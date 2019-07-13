LGBT activists demand companies stop supporting conservative politicians

You can’t have your rainbow cake and eat it, too.

That’s the message that a group of LGBTQ rights advocates want to convey to some Pride flag-waving corporations in the U.S., with the creation of a new initiative.

The Zero for Zeros campaign, which launched Wednesday, is urging some corporations to stop giving money to anti-LGBTQ politicians.

There’s a disparity between LGBTQ-friendly actions by some businesses — such as signing “friend of the court” briefs in support of anti-LGBTQ discrimination — and how they can spend money to elect politicians with a clear anti-equality record.

The Zero for Zeros campaign aims to bridge that gap.

“We’re not asking for a lot,” Lane Hudson, the campaign manager and spokesperson told the Daily News, adding that their “goal is to engage in constructive conversations with these companies.”

The support that corporate America shows their LGBTQ employees and customers during Pride month can be eclipsed on the political side, with some corporations “donating to some of the most outspoken opponents of LGBT equality in Congress,” said Hudson.

“As LGBT rights are under perpetual attack from Trump and Republicans, we need our allies to be with us 100% of the time,” he added.

“The most anti-LGBT Members of Congress constantly insult and assault the LGBT community,” Sirius-XM radio host Danielle Moodie-Mills said in a statement.

Moodie-Mills is one of the 30 activists adding their voice to Zero for Zeroes, urging “these corporate allies to stand with our community by ending their financial support of the most hateful members of Congress.”

The idea is simple: if businesses want to support LGBTQ causes, they can’t donate to politicians who vote against LGBTQ rights.

The first phase of the initiative was to reach out to tech and communication giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon. The group sent a letter to the companies, which are proud to display their love for the LGBTQ community while also donating to the political campaign of several anti-LGBTQ lawmakers.

Politicians such as Republican Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ariz.), who co-sponsored legislation that would legalize discrimination of LGBTQ people by the federal government ; and Republican Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) who defended companies that discriminated against LGBTQ customers by supporting the Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court case.

These four lawmakers, however, are just a small part of a much larger list compiled by Zero for Zeros entitled “the worst of the worst.”

The list, posted on its website, highlights 10 members of the House and 19 U.S. senators whose voting records identify them as anti-LGBTQ.

“These politicians not only oppose LGBT equality, but lead the fight against it. These elected officials are so far out of sync with internal company policies and public pro-LGBT brands, it makes no sense,” a statement posted on the group’s website reads.

