Legislatures tell universities ‘free speech’ or else

Some state legislators are getting tough on college campuses that take tax dollars but allow students to shout down conservative speech they don’t like.
Ann Coulter was locked out of Berkeley last week, but she was hardly the first conservative speaker to run into the radical PC police.
When now-former Breitbart editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos gave a speech at UMass in 2016, protesters yelled, “Keep your hate speech off this campus!”
The heckler’s veto has gotten the attention of lawmakers in Wisconsin, home to one of the more liberal state university systems, where Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they are taking some proactive steps by introducing the Campus Free Speech Act.
“The most important thing to me in a democracy,” Vos tells OneNewsNow, “is the right for people who vigorously disagree to have that respectful disagreement and hopefully common sense prevails.”
The bill mandates that the University of Wisconsin adopt a policy which highlights the importance of free speech, that the college must remain neutral on controversial issues, and that all sides have a right to express themselves.
The bill also mandates consequences for students who block the free speech of others – including expulsion.
Jonathan Butcher of the Goldwater Institute, which helped craft the legislation, says it should also do away with another liberal sacred cow: the so-called “safe space” for left-wing students troubled by right-wing beliefs.
“Campuses and university systems need to take a position in favor of free speech,” he says.
Colorado has already adopted a similar bill, and five other states including Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia are currently considering versions.
The key is that these schools are using tax dollars, so 1st amendment issues are pertinent. If they weren’t on the taxpayer’s dime, then the students could shut down speech all day long and the only thing we could say is they were close-minded.
But they do take tax dollars, so speech should be legally protected there. Just as a public school can’t promote a religion, neither can they violate any other constitutional provision.
Agreed about the free speech. If they don’t allow it, take their funding. Period.
Disagree about the religion. The 1st Amendment specifically forbids CONGRESS from establishing a NATIONAL religion (meaning mandatory and compulsory, like the Church of England).
Congress can “promote” any religion they want as long as it’s not compulsory. So can a school.
Utah (for example) can make Mormonism the official state religion, because Utah is not Congress, nor is it the entire nation. It might not be popular, but it is constitutionally legal.
ONLY Congress is limited in regards to religion, and ONLY in regards to establishing a national religion. We The People have the constitutional freedom to choose our own religion. Or none. Or twenty.
Excellent point!
About damn time we started cracking heads on these campuses that not only allow this to to on, but (like in berkley’s case) almost seem to ENCOURAGE IT..
Follow the bloody law or lose funding!
It seems to me, that what he is saying (and what his article argued for) is simply that colleges should have the right to determine whether or not a speaker is effectively “competent” to speak on a particular topic, before they invite them to speak. He specifically says that he disagrees with using a speaker’s political views as a determinant. Rather, he is advocating for the university’s right to deny a speaker on the basis of, for example, his lack of knowledge of the topic on which he wants to speak. For example, Ann Coulter might be accepted to give a speech on American law, constitutional principles, or American values, but not accepted if she wanted to speak on the topic of hyper-space representation of multivariate statistics, not because she is a conservative-but because she has no demonstrated knowledge of multivariate statistical graphing. To deny that right to colleges, would be to force them to give public credence, and their imprimatur, to speeches on something like “white male privilege,” by a black lesbian undergraduate with no history of publication or special knowledge in the field.
Colleges have historically screened their guest speakers in this way since their inception. What has changed recently is the use of political views as a criterion for acceptance, and THAT, specifically, is what we ought to be opposing, not screening for subject matter competence.
“colleges should have the right to determine whether or not a speaker is effectively “competent” to speak on a particular topic,”
This is simply a smokescreen to deny conservative speakers.
It does seem that way…
I disagree. Free speech is free speech and nobody should have veto power. Anyone who thinks they do is overly fond of themselves, egotistical and has no regard for our constitution.
You are right. However, liberals think they should be the ones who decide who should enjoy free speech and who shouldn’t.
In many cases they already DO think they are the ones deciding what is and isn’t free speech and who should/shouldn’t have it..