Lesbians split on Pete Buttigieg as president

Pete Buttigieg should have little trouble cornering the LGBT vote. Or so you’d think.

But the trailblazing gay presidential candidate isn’t a slam dunk with lesbian politicos, some of whom are reportedly prioritizing getting a woman in the White House.

“He’s a trailblazer,” Carter Spencer, a member of the LGBTQ Victory Fund Board, told Politico. “But I’m one of these women who thinks we are way overdue for having a woman in the White House.”

Gays and lesbians make up an estimated 6% of the electorate, although that figure is subject to dispute. Mayor Pete has successfully mobilized gay donors and activists behind his upstart campaign.

Still, not all LGBT voters and activists put their sexual orientation first when making political calculations.

Annise Parker, the former Houston mayor who is a lesbian, said she plans to vote for Buttigieg.

She said many lesbians might put the XX part of their identity above the LGBT. Still others might say voting for a candidate of color or a Latino is crucial in the age of Trump.

“I would love to see a woman at the top of the ticket,” Parker told the site.

