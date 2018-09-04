Lewinsky storms offstage after ‘off limits’ Clinton question

JERUSALEM (AP) — Monica Lewinsky said Tuesday that she stormed offstage at a Jerusalem speaking event because of an interviewer’s “off limits” question about former President Bill Clinton.
The former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist tweeted that there were agreed-upon parameters regarding the topics of her televised conversation Monday night with a well-known Israeli news anchor, following a conference speech she gave about the perils of the internet.
Lewinsky called Yonit Levi’s first question about her relationship with Clinton a “blatant disregard for our agreement.”
Levi, the main anchor of Israel’s top-rated evening newscast, asked Lewinsky if she still expected a personal apology from Clinton over the fallout of the scandal of their affair 20 years ago. Lewinsky responded: “I’m so sorry. I’m not going to be able to do this.” She then put down her microphone and walked offstage.
Levi reached out her hand and then anxiously followed Lewinsky offstage as some of the stunned audience awkwardly clapped. The confused hosts then rushed opposition lawmaker Yair Lapid onstage to keep the event moving along. A smiling Lapid, who plans to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the next Israeli elections, quipped: “Everything has happened to me but stepping in for Monica Lewinsky is a first. There is no way I’ll be interesting enough in the next few minutes but we’ll do our best.”
In a tweet several hours later, Lewinsky said she had been misled.
“In fact, the exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that was off limits,” she explained. “I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative. To the audience: I’m very sorry that this talk had to end this way.”
Levi’s employer, the Israeli News Company, said it did its utmost to abide by all agreements made with Lewinsky.
“The question asked was legitimate, worthy and respectful and in no way deviated from Ms. Lewinsky’s requests,” said company spokesman Alon Shani. “We thank Ms. Lewinsky for her fascinating speech to the conference, respect her sensitivity and wish her all the best.”
Clinton recently came under fire for responding defensively to questions in an NBC interview about his sexual relationship with the White House intern in the late 1990s. He insisted he did not think it necessary to offer her a personal apology since he had already repeatedly apologized publicly. Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky helped lead to his impeachment.
Lewinsky, who for years kept quiet about the relationship before re-emerging as a public speaker, wrote in March that their relationship “was not sexual assault” but “constituted a gross abuse of power.”
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Lewinsky did the right thing.
Yeah, that’s what Slick Willie said, too.
It’s taken her many years to get tough finally. Unfortunately, she will never live her knee pads and blue dress stains down. Likewise, Slick Willie will always have all the rape and other sexual abuses reminded to the public, but he and the Hag Hillary will ignore it…By today’s standards, he should be hauled into port for all that he abused…
If she does not wish to answer questions about clinton perhaps she should stay out of the public forum. Can’t help but think she is protecting clinton or afraid that if she ever speaks of bill clinton she will become yet another statistic by being disappeared or suicided….like
upwards of a hundred others…
Yeah, why exactly is she trotting the globe anyway? Since when does she ever have anything to say that anyone wants to hear?
“it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative”
And yet she will always be remembered as that cigar chick who let Bill Clinton define the Narrative for the rest of her life.
Not the greatest example of women standing up to evil men.