Liberal Mayors to Let Illegals Run Wild in the Streets

In 2015 Kate Steinle was gunned down by an illegal alien in San Francisco – a sanctuary city.

The man charged with her murder was a seven-time felon who had been deported five times. Five times.

There was an immigration hold on the suspect, but San Francisco authorities set the man free. Just a few months later, Miss Steinle would be dead.

Kate Steinle’s blood is not only on the hands of her killer – but it’s also on the hands of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

It’s beyond belief that liberal mayors are allowing illegal aliens to run wild in the streets of American cities – terrorizing law-abiding citizens.

