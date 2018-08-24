Liberal Activists Increase Pressure on Leaders to Impeach Trump

Liberal activists are increasingly agitating for President Trump to be impeached after this week’s successful prosecutions of his personal lawyer and former campaign chairman, putting Democratic leaders in a tough spot.
Tom Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” campaign announced a new round of ads, and Hollywood types took to Twitter to wonder why the latest developments — a guilty plea by the president’s former lawyer and a conviction for his former campaign chairman — aren’t enough evidence for leaders to get on the impeachment train.
“Whether we like it, want it, or oppose it, the November election will be about impeachment,” tweeted Rep. Al Green, the Texas Democrat who has already forced several failed impeachment votes.
His party’s leaders are determined not to be baited into a fight they don’t want, but they also need to fan the flames of antipathy feeding the impeachment push to keep their voters engaged through the election.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said this week that impeachment is “not a priority,” and Sen. Richard Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the upper chamber, said it’s premature to go down that route. He said Congress needs to wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to air his findings from the Russia probe, which a Fox News poll this week showed nearly 60 percent of registered voters support.
“We should let the facts come out from the Mueller investigation and then draw the conclusion from those,” Mr. Durbin told reporters Thursday on Capitol Hill.
But the fact that he fielded an impeachment question during a press conference intended to be about his meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh signals the growing interest in the question.
Mr. Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty of eight counts of fraud, and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to fraud and campaign finance violations. Cohen implicated Mr. Trump in his plea deal, saying the then-candidate directed hush payments be made to a porn actress and a Playboy model.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said that makes Mr. Trump an unindicted co-conspirator in a crime.
And while he hasn’t called for impeachment, that kind of rhetoric fuels demands from his base.
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore put the moment in Nixonesque terms, retweeting a photograph of a ticket to the impeachment proceedings for President Richard Nixon, which went unused after he resigned.
“Trump’s impeachment ticket will also go unused — unless everyone who sees & shares this tweet commits to spending 1 (or every) weekend in Oct in a House dist. we can flip!” Mr. Moore said.
Mr. Steyer said Mr. Trump must go: “We’re getting down to brass tacks, but 58 constitutional scholars have agreed for months: He’s more than met the criteria for impeachment.”
The public, however, isn’t there yet.
A Fox News poll taken in the days leading up to this week’s legal developments found just 40 percent of people believe the special counsel’s probe will find evidence that makes impeachment and removal likely.
And a Quinnipiac University Survey released this month found just 36 percent of voters would like Democrats to begin the impeachment process against Mr. Trump if they take over the House, compared to 58 percent who oppose the notion — including 59 percent of independent voters.
Mr. Trump said Thursday that he was miffed by all the impeachment buzz.
“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” he said on “Fox and Friends.” “I’ll tell you what: If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor.”
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only presidents to be impeached by the House, a process that requires only a majority vote. Neither of them were convicted and removed by the Senate, where the Constitution requires a two-thirds supermajority.
Republicans and their allies have pounced on the impeachment push, demanding vulnerable Senate Democrats pick a side in the debate — and risk alienating pro-Trump voters or the liberal base.
The National Republican Senate Committee, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, released a radio ad Thursday warning that a vote for Sen. Jon Tester in Montana “is a vote to put liberal Democrats in control where they will work to impeach President Trump.”
In Indiana, Republican Mike Braun’s campaign said Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly’s silence on the issue “affirms he is open to impeaching President Trump.”
The attack against Mr. Donnelly came after Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat who voted against earlier impeachment efforts against Mr. Trump, signaled in an interview with Fox59 in Indianapolis that he will support the effort if Democrats win the House.
“Having a sitting U.S. president listed as an unindicted co-conspirator, to me, meets the test, meets the standard,” said Mr. Carson, Indiana Democrat.
Mr. Green said he expects more of those conversions among his colleagues.
“I think it is becoming increasingly clear that the president will have two options — one, he can resign from office or two, he can face impeachment,” Mr. Green said on Democracy Now. “Impeachment is something the Framers of the Constitution provided for a time such as this and a president such as Trump.”
• Alex Swoyer and Gabriella Munoz contributed to this article.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Note how the hateful deranged Liberal Democrats will do ANYTHING to try and discredit the best non-professional politician President that this country has had in a very long time.
One only has to listen to these Liberal Fools to understand how Hateful, Traitorous, immoral, dishonest and destructive that these Liberal Democrats have become.
Even a multiple of rational Democrats have become disgusted and ashamed of the Liberal Democrats character.
Remember Martin L. King telling us “Judge not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’
It is still a valid statement. Judge everyone by their character.
They are evil demons led by the master Satan. Trump was put there by God himself and they can’t have that. Even if by some miracle, they get the house, they can impeach but it will NEVER be confirmed by the Senate. So it would be another waste of time. But that’s pretty much what DC is.
Call them what what they really are DEMONS, only a demon will want to destroy a country because of hatred of one person.
The demons just want PRESIDENT TRUMP hone because he is working to improve things in the country for everyone, and the liberal demons hate that.
Tom Steyer knows how to make money but hasn’t a clue about wasting his millions always against Trump and us. There is nothing to be found against Trump, but Cohen is a liar and well known if you know his past and his
Clinton owned attorney noted for doing ANYTHING to win and make big bucks while lying like a carpet on the floor. Leftists (please the word liberal is a good word so look it up in dictionary) actually moving towards the DNC’s desire for the One World Government (and too stupid to realize if that happens all that money disappears and you may wind up deader than a doornail, Tom) won’t happen because we are the “rulers” now, Tom and you and your money are detritus. Nothing has been nor will be found against Trump, but sad that in today’s world a great businessman (better than you, Tom) out of charity took on Omarosa and only used Cohen very seldom and for very little. How about your lawyers, Tom? Do you think when push comes to shove they will be there for you?
Stop your foolish costly rhetoric and grow. God willing, CA will be ALL republicans in Nov. and then you can cry and whine a lot. Wonder how much you have in your background to get sooo rich. At least with Trump we know his background, his charity, and his tax returns. You are playing a game you will never win, thank God!
How do people like this have money but are really stupid? This crap Mueller pulling happen way before these two knew trump. Tom is a whiny little man. Doesn’t what people to now how he went overseas and invested his money in coal when Obama shut down our coal companies. He wants trump gone because he’s afraid he will be caught . One big loser.
The DemoRATS should all be impeached, as they are accessories and enablers to abortion / the murder of the unborn. How is that for high crimes and misdemeanors, DemoRATS?
Call them what they really are DEMONS trying to look like people.
There is one little problem with this talk of impeaching President Trump for this one action that the American voters take that the Democrats cannot stop that will destroy this impeachment completely!! If the American voters bring in a Republican Congress in the 2018 election, impeachment is dead and buried for all of the Democrat grand plans will not have the votes to impeach because it depends
on a Democrat Congress, which the America voters can deny them!!!! Prosecutor Mueller’s investigation is dead too!!! Kill both with one blow for Democracy!!!!
Impeachment is reserved for high crimes and misdemeanors committed while in office. Even if Trump did violate some law, it was done prior to January 20, 2017, before he took office.
Like every other word and topic that exits their collective pie hole, impeachment is simply intended to rile up their base.
Even if they somehow got the support, what he did is NOT a crime! You can use your own money to pay for anything, including hookers. He financed his own campaign, it was his money! Liberals are overlooking that little fact that will sink their boat.
roadstop67, first of all we are NOT a democracy, thank God and you can check this site to be better informed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4r0VUybeXY&t=2s that we are a Republic of the People but otherwise I agree
with your statement.
Who wrote this; some hack at the DNC?
The democrats have lost every time they try. There is no reason to think their impeachment dream would be any different. Trump 2020!
The DEMONcrats can’t even name one crime PRESIDENT TRUMP has committed under the high crimes and misdemeanors clause. He has had not one person murdered for any thing like the clintoonishes have, you cross the clintoonishes and you wind up face down with some slugs in your back. And bamba boy he had how many men put to death for doing their job. No PRESIDENT TRUMP has not committed any crimes, but then there is mad max who said that they don’t need a crime to impeach the president they can do just because they don’t like him, that is not a reason to impeach. You NEED a verifiable crime that has been committed. This collusion stuff that is not a viable reason, the only reason the demons want TRUMP Impeached is because their queer queen did not get imposed and installed as the nations first queen of pure evil.
I prefer they focus on national security and immigration laws. Yet the Dims want to focus on impeachment. Useless, and wasteful efforts for revenge.