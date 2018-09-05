Levi Strauss launches gun-control initiative: ‘We simply cannot stand by silently’

American clothing company Levi Strauss & Co. announced Tuesday the launch of a new campaign aimed at preventing gun violence.
Company president and CEO Chip Bergh penned an op-ed for Fortune magazine saying business leaders have a responsibility to speak up on issues that threaten the American “fabric.”
“We can’t take on every issue. But as business leaders with power in the public and political arenas, we simply cannot stand by silently when it comes to the issues that threaten the very fabric of the communities where we live and work,” he wrote. “While taking a stand can be unpopular with some, doing nothing is no longer an option. That’s why Levi Strauss & Co. is stepping up our support for gun violence prevention.”
Mr. Bergh said the company is stepping up its gun-control activism in three areas: First, by creating the Safer Tomorrow Fund, which will direct more than $1 million in philanthropic grants to boosting gun-control groups; Second, by partnering with Everytown for Gun Safety and Michael Bloomberg to form Everytown Business Leaders for Gun Safety; And third, by doubling the company’s usual employee donation match to organizations aligned with the new Safer Tomorrow Fund.
The company will also pay employees for their political activism, for up to five hours a month.
“I’m not here to suggest we repeal the Second Amendment or to suggest that gun owners aren’t responsible,” Mr. Bergh wrote. “In fact, as a former U.S. Army officer, I took a solemn oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. But as retired four-star general Michael Hayden once said, ‘There are some weapons out there that frankly nobody should have access to. And actually, there are some people out there who should never have access to any weapons.’”
The CEO said he’s in favor of “common-sense” gun-control measures, like performing criminal background checks on all gun sales, which he argued “will save lives.”
“As a company, we have never been afraid to take an unpopular stand to support a greater good,” he wrote. “We integrated our factories in the American South years before the Civil Rights Act was passed. We offered benefits to same-sex partners in the 1990s, long before most companies did. We pulled our financial support for the Boy Scouts of America when it banned gay troop leaders. While each one of these stands may have been controversial at the time, history proved the company right in the long run. And I’m convinced that while some will disagree with our stand to end gun violence, history will prove this position right too.”
Mr. Bergh previously made national headlines after the 2016 presidential election when he asked customers to no longer bring firearms into Levi Strauss retail stores.
The request, which came on the heels of a customer in Georgia injuring himself when his firearm discharged accidentally in a store changing room, led to threats against the store and Mr. Bergh himself, he said Tuesday.
CEO Chip Bergh, states out of one side of his mouth, that he does not want the Second Amendment repealed and then from the article above Bergh indicated: “Mr. Bergh previously made national headlines after the 2016 presidential election when he asked customers to no longer bring firearms into Levi Strauss retail stores.” You, Bergh, are the typical double talking DemoRAT Hypocrite. Why don’t you just come out and say that you want the Second Amendment repealed, Chip Bergh?
Looks like taking a political stand is exactly what Levi S. wants to do. Happy I switched to Lee jeans decades ago. Most clothing not even made here anymore, switched to slave labor long ago. Levi Strauss rolling in his grave.
Absolutely right! Levi has been at this for over 30 years that I know of, and I haven’t purchased any of their products since I found out.
BTW, Sara Lee is another one…
We switched to Wranglers when Levi raised its prices through the roof and began to focus on designer clothing rather than work jeans. Wranglers cost less, last just as long, are more comfortable~~ and my favorite thing!~~ the legs are never crooked! I don’t remember ever getting a pair of Levi work jeans without crooked legs. So they can go ahead and say they want more laws. We have enough laws on the books right now.
Most the jeans i own are not even name brand. So Levi strouse has not had my customage for years. BUT THEY WON’T be getting it back with this mornic decision.
Why do companies permit a CEO to spout his lack of brains by stating his political leanings. For some years now, Levi has had reducing sales and this ain’t gonna help them one iota!
I hereby promise that I will never enter a Levi Strauss store, or one selling Levi Strauss clothing with my licensed handgun because I will refuse to go into any store that carries this Communist’s merchandise. Good night Levi, Good night Nike, Good night Sarah Lee. I can purchase straight from manufacturers and avoid stores that condone this type of extortion. MJ told a reporter his feelings about Nike, “Even Republicans buy sneakers!”
I’d love to know if there’s a list out there of all the stores that do sell LS jeans..
First there are already more laws on gun control and “NONE ARE ENFORCED!!” Chip wants more “GUN FREE ZONES WHERE MASS SHOOTINGS HAPPEN MOST!” No more levis in my house besides they haven’t been made in the USA for almost 30 years they are made IN MEXICO!! What’s that tell you. So if employees don’t go his way they eventually will be unemployed!
That’s what i was going to say.
OTHER than fort hood, every mass shooting has occurred in GUN FREE ZONES. So why is he supporting initiatives to create MORE gun free zones?
Well, Well, Well, now we have idiot clothing manufacturers trying to control us! Guess what levis? I’ve NEVER purchased your WAY over priced crap, so I cannot boycott your ***, but I sure can make sure that no one I know will EVER purchase your OVERPRICED CRAP!!!
Ditto.
Another liberal anti 2nd amendment corporate big shot trying to run the rest of us. Corporations should not make social policy, it is none of that company’s business whether I have or purchase a firearm. They sell clothing. I for one, will never buy a Levi product again. And they are made in China now anyway. American companies should support the Constitution, not try to subvert it to their leaders own political agenda.
That’s okay…..I can certainly live without levi strauss clothing. Just as I can live without nike shoes which most likely are made overseas by people earning 20 cents an hour while their companies contribute nothing to the USA. If mr. bergh wants to make policy/laws he needs to run go congress.
Most, but not all, are made in China or some other far-eastern country. Texas Jeans, American Eagle, and Duluth, to name a few are American made but expect to pay a higher price. If they last long it will be worth the cost.
Yes I will no longer buy Levi. The elite trying to control our lives.
Just checked my collection. of 5 pairs of jeans i own, 2 are made by dickies, 1 by wrangler, 1 by python, and one by BX basics..
Bought last pair of Levis, Wrangler from now on!
Levi should be concerned with having 7 belt loops instead of 5 belt loops. Help my belt live longer instead of being so cheap that it ruins my belt. See it’s all about money. Yep Wrangler will at least give you 6 loops and most of the time 7. This will help hold your pistol up on your belt without ruining your belt.
Bull feces. These peoples end game is to repeal the 2nd Amendment. The only hope for America against the invasion of Islam is to arm up and stop these invaders. Take a look at what is happening in Germany the UK and other Countries. The liberal policies of Europe is bringing their downfall.
Hunters in this country make up the largest armed force in the world. You can’t have a one world order when folks out arm you.
But, remember the establishment has tanks, jets, etc. If there was ever a liberal take over…..So, vote conservative!
You got that almost right. Don’t forget the women in this country who have chosen to arm themselves. Who have been trained and practice regularly. We too, are ready to stand tall with our fellow Americas.
As a side note. General Michael Hayden, would not be my choice for comment on this issue. He has no problem supporting former CIA director Brennan who recently lost his security clearances and who spends his time undermining our POTUS.
Along with their low birth rate, while the islime invaders breed like rabbits.
Steven imo that’s WHY they are importing so many foreigners. Because they DO breed like rabbits, and eventually if left unchecked, will out number us.
I bought my last pair of Levi’s long ago. They have cheapened the product to the point that sizes are no longer consistent, fabric does not hold up and they are outsourced to Egypt…basically junk, just like their political views.
Well, best I can see, if you deny Liberals guns, the violence will drop. He says: “history will prove this position right too.” Well, the road to he*& is paved with good intentions. This will start one way but end badly, guns taken away from good citizens and the only ones left with guns will be the now totally in control government and criminals. The Liberals are never happy with anything common sense, they always take it too far and then are surprised and angry with the outcome. I read this morning Beso has donated $10 million to a super pac, I can only assume it is a liberal pac bent on changing our country into their utopia. Again, the road is paved…. I honestly wish all these rich liberals would get together and go buy their own country (I imagine there are some available) and then set up their world the way they wish it, leave America alone.
Wrong. Bezos and his wife contributed to a super pac to help veterans of both parties mount credible election campaigns.
If that is true, it is the exception, not the rule.
Rich liberals want to disarm us, and they have long supported the continued importation of two groups from which we see so much violence against Americans: Mexican illegals and Muslims. So they are supporting violent criminals while trying to disarm innocent Americans, while they stroll around with armed guards protecting their valuable derrieres.
I live close to Silicon Valley and have not heard anything about Bezos doing this. I do know he does not like Trump and why I don’t use anything Google. Too bad so many who made their money in this country then go against anyone else making money and maintaining our America and Constitution.
Hmm.
[Well, best I can see, if you deny Liberals guns, the violence will drop.]
So true Sherim. Over 75% of these mass shooters have been liberals.. So if you stop liberals owning them, that would give an immediate 75% reduction in the shootings..
There needs to be an investigation into the lefts involvement in these shootings, there is very little information coming out after everyone of them, just the left pushing gun control
Already done by several news sites..
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/blame-liberalism-for-mass-shootings-not-guns/
https://247sports.com/college/west-virginia/Board/103782/Contents/Why-are-most-mass-shootings-done-by-liberals-democrats-71951973/
Sorry Levi – last pair ever. Anyway – I generally buy American made stuff – so Levi jeans are not on that list ANYWAY!
Levis used to be American made now try and find a pair NOT made in China Mexico or somewhere else. I lost all respect for the company.
Well, that is that. No more Levi jeans in this house.
Haven’t bought Levis in a long time, there are better made jeans out there that you don’t have to overpay for, just for the name. And the groups he’s donating to, are the ones wanting to get rid of all guns, completely. I’m waiting for Bloomberg to get rid of his armed guards, since he’s big on getting rid of ours!
I quit wearing Levis in the 1990s, after they went into the fairy business. Haven’t missed them and will not return, especially after this. Do these big company leader idiots really believe that being anti American and anti God will make them richer?
Not surprised! Another liberal CEO getting behind another liberal cause! This CEO is nothing but a liberal who is lying about having respect for the 2nd amendment. Proof is in the pudding. If we follow the liberal logic……why don’t we severely limit the use of automobiles??? Are not automobiles responsible for thousands of deaths on our roads, freeways..??
NO more Levis for me.
Do they teach a class in college now a days that teaches you how to alienate your customers and crush your customer base? Shopping is getting easier, no target, nike, dicks and now levi’s. Somebody needs to come up with a vaccination for Liberalism and TDS. Brains are being fried!
Most libs get their info/beliefs from the 5 o’clock liberal MSM news. Brainwashed!
Well since many colleges do seem to be pushing the mantra of HATE Conservatives, that does seem to cover “alienate customers”..
Company president and CEO Chip Bergh says “As a company, we have never been afraid to take an unpopular stand to support a greater good”. Just another typical liberal who thinks his way of thinking is the only way. Will they ever learn that to inject their personal beliefs into their business will only lose them half their business? I and my family have loved Levi’s for decades, but they have now lost our business … too bad, so sad 🙁
[Will they ever learn that to inject their personal beliefs into their business will only lose them half their business? ]
Doubt it. That would require they recognize their failures..
I no longer buy their crap because if you bought 3 pairs of jeans each pair would fit differently. That is a product of poor quality control in the sweatshops in third-world countries where their products are made. Employees are paid peanuts compared to American wages. Their clothing is no longer tough as it once was. The fabric tears easily and doesn’t wear well either.
This whole thing seems really wrong because Levi Straus jeans was a staple product in the history of our country especially the wild west where daily gunfights were a common occurence in the settling of the country. Now some CEO in a cushy corporate office has decided that he should get involved in the gun control fantasy.
Gun fights in the old West were less common than Hollywood portrays. A myth of the movies much like the movie franchises of today with high body counts and thousands of rounds of ammo exchanged.
While violence did exist in the “wild west”, it was really a much politer society due to the fact that most people WERE armed and even the “bad guys” were less inclined to stir the pot.
Add to that, if crooks DID step out of line, it wasn’t just the sheriff they had to watch out for, it was the citizens too!
he is right about some things. There are some weapons we do not need to have access to and there are some people who should never have a weapon of any kind. The problem is finding those persons and monitoring them constantly which is almost impossible. No one needs an AR-15 type rifle to go deer hunting. We got along just fine with 30-06’s and other rifles for a long time. You can’t even legally use a 30 round clip of ammo to go deer hunting anyway.
You are right, “No one needs an AR-15 type rifle to go deer hunting.”
Now for your edification… The Second Amendment is NOT about hunting!
It is there specifically to provide the citizenry the ability to prevent the federal government the means to use force to remove the God given rights enumerated in the Bill of Rights. To allow individuals the means to defend their rights against a oppressive government intent on nullifying the US Constitution.
As with anyone who tosses out the “hunting ” argument, I always tell them they are correct but I also have the obligation to educate them about the right to bear arms. Look at history and see how guns are taken from the general populace just before other freedoms are extinguished.
You couldn’t have said that better!! So “DITTO!” It’s about “PROTECTING OUR FREEDOM AND AMERICAN SOVERIEGNTY!” Which is being whittled away by MOST OUR SENATORS AND CONGRESSMEN!! Chip would have to prove to me he was in the military. What about BUDWEISER? They support taking our guns as well!
Mike. WHo gets to decide if one ‘needs’ a weapon?? you?
My, my, I will just have to live without Levis! Don’t know if they will get the message but if sales will drop enough, the company may begin to listen. Seems incredible that the liberals have penetrated so much of the leadership of corporations. Levis may end up in the dust bin of history.
From the article:
“I’m not here to suggest we repeal the Second Amendment or to suggest that gun owners aren’t responsible,” Mr. Bergh wrote.
_______________
The unwritten part of that statement is:
“But hey if the groups we are giving that million bucks to want to use that money in efforts to get the 2nd Amendment repealed, or at least restricted to such a degree that it becomes almost impossible for the average law abiding citizen to obtain any kind of firearm…we’ll we’re not gonna complain about that either.”
Make no mistake, repealing the 2nd Amendment is exactly what many of those groups would like to see happen. But if not that, then the implementation of oppressive restrictions and standards which will be difficult, if not impossible, for the average citizen to meet, will be acceptable too.
I’m not saying that repeal can’t happen, but it requires ratification by, I believe, 75% of the states. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think the number of red states outnumber the blue states by a considerable margin. The majority of libs live in about 5 states.
They may be outnumbered. BUT just look at how many of those supposed red states have VERY LARGE liberal population centers in.. Such as Austin for Tx, or Columbus for Oh.
The right to bear is about freedom, defense, and limiting power. Not hunting much. The horrors we see now pale against the greater evils of tyranny. I loved my jeans and jacket but it’s been a long time since Levi’s were American.
Well, that’s the end of Levis for me. I bought them (only when on deep discount) since they fit pretty well, but quality has been slipping. Sorry, but my money is not going to those groups. I just bought 5 pairs pretty cheap, but I’ll be returning them all. A quick look around shows some made in USA options that I’ll explore.
If Levi Strauss & Company wishes to back gun control, that is up to the company. I cannot imagine a Board of Directors that would leave a CEO in place when it is plain the he cannot evaluate solid evidence. In every instance that I know of, gun control promotes gun violence. The innocent are stripped of any defense and the criminals do not obey gun control laws.
Levi Strauss telling Americans what is American…Closes their factories in America, laying off thousands, now their going to dictate whats good for America ??…I have a Big One Finger salute to another Socialist *** Company FU Levi Strauss.