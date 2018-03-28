Liberal former SC justice calls for repeal of 2nd Amendment

File this under Holy Cow — a former justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is actually out and about calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment.
Who? None other than John Paul Stevens, who served from 1975 to 2010. Stevens was a liberal voice on the court. But calling for an end to a core constitutional right — a basic God-given right that goes to an individual’s ability to protect self and family — is left of left.
It’s SCOTUS, meet Iran. And that’s not hyperbole.
Look at what Stevens wrote in part, in a New York Times op-ed: He said the Second Amendment is misunderstood and misinterpreted and should have no place in modern times. And, he called on the “March For Our Lives” movement to press for total repeal of the Bill of Right.
Enough of this nickel and diming demise of gun rights by targeting, say, assault-style weapons or bump stocks, he suggested. America needs to strike bigger.
“[T]he demonstrators should seek more effective and more lasting reform,” Stevens wrote. “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”
Why? What’s his logic? The usual liberal line, the same one that’s not based in fact or history but sounds good to the emotionally driven of the country.
Repealing the Second Amendment would reduce gun violence around the United States, he said.
“That simple but dramatic action would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform,” Stevens wrote.
These are perilous times for God-given, individual rights, it seems.
When a former member of the U.S. Supreme Court calls for a complete ban on citizen gun rights — a total destruction of the constitutional clause that represents the single most powerful protection an individual possesses — then you know the country’s turned a corner down Despot Lane.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, just called for the same — for an end to the Second Amendment.
“No one dares apply the clear solution to the promotion of guns and homicide in America,” he tweeted in early March. “What’s the solution? It’s to make guns illegal.”
Stevens, an American jurist, has just thrown in with the supreme leader of Iran. There’s really nothing else that needs to be said about that except, once again: These are perilous times for the fate of the God-given versus government-granted. Patriots and those of America First mentality need to step up the fight and realize the left isn’t going to give, isn’t going to cede and, given this latest infusion of SCOTUS-tied anti-gun messaging, isn’t going to go quietly any time soon.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Join the discussion
A picture of Justice Stevens receiving the ‘Medal of Freedom’ from one of freedom’s worst enemies. Justice Stevens is in total agreement with the Ayatollah Kahmenei on the Second Amendment. I think about the only one missing from this scenario is Joe Stalin. Every person that I just mentioned would have served mankind better had the organic chemicals that make them up been converted into a couple of tanks of gasoline. The enemies of freedom serve to convince me of the righteousness of our cause. The Second Amendment exists to provide American citizens with the means to protect their rights from those would enslave us.
I had to chuckle at that too.. WHAT the hell does obama know about freedom anyway?
My question is, what agencies were created or altered, and equipment purchased during the previous administration to have them coming out of the closet now?
I guess we can be thankful he retired.
What the heck is with Republican Presidents? Richard Nixon puts a liberal loon like John Paul Stevens on the Supreme Court. Fool!
He wanted to look unbiased!
SORRY TO HELL WITH THAT anymore.. Any Conservative president, should ONLY PUSH Conservative judges into the Scotus spots..
You can be assured that there are four other justices on the Supreme Court right now who agree with the communist, Stevens.
The communist left does not follow or interpret the law. They insert their personal positions and viewpoints to reach decisions which reflect their agenda….regardless of what the law says.
I fear there might be 5 of those idiots on the bench who might agree with him. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Possibly Kennedy..
” Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Possibly Kennedy..”
Whhhaatttttt!!!
Don’t you mean Kagan, Sotomayer, rather than Alito and Roberts?
Alito is solidly conservative, Roberts could be said to be one who holds views that are best deeply examined while making small changes to prevailing views. Which is conserving while holding that every effort needs to be given to understanding a question when new light is presented.
I know most did not like his position on Obamacare, I know I didn’t but his position was that this was something passed by the legislature and all deference must be given to their will, so as to not assert the courts.
Know am not stating this a precisely as it needs to be to do it justice, but the essence of it, we all love it when judges are confined on things which are liberal but think they are at greater liberty when it is a conservative issue
Roberts is saying they are confined on both liberal and conservative issues
They cannot make law from the bench, the legislature is the will of the people
Take a look at how well the 18th amendment (prohibition of alcohol) worked for eliminating drinking in the 1920’s and how well the prohibition of drugs is working on our school campuses.
Shame on Justice Stevens.., I know, I know, he is old enough to know better; but wise? Where is the wisdom in his statements about the ‘infringement’ of our ‘iron clad’ Constitution? If we, as a country, begin to ‘chip away’ at the mountain of our Constitution, where will it end? Congress, and the states (38 states) must agree on changing any part of the Constitution. Even so, remember, once freedom is acquired, people will die before they relinquish it..,
It was thought that this former activist judge retired years ago at the on-set of his senility. This just confirms all prior suspicions.
Why do we have to be subjected to the crazed, aged left’s rantings–this guy, MacCain, Pelosi, Billary, ex-prez Carter, etc, etc????? Any libtard is bad enough but the senile aged ones–WHY???
There was a time when I listened to liberals thought they had a point of view worth considering, then I learned they have no interest in learning how things work but imagining how great it would be if one could eat all they want and never get fat, everyone would love them without ever having to develop any social skills
They are children living in fantasy lands in their heads
Something happened in their life to arrest development and if the right to vote was on mental development rather than chronological they would never be heard from
Sorry, liberals are children and all the say should be viewed as such
People, we might slam Stevens and the Ayatollah on this, but Australia is closer to home more than you know. Ask your church or religious leader about this issue. Chances are high that you won’t like their answer.