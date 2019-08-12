Liberal Outrage! Trump blasted for tweet on Clinton, Epstein! American athlete takes a knee

Jeffrey Epstein, the evil billionaire sicko with ties to the rich and powerful, supposedly committed suicide this weekend. Now, leftists such as Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke are up in arms because President Trump added his thoughts to the mix. Democrat Kamala Harris had some strong words regarding the ICE raids in Mississippi, and another American athlete takes a knee at the Pan Am games.

Jeffrey Epstein was supposed to have a cellmate. That cellmate was transferred out on Friday. Epstein was supposed to be watched, but was unguarded for hours prior to his death. The circumstances are very strange, and President Trump weighed in this weekend. Of course, that led to the media and the Democrats having a meltdown.

Democrat Kamala Harris isn’t happy that ICE is actually doing its job and enforcing immigration laws. She called the latest ICE raids Trump’s “campaign of terror.” Also, a fencer at the Pan Am campaigns took a knee during the medal ceremony to protest President Trump and American “injustice.” Check out today’s show for all the details.

