LGBT candidate Buttigieg attempts to convince voters of his Christian faith

Posted On 6:55 am August 24, 2019
Pete Buttigieg (R) embraces 'husband' Chasten.

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — The question was about climate change. The answer soon turned to the Bible.

And Pete Buttigieg knew the verses.

“There’s a lot about the stewardship of creation that is in Scripture that I don’t see being honored by the administration right now, not to mention the stuff about loving your neighbor and taking care of the least among us and feeding the poor,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said. The crowd of about 250 at a Mississippi River park in southeastern Iowa this month erupted with cheers.

Republicans for a half century have built a loyal following among white evangelical Christians. But Buttigieg, like no other Democrat seeking the 2020 presidential nomination, is trying to demonstrate that there’s a strong religiosity among Democrats , too.

The following video is from April 2019.

President Donald Trump’s reelection fortunes are rooted deeply in the unshakable support among religious conservatives . But Buttigieg’s regular references to his own Christian faith offer a counterweight that could be an influential asset in Iowa and beyond as Democrats parry the secular labels that Republicans have tried to apply to them.

“What Pete said about welcoming the stranger, visiting those in prison, that’s what Jesus calls on us to do,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Bell, a Methodist pastor in Burlington who attended a mid-August event for Buttigieg in that city.

During a two-day trip through eastern Iowa counties that Trump won in 2016 but that Democrat Barack Obama carried in 2008, Buttigieg was invited to discuss his faith in backyards, riverside parks, vintage hotels and town squares.

Not since Bill Clinton has a Democratic presidential candidate leaned so heavily on religious references in everyday campaign events, though Buttigieg says he’s wary of coming off as overly pious.

“My goal is for people of faith who believe that it has some implications for how they participate in politics to be aware that they have choices,” Buttigieg told The Associated Press. “I want people to know that when I say I’m guided by some of these ideas, it’s not something I seek to impose on anybody else. But I do want people to know that’s part of my formation, part of how I come at the world.”

During his trip, Buttigieg was asked, unprompted, at almost every stop about how his religion informs his public policy.

Jim Thicksten, a DeWitt car dealer, asked if he planned to try to peel off voters from the Christian right.

Buttigieg said the opportunity is greater than ever, given the dissonance between Trump’s record and Christian teachings, to show all voters that Republicans are snubbing the Bible’s teachings on caring for the poor. “It’s an offense to not only our values but their own,” Buttigieg told Thicksten.

Thicksten would know. He backed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s 2008 winning Republican Iowa presidential caucus campaign only to change his party affiliation to Democrat after a bitter school book banning debate that deeply hurt some of his gay friends.

“I’ve heard him on numerous occasions be able to explain the left-leaning notions of faith and put them into terms I feel like people on the right might understand,” Thicksten said of Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says there’s room to invite conservative Christians disappointed by Trump into his caucus campaign, but he is more focused on drawing Christians who may feel abandoned by Democrats’ who avoid religion in a political context.

Faith is an important cultural signal to voters, especially Democrats who have deep doubts about Trump’s character. Buttigieg’s own nontraditional route to his religious home followed a path nearly as unexpected as the 37-year-old gay married mayor’s leap into the 2020 Democratic top tier.

Raised by a former Roman Catholic-priest father and a religious but skeptical mother, Buttigieg attended a Catholic high school in South Bend. Attending services irregularly at Harvard, he was drawn to the Church of England as a Rhodes scholar, first for the intellectual appeal, then as a spiritual refuge “for the humbling that goes on when you wind up at a place like Oxford,” he said.

The Episcopal Church, the Anglican Church’s U.S. counterpart, fit when he returned to the states and joined St. James in South Bend, where he married his husband, Chasten, last year.

It’s that progressive Christian element Buttigieg hopes to capture in a crowded Iowa candidate field, where a niche advantage can make a vital difference.

His campaign recently hired the Rev. Shawna Foster to be his faith outreach coordinator, the first such hire of any 2020 Democratic campaign. Among Foster’s duties will be reaching LGBTQ-friendly churches, an untapped potential resource.

And for Buttigieg, who in South Carolina is registering scant support among the African American voters who form a majority of that early primary’s electorate, his ease with Scripture could help him open the door, especially among churchgoing women.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in late July and early August found 15% of white mainline Protestant Democrats said they preferred Buttigieg in the primary contest in an open-ended question. That’s compared with 0% of black Protestants.

“There’s no question that a very important part of engaging many black audiences is through faith because the church is such an important structure holding black communities and families up,” Buttigieg said. “It does mean that there’s a way to reach people and find some common ground.”

With just over five months until the caucuses, there is time.

“I feel like he actually lives the words that he says,” said volunteer Robin Gingrich, a retired test administrator from West Branch. “I think when he says he’s a Christian and he loves God, he proves it every day by the way he lives his life. I feel like he’s a therapist for America. He gives us hope.”

Follow Tom Beaumont on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TomBeaumont

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

7 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
8:24 am August 24, 2019

pete buttgag knows some Bible verses. So does satan and his demons. If he was really a Christian, he would immediately stop his practice of sodomy, renounce his “husband”, get down on his knees and beg for forgiveness from the people he has deceived all these years, and from God. I won’t hold my breath waiting for any of this to happen.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:39 am August 24, 2019

    One can claim to be a Christian, but I am not his judge.
    Only Jesus Christ has the right to judge.
    But I can NOT vote for him or accept his behavior and I have noticed that Liberal Democrats Lie, they will say or do ANYTHING to gain a political advantage.

    I think this says enough:
    Lev 20:13
    13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.

    Rom 1:24-27
    24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.

    26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.

backpacker
backpacker
8:44 am August 24, 2019

Hey Pete, you and your DemoRAT buddies are pro abortion and for killing babies that have already been born. Hey Pete, how can a Christian promote the murder of a child in the womb and the murder of a live born baby? Hey Pete are you a good Christian wanting open borders with Mexico, letting drugs come into the United States, letting criminals, gangs, terrorists and rapists come into the United States and letting parasites who go on welfare at the American taxpayers expense, come into the United States. Besides, Pete, your husband is white and suffers from “white privilege” doesn’t he? Hey Pete, you are a Charlatan and a disciple of the Devil.

DrGadget
DrGadget
9:21 am August 24, 2019

Christianity!

Only important to the Left during election season, and then only when things go really bad.

Once in office though…
I can’t in all good conscience impose my personal religious views on the American People.
God approves of gay marriage.
I believe in God, the Bible, and all that, BUT…
Jesus was gay.
The Bible is just a book of fairy tales made to keep children in line.
There is no such thing as right or wrong.
We all worship the same god.
The unborn aren’t people. They’re just growths like a tumor on the mother.
Jesus was a Socialist.
It’s un-Christian to enforce laws.
People weren’t created in God’s image. They evolved by random chance.
Animals are people too.
We need to save Mother Earth (the goddess Gaia).
Let’s punish Israel!
Welfare moms having kids out of wedlock is vital to our economy.

No thanks, Pete. We’ve heard it all before. You’re a liar and a fake Christian.

I’m convinced that you can’t possibly be a Christian AND a Democrat. The two are mutually exclusive.

harling
harling
9:22 am August 24, 2019

Cafeteria Christianity: the practice of citing. obeying, and/or subscribing to parts of the Bible selectively, according to preference, rather than treating the Bible holistically.

William James Ward
William James Ward
9:38 am August 24, 2019

It seems the only thing Pete is going to win is a one way
trip into outer darkness. Asking others to tolerate what God
says is intolerable and abominable, which is sin and the
wages of sin is death will not go far with true Christians.
Pray for Pete’s enlightenment to truth and a turning from
sin, Hell is a horrible consequence and a terrifying choice.
William

paulrph1
paulrph1
9:40 am August 24, 2019

Being a Christian is living the word and not just quoting it and twisting it to meet your perversions. Christ said to “Come follow me”. Not do what you want and I will accept it.

