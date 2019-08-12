Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Liberal Outrage! Trump blasted for tweet on Clinton, Epstein! American athlete takes a knee

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm August 12, 2019
8

Jeffrey Epstein, the evil billionaire sicko with ties to the rich and powerful, supposedly committed suicide this weekend. Now, leftists such as Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke are up in arms because President Trump added his thoughts to the mix. Democrat Kamala Harris had some strong words regarding the ICE raids in Mississippi, and another American athlete takes a knee at the Pan Am games.

Jeffrey Epstein was supposed to have a cellmate. That cellmate was transferred out on Friday. Epstein was supposed to be watched, but was unguarded for hours prior to his death. The circumstances are very strange, and President Trump weighed in this weekend. Of course, that led to the media and the Democrats having a meltdown.

Democrat Kamala Harris isn’t happy that ICE is actually doing its job and enforcing immigration laws. She called the latest ICE raids Trump’s “campaign of terror.” Also, a fencer at the Pan Am campaigns took a knee during the medal ceremony to protest President Trump and American “injustice.” Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.8/10 (6 votes cast)
Liberal Outrage! Trump blasted for tweet on Clinton, Epstein! American athlete takes a knee, 7.8 out of 10 based on 6 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:04 pm August 12, 2019 at 12:04 pm

FAKE Liberal Outrage! Trump blasted for tweet on Clinton, Epstein!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:27 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    I am normally not a conspiracy nut, BUT THERE IS JUST WAY TOO much about this death, that is hinkey..

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
12:58 pm August 12, 2019 at 12:58 pm

is it odd that anybody that has something to do with the Clintons have a differant lifestyle and is easily removed?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

fredk
fredk
1:53 pm August 12, 2019 at 1:53 pm

The athlete that took a knee should be removed from the team out of respect for the country that gave him the honor to represent it.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

John B
AstroJohn
1:57 pm August 12, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Wait! I thought it was Trump’s fault – that’s what CNN and MSLSD reported!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)

Grant Deel
Grant
2:10 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:10 pm

There Trump goes again tweeting the obvious and making liberal heads explode. Isn’t it fun.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

AnnArborMI
AnnArborMI
2:56 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Epstein’s entire flight crew and maintenance crew will need to commit suicide, as well as lose all passenger manifests, to break the most egregious link between Epstein, Mr. Clinton, and the numerous trips they took together to Mar. Epstein’s properties on the “Lolita Express”.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
3:00 pm August 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm

I’m so tired of listening the left’s supposed outrage of everything. Cory, Beto, Kamala don’t have a chance of being president, they are just trying to divide the country more, and give themselves a spot in history. All of them are telling us they won’t uphold the laws of the land, when it comes to illegal immigration. Illegal immigration isn’t the same as legal immigration, yet the left wants to conflate the terms. Illegal immigrates are Foreign Nationals, and they don’t have a right to enter the country illegally, and the majority of the asylum claims are pure fraud against the American taxpayer.

As for the athletes who decide to play politics, instead of representing the USA, they shame themselves as well as the country. I for one will never support the games, or honor their names, they are not champions.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply