning either socialism or communism, so no thank you because my family knows both. What a stupid name for a party underlining the stupidity of calling it this name – but then again maybe that is the goal of such a party. No thanks!
But you would think the most OUT spoken socialist around (Bernie) would be a shoe in to LEAD the ‘peoples party’..
This will be perfect. A third party of liberal communists, which will split the vote of the communist DemoRAT party. It is too bad there are so many RINO voters who keep voting in the same socialist / communist House and Senate members, like McCain, Flake, Graham, McConnell, Ryan etc.
Just rebranding of the center and center left of the democratic party merging with the CPUSA.
They’ve been merged with the commie US party for decades now.. THIS just is them coming out of the closet on it.
I guess they ended up splitting themselves instead of us. What did they expect from their ignorant no common sense having bunch of constituents? Lol…what a bunch of rocks.
With the current congress and tax bill, republicans may be on the way to splitting apart also. To republicans in high tax states, no tax cut or an increase in taxes with no spending control makes the libertarians look more and more attractive.
So what is your solution to this tax issue then?
You let hiLIARy crap all over you and The Bern and you vote for her anyways? Did all of you receive an expensive sports car and a $600,000 lakefront House like the bern did for his hiLIARy support?
M A G A !!!
I can’t see a downside of splitting the leftoid vote. Fun to watch them eat their young the way that they are. And the more they flop and twitch, the more of their base will be asking themselves…Whiskey Tango Foxtrot??
I see this as a very good thing. And not just because of the initial “split the vote” effect it will have.
The DNC cares less than nothing about the will of its own voters. Even as a staunch conservative I watched in horror last summer how Hillary outright STOLE the nomination from Bernie. Bernie was robbed. I actually felt sorry for Democrat voters. Bernie could fill stadia with supporters (similar to a Trump rally) but Hillary couldn’t fill a library partitioned in half.
Not that I would have voted for Bernie. Of course not. What I’m saying is half the country didn’t have a decent champion to rally behind. Hillary is unworthy in every respect.
I don’t want “some Republican” to run away with the election, because it might be Jeb Bush next time. That can’t be allowed.
Yes the RNC is corrupt but the DNC is much worse and no longer deserves to exist. Tear it down and start over. Maybe they can find real candidates who can do things right now and then. Maybe not, but the DNC is a guaranteed fail.
I don’t like the idea of the GOP being a monopoly, because it will only make the GOP worse.
Also if the Dems succeed in birthing a new party we may soon need to follow their road map to do the same on our side.
If a third viable party emerges, it will be formed by supports of Trump — not Bernie — and will consist of former members of both the Republican and Democratic parties, including a lot of Tea Party people who have already left the other two. Only question I have is: what to call it? (Maybe the “Dry Land Party”, made up of swamp-drainers?)
As the founding Progressive Vladimir Lenin said a long time ago, ‘The goal of socialism is communism.’ The desired third party already exists, the American Communist Party.
Isn’t CPUSA already-existing party with Bernie’s ideas?
Oh, nevermind — he doesn’t lead it, and none will step down to ensure he does.