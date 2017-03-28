In 2015 Kate Steinle was gunned down by an illegal alien in San Francisco – a sanctuary city.
The man charged with her murder was a seven-time felon who had been deported five times. Five times.
Click here to join the fight to restore traditional American values – by getting a copy of Todd’s new book, “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.”
There was an immigration hold on the suspect, but San Francisco authorities set the man free. Just a few months later, Miss Steinle would be dead.
Kate Steinle’s blood is not only on the hands of her killer – but it’s also on the hands of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.
It’s beyond belief that liberal mayors are allowing illegal aliens to run wild in the streets of American cities – terrorizing law-abiding citizens.
READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!
Liberal Mayors to Let Illegals Run Wild in the Streets,
These city and county officials should be held accountable for breaking the law.
If the citizens of these criminal cities don’t care if they face the highest crime rates in America, maybe the idea of walling these cities off from the civilized world isn’t such a bad idea eg. Escape from New York. It is obvious that the voters in these cities must not care if they or their kids get murdered in the street as they also have the highest rates of murder in the womb.
It’s high time we charge these liberals with “accessory before the fact” in these “high crimes” against society. Maybe if they spend about a decade in prison for their convictions, they’ll wake up and “smell the roses”.
Imo they should also be done for aiding and abetting, as well as CONSPIRACY to commit. SINCE THEY ALL work to flat out KNOWINGLY assist these illegal invaders against federal law enforcement..