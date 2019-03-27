Liberal New Yorkers baffled Mueller found no Trump-Russia election conspiracy

Left-leaning New Yorkers grappled Monday with the reality that special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation without charging President Trump’s campaign with participating in Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

“The report basically exonerates him,” Jimena Garcia, of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, told the Daily News, referencing the four-page summary of Mueller’s investigation that Attorney General William Barr released on Sunday.

The 45-year-old secretary said she agrees with congressional Democrats that Mueller’s full report must be released, but stopped short of endorsing trying to oust the President.

“I don’t think Democrats should push for impeachment,” she said. “Nothing is going to happen.”

Beth Wilson, a registered Democrat from Jamaica, Queens, disagreed, saying the campaign finance crimes that ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to and implicated the President in are enough to jump-start impeachment proceedings.

“They should get him out of there,” Wilson said. “He should be charged with some stuff. He’s a crazy guy.”

Mueller’s 22-month investigation produced indictments against 37 Russians and Trump associates. However, the special counsel didn’t unearth evidence that associates to the President colluded in the Kremlin’s Trump-boosting interference in the 2016 election, stunning some congressional Democrats who were banking on the special counsel to prove the explosive allegation.

Some city residents were encouraged that federal prosecutors in New York continue to investigate Trump’s various business dealings, but expressed disappointment in the Mueller investigation’s anti-climactic end.

“There are other investigations going on so Trump is not completely off the hook here. It’s just disappointing to know that it took almost two years for (Mueller) to not find a direct link between the campaign and Russians,” said Gary Schneider, a 53-year-old realtor from Manhattan. “I was expecting a huge bombshell, but no.”

Schneider added, “Trump must be very happy right now.”

“No way this exonerates Trump,” said Pete Lopez, 61, a security guard riding the E train home to Kew Gardens, Queens. “He obstructed the investigation time after time.”

“The Democrats are trying to make a case against someone who shouldn’t be president,” Lopez added. “Trump is all about money, corruption and white supremacy.”

Lucy Stalag, 58, a cook from the Upper West Side, said she hoped to see indictments and evidence of collusion in the report. Asked if the full report should be released, Stalag replied: “Definitely, one way or the other, so we can get the truth.”

