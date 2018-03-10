Liberal sheriff makes an ‘unconscionable’ choice

The controversial sheriff of Travis County, Texas is being accused of putting political views ahead of the safety of sheriff’s deputies.
Texas has received $23 million in federal grant money to purchase 33,000 rifle-resistant vests for law enforcement officers, allowing more than 400 law enforcement agencies to apply for them.
To get the state-funded vests, however, those agencies must sign a letter stating they will cooperate with detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE. That requirement comes from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
But that’s not going to happen in the liberal-run city of Austin, where Sheriff Sally Hernandez oversees the sheriff’s department and also follows a “sanctuary” policy for illegal aliens in Travis County.
Randy Sutton of Blue Lives Matter calls it “sickening” that Hernandez would refuse to cooperate with a federal law enforcement agency.
“And simply do her job, which is to recognize detainers on prisoners,” he says.
A detainer is a legal request from ICE to local authorities, asking them to hold an illegal immigrant who has been arrested on local criminal charges and whom ICE wants to pick up for likely deportation.
TV news station KXAN reports that Hernandez is refusing to cooperate until a court decides the fate of a Texas law requiring local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainers.
Travis County was seeking a $240,000 grant for approximately 200 rifle-resistant vest last year but the application was never submitted, the news story reports.
Sutton says the Travis County deputies are likely realizing that their boss cares more about a political position than their safety.
“It’s unconscionable, he insists.
Meanwhile, a news release on the Travis County Sheriff’s Office website is asking for help to locate a murder suspect, and is asking for businesses and homes located near the crime scene to provide surveillance video from the night of the shooting.
The irony of such a request for help, says Sutton, seems to be lost on Sheriff Hernandez.
If Hernandez was a Lieutenant leading her troops into a battle, she would be the first casualty, probably shot by her own troops, fast and furiously. Are not leader’s first responsibility to be the safety and success of the people who serve under them? This emotionally driven woman is unfit to lead where men are designed to go. To toss your own people into the maelstrom of violence without proper protections is a criminal act of political cowardice. If you cannot lead, refuse to follow, she just needs to get out of the way for her own safety as well as ours.
Unfortunately, we have a do nothing Attorney General in Jeff Sessions, who should be sending Federal Marshals into these cities, counties and states and arresting these politicians and sheriffs who provide sanctuary for illegal aliens. You, Jeff Sessions are a do nothing and the way you have gotten nice and cozy with the clowns at DOJ, that are part of the Clinton and Obama criminal organization is a disgrace. With regard to Sheriff Sandy Hernandez, she is a traitor to our country and she should be hung or put in a hard labor camp for the rest of her life. Illegal aliens are more important to the politicians (this includes the police who protect illegals) than the American citizen.
This woman should be sharing a cell with the mayor of Oakland.
I would never advocate hanging or something like that, but her constituents should give her the boot as soon as possible.
She is intentionally putting her deputies and the American citizens of that community at risk in favor of illegal alien criminals. She needs to be removed and tried. If any of the deputies or citizens of that county are injured, she should pay with her life.
She needs to go! If a Deputy gets shot without one of these vests on..It’s her indirect fault!
Austin wants to be “Wierd”, I get it, but it should not make it dangerous for its employees!
How is it that this woman and the mayor of Oakland can get away with crap like this? Really had high hopes for Sessions being the top cop! Now it looks like he is just another one of the sorry bunch doing for themselves and not the people of America! So, so disappointed!
She is in essence aiding and abetting known criminals. She is also putting her own staff at risk. She needs to be removed from office as soon as possible by legal means.