Home » Fresh Ink

LGBTQ triggered by chicken sandwich; storms Toronto Chick-fil-A opening as fans line up

GOPUSA StaffMichael Haverluck Posted On 6:55 am September 10, 2019
11

Mikiki is just one of the anti-Chick-Fil-A protesters in Toronto.

Despite a crowd of pro-LGBTQ protesters storming Chick-fil-A’s first-ever international grand opening on Friday in Toronto, Canada, fans of America’s favorite fast food chain lined up for hours to be the first to be served the famous chicken sandwich at a franchised location outside the United States.

Toronto – which was named the third-most LGBTQ-friendly city in the world – stirred up quite a bit of controversy over the fast food giant’s inaugural opening abroad.

“LGBTQ activists … argued that the chicken-centric chain owner’s historically antigay policies will clash with the culture of Canada’s largest city,” Fox News reported. “On Sept. 6, protestors caused a commotion as soon as the restaurant opened its doors at 10:30 a.m., chanting shouts of ‘shame’ and ‘cluck you.’”

Welcomed and spurned

In the midst of adoring Chick-fil-A fans waiting in line for hours to be a part of the Christian-owned chain’s first international franchise venture, the local LGBTQ activist organization, The 519, headed up efforts to send the message it is not welcomed – complete with chants and signs reading “Chick-fil-A is full of homophobia.”

“Hey hey, ho ho, Homophobia’s got to go,” activists yelled in a video tweeted by BlogTo.

Even though Chick-fil-A has always openly embraced all customers – including the LGBTQ community – into all of its locations, activists have regularly protested America’s third-largest fast food chain – behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks – because of its CEO’s (Dan Cathy’s) support of “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

Protesters often refer to Cathy’s stand for God’s design on marriage.

“We are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,’” Cathy argued when speaking about his convictions rooted in biblical morality years ago.

The 519’s Justin Khan claimed that Toronto is only open to businesses that support the LGBTQ agenda.

“We won’t allow hateful rhetoric to be here,” Khan told CBC. “The fact that Chick-fil-A is opening on the streets of Toronto is something that is quite alarming.”

Ongoing commitment to God and customers

First opening its doors over half a century ago in 1967, Chick-fil-A has upheld its biblical values and closes every Sunday to honor the Sabbath, but the franchise maintains it is not in business to push a political or social agenda – just to honor God and serve His people with love and hospitality.

However, its donations to Christian organizations also touting biblical morality have also brought it under fire.

“The company says that in 2017, it donated $1.6 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – a group that is overtly against gay marriage – for sports camps for inner-city youth,” Fox News’ Janine Puhak recounted. “It also donated $150,000 to the Salvation Army, which has also been accused of discrimination. That same year, the chain asked its franchisees to not make public statements on political issues.”

In addition to opposition waged by those touting the homosexual agenda, it was reported by BlogTo that animal rights activists staged a “die-in” honoring chickens in protest of Chick-fil-A’s alleged mistreatment of animals.

Encouraged by the huge turnout and undeterred by the protests, Chick-fil-A’s Toronto franchise owner Wilson Yang is confident about Chick-fil-A’s new presence north of the border.

“We respect people’s right to share their opinions and want all Torontonians to know they are welcome at Chick-fil-A Yonge & Bloor,” Yang expressed to CBC. “Our focus is on offering a welcoming and respectful environment for our guests and team members, and we encourage people to give us a try.”

Many had reportedly already been lined up in front of Chick-fil-A’s new store by 6:30 a.m. Friday.

“We’re excited to see many guests already in line this morning in anticipation of opening our doors,” a spokesman for the restaurant told CTV News Toronto.

More to come …

Toronto is just the first of 15 franchise restaurants slated to open within the next five years in the greater Toronto area, according to Fox.

Even though Chick-fil-A sold sandwiches in Calgary, Canada, a while back, it was not considered a franchise operation.

“The company previously opened a location at the Calgary International Airport that has since closed, but the company says the Toronto location is the first franchised restaurant in Canada,” Puhak pointed out.

And despite the progressive cultural climate of Toronto and its left-leaning protesters, Chick-fil-A has many devout supporters, including Amanda Luciano, who jumped into line at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night in anticipation of the morning opening.

“I’ve always wanted to try it, and the fact that it’s opening in Toronto, I’m so excited,” Luciano said to CBC News – undeterred by the ongoing controversy. “It’s not going to bother me – it’s not going to change my opinion or my views.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
LGBTQ triggered by chicken sandwich; storms Toronto Chick-fil-A opening as fans line up, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


11 Comments

minaka
minaka
8:03 am September 10, 2019 at 8:03 am

So now it’s not enough as a business owner to be non-discriminatory toward LGBTetc. when hiring staff or serving customers. Now you MUST agree with the homosexual view on same sex marriage too or the alphabet soup mob will try to close you down. EVERY business in Toronto, a city of 5 million must be gay-philic…or else!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

darby
darby
8:17 am September 10, 2019 at 8:17 am

LGBTQ is afraid of a Chinese man wrecking the culture of Toronto by selling chicken sandwiches?? Is that what a drama queen is?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

backpacker
backpacker
8:18 am September 10, 2019 at 8:18 am

LGBTQ / liberals who scream inclusiveness and diversity as long as one is a liberal and as long as one follows their communist manifesto! Look at the photos in the above article. These LGBTQ will be perfect for a liberal clown show, with their clown faces.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:32 am September 10, 2019 at 9:32 am

i sure am glad they are flaming homos,its gonna be hot where they going.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

j13un1992e
j13un1992e
9:37 am September 10, 2019 at 9:37 am

All anyone has to do is watch the video even without the sound and it’s obvious who has a few screws loose in there brain.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

4liberty
4liberty
9:41 am September 10, 2019 at 9:41 am

Anyone, anything dressed as those freaks are in photos should be immediately taken to a mental institution. If they cannot be reprogrammed they should receive free of charge a frontal lobotomy. They should never be allowed back into society as they are becoming much too commonplace as children will begin to accept this as normal. If they haven’t already !

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:48 am September 10, 2019 at 9:48 am

LGBTQ / liberals and gays don’t believe in the old live and let live. They are too worried that more and more people will decide they are a big part of the problem and do not want to be part of any solution. The LGBTQs think that they are more important than any of the rest of us. Frankly, they are just an irritating group of whiny fags that have no respect for themselves much less anyone else. They have a lot to learn about getting along with people. They think someone owes them something and frankly nobody owes them a thing.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

disqus_o7KCib5EQQ
disqus_o7KCib5EQQ
9:55 am September 10, 2019 at 9:55 am

New Normal, Eh? After I got out of the Army, I used to go to anti Vietnam protests just to get laid. I had a lot of draft cards to burn and the girls, were young, dumb, and would go with anyone who didn’t like LBJ or Nixon. It was an easy piece, almost as good as a puppy at the beach. but looking at these freaks, I don’t think I would ever. Funny when the gay crowd had kiss-ins at CF’s in the USA to protest the stance of the owner against gay marriage, sales went through the roof. I am almost thinking the owner paid the gay community for the free ads.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
9:56 am September 10, 2019 at 9:56 am

This was a Freak Show . . . not a protest . . . evidenced by Mikiki and his Lemming friends.

At least it was in Canada, but we have Freaks-of-Nature like these in the good ole’ USA.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

grams2u
grams2u
9:59 am September 10, 2019 at 9:59 am

The LGBTQ “movement” is full of disgusting perverted and evil people. I cannot think of one “good” word to say about any of them. Look at the pictures! Their cause is to force their perversion upon society and make their perverted behavior taught and accepted as “normal”. They are not looking for acceptance, they are demanding obedience to their perverted thinking and participation in their perverted actions. Whether they like it or not, their behavior is evil and repulsive to good people and always will be. That is why they have to intimidate (just like democrats, Antifa, etc.) because they cannot rationally explain why this behavior is “good” for anyone in a society, especially our children! To each their own, they can do what they want, but don’t try to convince me they are good or a good thing for society. Evil flourishes when good men do nothing. They are all ugly inside…and their mother dresses them funny!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
9:59 am September 10, 2019 at 9:59 am

Well, if you take a look at them and listen to them, it’s no wonder why people reject them. You can be gay and not dress and look like a circus clown. You can be gay and be tolerant of others. But no, unless you agree on everything the LBGTQ community states, you are homophobic. They are the most intolerant, just like the Dems.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply