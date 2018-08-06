Legally armed bystander stops gunman at crowded Florida park

Titusville Police are investigating a shooting Saturday at a crowded park that was stopped when an armed bystander shot the suspect, a department spokeswoman said.
A man involved in a fight with another person at Isaac Campbell Park left the scene and returned several minutes later, around 5:20 p.m., with a gun and opened fire on the crowd, police spokeswoman Amy Matthews said.
A bystander, who was licensed to carry a firearm, shot the suspect and waited for authorities to arrive, Matthews said. No other injuries were reported, she said.
The gunman, whose firearm was recovered from the scene, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Matthews said.
“We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a news release. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse”.
Titusville police are still investigating the incident, Matthews said.
Detectives consulted the state attorney’s office and no charges are expected to be filed against the bystander “as his actions were within the law based on the preliminary investigation,” Matthews said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.
___
(c)2018 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The anti-gun crowd’s will have their heads blowing up over this. A person with a carry permit ends what could have been a deadly incident. I don’t know which one fired what sounded like an entire magazine but between a hero with a gun and a bad guy that luckily didn’t hit anyone the winners in this is the public at large! Good job John Q. LegalShooter!
Pity they were able to airlift him to hospital.. I was hoping that thug, didn’t make it.
This will barely make the local news. The leftists in the media will squash the story.
If we look at the figures over this weekend alone, Chicago, the city with some of the toughest gun laws in the country, had 75 shootings and a dozen gun related deaths. In the Florida incident you have the best scenario in today’s do harm, kill happy environment. A LEGALLY armed citizen potentially saved who knows how many innocent lives! It does not take a genius to see that legal gun possession is a good thing. As long as there are people who are driven to do harm to another human being, armed deterrence is an answer. I carry a gun every day, not to make feel important or to play cop, but to insure I have a choice to protect myself and those around me whom I care for! I also have a responsibility to ensure I do it safely and without malice.
So … A good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun? Huh.
Who knew?
What’s the bet BECAUSE of that, this story will NOT be making the rounds on the lame stream news networks.
No bet, my daddy din’ raise no fools.
The gunman assumed it was a gun-free zone.