Lesbians shocked when their lifestyle isn’t accepted by Christian daycare

A lesbian couple in Texas says their daughter’s admission to a Christian daycare was rescinded last week when administrators learned they were in a same-sex marriage.

Brittney Ready says she and wife Stacey Ready were initially delighted to learn their youngest child Callie had been accepted to the daycare program at Parkview Christian Academy in Waco after spending months on the waiting list.

The pleased parents made a beeline for the school only to be turned away once it became clear Callie had two moms.

“Parkview Christian Academy denied an innocent child today due to the choices of her parents,” Brittney said in a Facebook post.

She said the school’s director was “super sweet and welcoming” during their initial tour the afternoon of their acceptance, but the fuzzy feelings didn’t last long.

“We go to leave with paperwork in hand only for the administrator to call us into his office to let us know that he heard that Stacey and I are ‘mates,'” she explained, adding she was offended by the term ‘mates’ considering “we aren’t animals.”

She said the school revoked the acceptance based solely on her same-sex marriage.

The administrator said the school’s “bylaws” and “Christian-based faith” meant Callie could not attend, she said.

“So does that mean ‘unwed parents’ cannot enroll their kids? Does that mean ‘divorced parents’ cannot enroll their children there? Because sin is sin and Jesus sat and welcomed allllll the sinners,” she wrote.

“We were not trying to plague your daycare sir, WE ARE GAY, our daughter IS NOT! Never in my life have I had this happen,” she continued.

“Our child born in a catholic hospital, at the hands of a Christian doctor, our innocent child of God. I am glad God was on our side and let the true colors show before my baby was subjected to their discriminating beliefs,” she said.

Speaking to KCEN-TV, the spouses said they value a Christian education and wish the school had been more upfront about its practices to spare them the runaround.

“If that’s what they stand for, that’s what they stand for, but make it known that’s what you stand for. And remember, at the end of the day that everyone’s human,” Brittney told the station.

“We speak to our children about being a Christian, and we speak to them about God and about what the Bible says — even about what the Bible says about same-sex couples,” Stacey added.

Attempts to reach Parkview Christian Academy were not successful Monday.

After going public with Callie’s rejection from Parkview, the Readys have received multiple acceptance offers from other daycares, KCEN reported.

