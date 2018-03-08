Liberal Oregon expands gun control in state

(UPI) — Oregon is the first state in the nation to ratify new gun control legislation following the deadly high school shooting in Florida last month that killed 17.

Gov. Kate Brown signed the state’s new gun law Monday night, which expands bans on firearms to people convicted of domestic violence, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole” that allowed persons who aren’t living with, married to or have children with a partner to keep their weapons.

The legislature passed the measure last month.

“I couldn’t be more proud to sign #HB4145 into law today,” Brown tweeted Tuesday. “It’s clear gun violence is an epidemic that’s tearing our communities apart, but I’m hopeful the tide is turning on our nation’s gun debate, and that we now have the chance to enact meaningful change.”

Oregon’s bill is the first of any state to tighten firearm regulations since the Feb. 14 shooting attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Greater Miami that killed 14 students and three educators.

“I’m proud to sign this bill, making Oregon the first state to take action to prevent senseless gun violence since the [Florida] tragedy,” Brown said in a statement.

“But we know we have more to do. It’s long past time we hold the White House and Congress accountable.”

In Florida Monday, the state senate passed a school safety bill to place new restrictions on rifle sales — and would allow some school staff members to carry firearms. The Florida House has not yet taken up the legislation.

The Florida bill would raise the age limit for gun purchases from 18 to 21, expand a three-day waiting period on handguns to include all rifles and shotguns and bans “bump stocks.”

