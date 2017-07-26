Legalized marijuana has brought huge black market problems to Colorado

This is not a good time to invest in recreational pot, as detailed by The New York Times, The Gazette and a variety of marijuana publications.
“States Keep Saying Yes to Marijuana Use. Now Comes the Federal No,” says the headline of a July 15 Times story.
The Times told of a federal “task force” convened reviewing links between violent crimes and state marijuana legalization.
Given the perilous state of legalization under the Trump administration, the Colorado Springs City Council would be wise to set aside aspirations of investing in an election to allow commercial sales.
Five days after that story, KKTV and Gazette reporters Jakob Rodgers and Conrad Swanson exposed a private meeting among the federal Department of Justice, drug policy officials, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and local police.
Suthers said the meeting was to “find out what law enforcement and other regulatory agencies’ view is toward marijuana regulation in Colorado.”
Suthers, the former Colorado Attorney General and a former U.S. attorney, could not have been complimentary in his description of the pot market. He has long opposed legalization and explains how social costs outweigh the revenues generated by taxation.
The Gazette story said Suthers told federal agencies about “huge” marijuana black market problems throughout Colorado, as cartels are able to blend with legal cultivation and distribution operations.
“Everyone in Colorado Springs known to have met with the federal officials has either expressed strong concern about legalized marijuana or opposition,” The Gazette article explained.
“It’s giving them the in to come after the industry — that’s the fear,” said Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council.
The fear is well-founded. Marijuana is not legal under federal law, not by any stretch. President Donald Trump can shut down Colorado’s industry with a pen and a phone. Trump told The Gazette’s editorial board last summer he was undecided on recreational pot and would let research and emerging information guide his actions.
If Trump nixes pot, based on the federal inquiry involving Suthers, no lawsuit will reverse the action. The Supreme Court of the United States settled the matter in 2005.
The Court’s 6-3 ruling in Gonzales v. Raich confirmed the federal government’s authority to criminalize production and use of homegrown cannabis in states that approve its use for medicinal purposes. Court liberals dominated the decision, with John Paul Stevens, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, and Stephen Breyer joining centrist Anthony Kennedy in an opinion written by Stephens. Conservative Antonin Scalia voted with the majority but wrote a separate justification.
If the Supreme Court allows federal authorities to shut down “medicinal” pot, there can be no question about its authority to regulate “recreational” pot.
Two days after Rodgers and Swanson told about federal authorities building a case against marijuana with the help of Suthers, they reported on six of nine City Council members supporting a possible council referendum to ask voters for legal recreational sales. Among supporters are Yolanda Avila, President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler, David Geislinger, Bill Murray, Tom Strand and Council President Richard Skorman.
“We need to have a big community discussion,” Skorman said. “The majority of the voters here did support it.”
The majority of local voters supported Amendment 64 in 2012, “permitting local governments to regulate or prohibit” marijuana manufacturing, testing and retail. Local government chose to “prohibit,” mostly in the interest of teenagers and the population of young people enrolled in local colleges and serving the area’s seven major military bases.
The decision to resist retail pot has given our community an edge when trying to attract young families, tourists and family friendly businesses. It has respected the wishes of military leaders battling substance abuse within the ranks.
Culturally and economically, Colorado Springs is flourishing. Tax revenues are up, new businesses are adding jobs and housing values are soaring. It ain’t broke, so don’t fix it.
This is no time for the City Council to encourage a trade it has wisely avoided for the past five years.
The gazette Editorial Board
The black market in CO is created by 3 prohibitions; the fed, surrounding states, and exorbitant taxation. Eliminate these prohibitions and the black market disappears.
The fed prohibition allows the black market to undercut it by a few dollars and still profit. Overtaxation does the same. Surrounding state prohibitions create a price differential and thus illegal export: buy low sell high.
By that logic, the Prostitution black market should be HIGH AS HELL in Vegas.. Yet it is not…
“This is no time for the City Council to encourage a trade it has wisely avoided for the past five years”
What hubris. Prohibition doesn’t stop weed sales, it only funds a black market. Say “weed” and conservatives abandon all of their values; personal responsibility, small government, low taxes, freedom. They’d rather have a bloated, tax consuming, ineffectual nanny state raise your children. A liberal dream and a conservative nightmare.
Criminal drug cartels have moved into respectable residential neighborhoods and rented houses to grow marijuana. The DEA spends a lot of time in this state conducting raids to take down these illegal grow operations.
Crime has risen and worsened. This situation was created by greedy politicians who thought tax on marijuana would solve all their problems. Things have only gotten worse.
Make it criminal again and all the stoners can go somewhere else to sign up for welfare, rob convenience stores and carjack old ladies. Enough! Come on Feds. Enforce the law!
So much for the libtards whining that legalizing it would do away with the black market…
The State of Colorado is a drug dealer. It is a blue State, it is in the hip pocket of drug cartels who still get their share.
The Colorado law allow people to grow private marijuana crops but they are not allowed to sell it. Today’s marijuana has 17% potency of THC. The marijuana from the 60’s was 3.8 %
Young people are dying from a marijuana ‘high’ during skiing or rafting or biking in the Rockies. They have worse motor control, worse reaction time and less perception of their abilities. Car fatalities have increased 80% since the passage of legalized pot.
The disturbing black market interfering with State revenue is both cartel and private growers. Still the State rakes in over 3 billion a year while kids in elementary school are burning out brain synapse nerves on pot and qualify for Special Education level classes.
Pot should be controlled like antibiotics UNTIL a THC free pot can be grown legally and all others are illegal. The State will still get plenty of dough.