Lesbian judge in Michigan says she was denied communion by Catholic church over her marriage

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 11:52 am December 2, 2019
An openly gay judge in Michigan was denied Holy Communion at the Catholic church she has attended for decades because, the church claimed, her marriage contradicts church teachings.

Judge Sara Smolenski, the 62-year-old chief of Michigan’s 63rd District Court, told CNN that she received a call Nov. 23 from Father Scott Nolan of St. Stephen Church asking her not to attend communion.

Smolenski said the priest at the Grand Rapids, Mich., church cited her marriage with her longtime partner, whom she wed about three years ago, for the denial of communion. The judge said she was baptized at the church and attended school there in her youth.

“In 62 years, this is the first time I’ve ever been denied,” Smolenski told Michigan Live.

Nolan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily News on Saturday night. But the 33-year-old priest told WOOD-TV that “it might look like it is discriminatory or particular or specific or targeted, but I disagree.” He said he’s simply following church teachings.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids issued a statement supporting the decision.

“No community of faith can sustain the public contradiction of its beliefs by its own members,” the diocese said in the statement. “This is especially so on matters as central to Catholic life as marriage, which the Church has always held, and continues to hold, as a sacred covenant between one man and one woman.”

Smolenski said she received communion from Nolan on Nov. 17 and was confused by the timing of the decision and by the statement from the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

“I was raised in that church,” Smolenski told Michigan Live. “It created who I am. We were taught ‘love everyone.'”

11 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:40 pm December 2, 2019 at 12:40 pm

“It created who I am. We were taught ‘love everyone.’”

That depends on what your meaning of “is” is. I’m almost certain that the meaning of the word love in the Biblical context of “loving everyone” is not the same meaning as “a sexual union”.
And it’s a silly argument on it’s face. Why then did you “marry” just one person if you are to “love” everyone in that manner?

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:49 pm December 2, 2019 at 12:49 pm

While I disagree with much of the teachings of the Catholic Church, I do agree with them on this topic AND upon their right/responsibility to hold true to the Bible as they understand it … as long as their rules are for ALL their membership and this is! As a judge her sole concern should be “IS IT CONSTITUTIONAL?” This is! She swore an oath to the Constitution NOT to her Lesbianism!

JOHNSiVO51
JOHNSiVO51
1:08 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:08 pm

YOU ARE A JUDGE. FREEDOM OF RELIGION IS A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT AND THIS IS UPHELD FOR ALL CHRISTIANS TO GO BY IN THEIR FAITH. THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, OF WHICH I DON’T AGREE ON EVERYTHING EITHER, HAS HELD THIS MAN AND WOMAN MARRIAGE FOR ALL THEIR FOLLOWERS. BTW THE SCOTUS DECISION WAS MARRIAGE EQUALITY (SAME FED BENEFITS AS TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE) NOT TO DEMAND THEY WALK DOWN ANY RELIGIOUS BELIEFS. SEVERAL STATES STILL DO NOT RECOGNIZE SSM. JUST BE HAPPY OR TRY A MOSQUE OR SYNAGOGUE

grayghost
grayghost
1:13 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Is that Billary?

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:28 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    I was wondering the same thing. Something too familiar about the look.

Leonidas
Leonidas
1:31 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:31 pm

She left her religion, it didn’t leave her. Instead of trying to change the entire Catholic Church because she’s so important maybe she should look for a “church” that has left the Bible behind in order to elevate her lesbian values.

I agree on the resemblance to Clintons but at first glance I thought it was Bill Clinton.

praireliving
praireliving
1:37 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:37 pm

The fact that she was receiving Holy Eucharist for many years while living in a state of grave, mortal, sin is not a good argument for continuing to do so. This young priest is absolutely correct in his understanding of the faith and who may or may not present themselves for Communion. He respectfully called her and discussed the issue. She went public trying to garner sympathy. The priest is actually doing her a favor as to continue to receive while in a state of grave sin is an even worse sin. She is living contrary to Church teaching so she has effectively excommunicated herself. She could again receive Holy Eucharist if she stopped acting on her homosexual tendencies.

Khemist
Khemist
1:47 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:47 pm

Any organization that one does not like the rules of, is free to find another organization that will accept their beliefs. Organized religions cannot be forced by law to conform to man-made laws. (separation of Church & State).

AzRep
AzRep
1:48 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:48 pm

If she is/was a devout Catholic then she should not have been surprised. Why are these people complaining? Do they go brain dead when they decide to live the deviant lifestyle?

Nancy Pelletier
Nancy Pelletier
1:52 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:52 pm

The judge did act with great love for her by refusing her Communion. If he had allowed this she would have committed a mortal sin so he prevented this from happening.

TuTuFox
TuTuFox
1:54 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Are we supposed to feel sorry for her❓❓❓ SORRY I DON’T! Whats really annoying is they r never going to b happy. There is always something they are going to complain about. I knew once they got their way with Marriage that it would never end. There is ALWAYS going to be something they will find to whine about. It will go on & on & on. They will NEVER be happy…

