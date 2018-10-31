Lester Holt’s whiteface, Jimmy Kimmel’s blackface — it’s all good for liberals

Megyn Kelly came under fire by her NBC bosses for saying that blackface, during her growing up years, was barely a blink on the politically correct radar during Halloween time, and for questioning why a white woman who darkened her face while wearing a Diana Ross costume was assumed to be racist.
But it’s OK for NBC’s nighttime anchor Lester Holt to wear a whiteface to mimic British pop star Susan Boyle?
And it’s OK for NBC’s Hoda Kotb to lighten her skin to portray white country star Blake Shelton?
And it’s OK for Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, the latter of whom now works for NBC, to don blackface for their own special comedic purposes?
Go figure. Racism, apparently, is selective.
Hat tip to Mediaite for putting this together: “Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News anchor, last week covered the story of outgoing fellow NBC-er Megyn Kelly talking about blackface and whiteface, the segment for which she was ultimately booted from her show,” the news outlet reported.
Kelly, for those who don’t recall, said that “you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface on Halloween. When I as a kid that was OK as long as you were dressing up like a character.”
Holt, on his television segment, conveniently forgot to mention whiteface — and here’s why: A photo of him surfaced dressed in whiteface mirror of Boyle for Halloween. And the photo surfaced because Holt actually dressed the part for a segment on the “Today Show” on NBC.
“So on Megyn Kelly’s own specific show on the network,” Mediaite wrote, “they previously had a person use make-up to dress in a costume portraying someone not just of a different race, but gender. And that’s not the only example. … Kotb dressed as Blake Shelton, standing with actual Blake Shelton. So she is humorously portraying a singer she presumably likes.”
Kind of like what Kelly was suggesting about Ross — that painting one’s face the skin color of the famous singer as a Halloween costume, as “real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps did, may not be as racist as all that.
“I don’t know, I felt like, who doesn’t love Diana Ross?” is how Kelly put it, on NBC.
Good point. So exactly where are the lines being drawn nowadays between racist and not racist? Kelly’s big fault may have been as it’s been whispered in recent days: She made the mistake of siding with conservatives on her NBC show one too many times.
She certainly wasn’t guilty of anything that rose to the so-called racist level of her far-left fellow television personalities.
Kimmel, for instance, has not only dressed as Utah Jazz player Karl Malone, but also even added a “speech impediment” as part of his parody. Fallon, meanwhile, has donned blackface and “spouted some fairly racist cliches while imitating [comedian Chris] Rock on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ” The Root wrote.
It’s enough to confuse even the most politically sensitive. But then again, not really. Here’s the thing to remember: Racism is whatever the liberals want it to be. Hypocrisy, be danged.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Stuff like this only offends Libs. I see you calling them out on their PC hypocrisy, but regular people don’t much care about blackface or whiteface.
Last night I saw a black kid in a Halloween costume and he had whiteface. Maybe he was a mime or something. I didn’t investigate. Someone asked if we should be offended. I said, I won’t. That doesn’t bother me. Why would it?
It was literally 100 years ago that Al Jolson made a career out of performing in blackface. And the Left still hasn’t figured out how to deal with it rationally.
Anyone else remember the early 80’s where Eddie Murphy single-handedly carried SNL? The Piscopo years were pretty weak and Murphy was the only bright spot.
He had a skit where he dressed up as a white guy.
LINK
Extremely funny. Show this to a Lib NPC these days and watch their frustration.
Back in the 50s, poor white people without money to buy costumes would burn cork from wine bottles to blacken their faces, find the oldest clothes to wear and go Trick or Treating as Hobo’s or blacks, and feel safe to go anywhere for free candy Now thanks to the new world of race and hate baiting divisive, sexually confused Liberal Democrats, our kids aren’t even safe Trick or Treating at shopping malls. The poison they spread in social ideology reflects the poisons are kids now get, laced inside their candy received on the most secular devilish day of celebration originally started to be fun, now morphed into political incorrect unhappiness.
You are judged by who and what you are not by your skin color. Black lives matter? Why don’t the black community get their act together? Watch 48 hours and see who is robbing,stealing,dealing drugs and killing other people. As a white person I respect the law as well as other peoples lives.Eagles don”t soar with chickadees . You are judged by the company you keep..If you live by the gun you die by the gun.
It’s beyond me how Megyn thought moving to a network that lists hard to port would do anything but sabotage her career. Did anyone expect they wouldn’t drop her as soon as it was convenient (i.e., as soon as enough of the contract clauses had been met)? At this point, it will take her years to rebuild her career to anything like it was at Fox, and she may never regain more than a fraction of where she would have been, had she remained on Fox.
The left’s egregious hypocrisy is clearly exposed by the actions of Holt, Fallon, Kimmel and other leftist loons in their use of whiteface / blackface while excoriating Megan Kelly for her honest, on-air comments about how people have been doing it for years on Halloween. Their “do as I say, not as I do” double-standard displays their duplicity and lack of personal integrity. Hopefully, enough voters will be able to see through the left’s charade of moral superiority to allow Republicans to maintain control of both the House and Senate after the midterm elections.
They all look more natural in Brown Nose!
What about greenface? After all, reptiles have feelings too.