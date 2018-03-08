Liberal Oregon expands gun control in state

(UPI) — Oregon is the first state in the nation to ratify new gun control legislation following the deadly high school shooting in Florida last month that killed 17.
Gov. Kate Brown signed the state’s new gun law Monday night, which expands bans on firearms to people convicted of domestic violence, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole” that allowed persons who aren’t living with, married to or have children with a partner to keep their weapons.
The legislature passed the measure last month.
“I couldn’t be more proud to sign #HB4145 into law today,” Brown tweeted Tuesday. “It’s clear gun violence is an epidemic that’s tearing our communities apart, but I’m hopeful the tide is turning on our nation’s gun debate, and that we now have the chance to enact meaningful change.”
Oregon’s bill is the first of any state to tighten firearm regulations since the Feb. 14 shooting attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Greater Miami that killed 14 students and three educators.
“I’m proud to sign this bill, making Oregon the first state to take action to prevent senseless gun violence since the [Florida] tragedy,” Brown said in a statement.
“But we know we have more to do. It’s long past time we hold the White House and Congress accountable.”
In Florida Monday, the state senate passed a school safety bill to place new restrictions on rifle sales — and would allow some school staff members to carry firearms. The Florida House has not yet taken up the legislation.
The Florida bill would raise the age limit for gun purchases from 18 to 21, expand a three-day waiting period on handguns to include all rifles and shotguns and bans “bump stocks.”
—-
how would this bill have stopped the school shooting?
It was made of two ply Kevlar..
It wouldn’t have. NONE Of what these idiots are proposing would have stopped it.
That said, i DO AGREE that someone CONVICTED of domestic abuse shouldn’t own a gun for a certain period of time afterwards.. I just don’t think having one DV Conviction should be a lifetime ban.
Bill seems to be a bit vague.. Domestic Violence, last I checked was a Felony, and if you are convicted on a Felony then you are unable to purchase a gun through the NICS check… So this bill does what, other than obfuscate and sound good for the cameras???
Maybe in orangutang, being convicted of DV is only a misdemeanor?
.., look, this is OREGON.., Liberal Oregon. This is a placebo to make ‘themselves’ feel good.
Note:
I wonder, what would the outrage be if Nick Cruz used a ‘Freightliner’ to cause horrific harm?
I wish the most liberal state–CA, I assume–would just go ahead a pass every last gun control measure they can dream up, but sunset them all in five years. Then we can all sit back and watch what happens. And if, after five years, they have definitive data showing a marked reduction in gun deaths, then fine. It goes national–for five years. If similar results are seen nationally, then it becomes permanent.
All that is a big IF. But let them try.
I wouldn’t ever agree to that. LIBERALS would just FUDGE numbers to show it works, to push it to go national.
“and that we now have the chance to enact meaningful change.”
Hasn’t the left been making that change for a long time? Changing the separation of Church and state to something it was never meant to be, and 8 years of obummer making our country a racist 3rd world country wanna-be. No Bible, no accountability, and no fathers in the home. There is your democrapic meaningful change! Non stop corruption at all levels, that is why they all believe that Republicans are corrupt, we only trust others as much as we trust ourselves. Thing is we find evidence against them way more often than we do the right.
So did the brave governor give up her armed state police bodyguards? Inquiring minds would like to know!
You GOPers keep on supporting more police & giving them more power. Be sure to thank them for their service when they come for your guns.
The only way our rights will be safe is if the govt doesn’t have standing forces with which to oppress us. That’s why there’s never a good time to talk about disarming the people. What the discussion should be about is disarming the government. There is a massive imbalance between the power of the government and the power of the people. Not only the military but the law enforcement establishments here are overwhelmingly strong. We need to start shifting power away from the government by putting these functions back in the people’s hands where they belong. The Founders warned us against having a standing army. They knew that such a force would be used to oppress. Today, the “standing army” that we have to worry about domestically is the huge law enforcement establishment. I’m talking about not only state and local police but also agencies like the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and ad nauseum. Rather than deploy troops on the streets they use law enforcement to control us. While these agencies exist our liberty will always be in danger.