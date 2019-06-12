LGBT continues to harass Colorado baker

A transgender individual named “Autumn” Scardina is personally suing Phillips, arguing that the Christian baker has violated Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act and Consumer Protection Act for declining to make what Scardina called a “birthday cake” that is blue on the outside and pink on the inside.

This isn’t the first time Scardina has taken Phillips to court. The same Colorado Civil Rights Commission that fought Phillips to the U.S. Supreme Court over a same-sex “wedding” cake took action on behalf of Scardina, but dropped that case earlier this year after Phillips and his attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom countersued. In that case, Scardina had ordered the same cake design for a “gender transition” celebration – and asked for the cake on the same day the Supreme Court announced it would consider Phillips’ appeal in the first case.

When it comes to this latest case, Scardina’s attorney tells CBS 4 in Denver the “dignity of all citizens of our state needs to be honored.” Still, Jeff Hunt of Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute says this is harassment.

“There’s a lot of dispute as to whether it was a birthday cake or a ‘transgender reveal’ cake – but in either circumstance Jack did not feel comfortable expressing the message that Autumn wanted to express,” the Institute director tells OneNewsNow.

Hunt has long been a supporter of Phillips and his Masterpiece Cakeshop. The business is located near Colorado Christian University, which held a rally in support of Phillips before the U.S. Supreme Court arguments in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Phillips won that case, with the Supreme Court saying in a 7-2 ruling a year ago that the Commission was hostile toward his religious beliefs.

“Autumn has specifically sought out Jack, is harassing Jack, and Jack I think should countersue and get every dime that’s due to him,” Hunt continues. “At this point it’s religious harassment – it’s harassment based upon religious values.”

Attorney Jim Campbell of Alliance Defending Freedom issued the following statement to media:

“A new lawsuit has been filed against Masterpiece Cakeshop that appears to largely rehash old claims. The State of Colorado abandoned similar ones just a few months ago. So this latest attack by Scardina looks like yet another desperate attempt to harass cake artist Jack Phillips. And it stumbles over the one detail that matters most: Jack serves everyone – he just cannot express all messages through his custom cakes.”

