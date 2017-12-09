Lesbian’s campaign based on anatomy

A good man is hard to find, so the common wisdom once went, but in the spirit of the hysteria season certain feminists have rewritten that to, “Never trust a man with his factory equipment intact.” A woman in Michigan is running hard for state attorney general as the Democratic candidate with a missing penis.

“Who can you trust most not to show you their [sic] penis in a professional setting?” Dana Nessel, a lesbian married to a woman, asks, and answers her own question: “Is it the candidate who doesn’t have a penis? I’d say so.”

Her campaign advertisement is illustrated with fleeting images of Roy Moore, Charlie Rose and Donald Trump, but, not so curiously, the face of Rep. John Conyers is missing. Ms. Nessel promises not to sexually harass her staff, nor will she “walk around in a half-open bathrobe.” Which is probably just as well.

Just how those campaign promises will go down with the male half of the Michigan electorate has apparently not occurred to the lady. Her likely male opponent in next summer’s Democratic primary, former U.S. Attorney Pat Miles, so far as anyone knows still has all factory equipment intact. But he dare not dismiss his opponent as the fringe candidate she appears to be. Who would have thought a month ago that a transgender woman would be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates?

Ms. Nessel vows that as state attorney general she will “take all sex crimes seriously.” As well she should, of course, but another woman wary of those of the male persuasion, Emily Lindin, a columnist for Teen Vogue magazine, takes it to the next level in the great poker game of politics.

Ms. Lindin, the founder of something called “the UnSlut Project,” says she is “not at all concerned” if innocent men are wrongly accused and their careers and reputations ruined by false witness. She’s eager to call and raise. “The benefit of all of us getting to finally tell the truth about the impact on victims far outweighs the loss of any one man’s reputation,” she says. Collateral damage is but a small price to pay in pursuit of demolishing the oppressive patriarchy. “It’s a microscopic risk in comparison to the issue at hand.”

The three members of the Duke men’s lacrosse team falsely accused of rape by a stripper at a campus party in 2006, and the members of a University of Virginia fraternity defamed in 2014 by Rolling Stone magazine, might beg to differ. All accusations of rape and assault were found to be fantasy and were dismissed, but reputations suffer to this day.

What’s good for the goose is still good for the gander, and two wrongs still don’t make a right. Reasonable women know that misandry — hatred of men — is a gender gap that no woman wants to fall into. Besides, as morally insufficient and shorn of respectability as men might be, most women still want one.

