Legal fights unfold over taxes, a bench, and right to pray

Atheist groups are up in arms over a park bench in Pennsylvania and an inner-city preacher in Chicago.
Bishop Ed Peecher of Chicago Embassy Church ministers in the crime-ridden and gang-infested South Side of Chicago.
He also lives in a nearby town and receives a housing allowance, which is being challenged by atheist group Freedom from Religion Foundation.
Peecher and Embassy Church are represented by Becket Fund attorney Hannah Smith.
A review of the Peecher lawsuit, by a tax expert writing at Forbes.com, reports the atheist group is fighting a tax code in which there is no cap limit for anyone identified as a “minister of the gospel.” That allows both wealthy televangelists and inner-city preachers to escape a portion of their income taxes.
According to Smith, “it just makes sense that if your employer needs an employee to live close by, the government shouldn’t penalize you for getting that housing allowance.”
In Oil City, Pennsylvania, a park bench that’s part of a Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial has raised the ire of a second atheist group, American Atheists.
The bench is inscribed with a quote from William Penn, the famous 16th century Quaker and founder of present-day Pennsylvania. “Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants,” reads the bench, which was donated by the VFW to the city in 2003 for use in its Justus Park.
Liberty Counsel attorney Mat Staver tells OneNewsNow he has written to Oil City’s mayor, William Moon, to explain that a historic quote on a bench doesn’t violate the Establishment Clause as the atheists claim.
“We’re not going to rewrite American history and the foundation of this country,” Staver complains, “just to satisfy this American Atheist organization.”
But the city government, fearing a lawsuit, seems to have caved. TV news station KDKA reported Dec. 2 that the city agreed to remove the bench at the request of the atheist group, which stated it will suggest an appropriate quote for the VFW that meets its non-Establishment-Clause-violating standards.
The head of the VFW vowed in November to fight the atheist group, calling its written demand to remove the bench “insane.”
A third legal fight is unfolding in Kansas, where First Liberty Institute is representing a woman who claims police violated her constitutional right to pray when they entered her home.
Louisburg police entered the home of Mary Anne Sause in 2013 after receiving a complaint about loud music. Sause claims police officers ordered her to stop praying and cruelly told her the First Amendment allows her only to choose a religion, not express her faith.
Sause represented herself in her initial claim, World Net Daily reported, and now First Liberty is appealing the case to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
At what point did atheists and LGBTs gain control of this country?
Answer: When the Liberal Democrats were placed in positions of power. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Actually it was Obama who put them over the top. Absent Obama, sanity might just return to America and we can begin again to repopulate the country with Legal Taxpaying Americans, the old fashion way,,that should be our mission and our political missionary position.
It has always amazed me, why do atheists fight so hard against something they do not believe in?
I do not believe in leprechauns, but I do not have a temper tantrum or go into a rage when I see a leprechaun on a box of “Lucky Charms”.
Scruffy, Excellent commentary! You hit the nail on the head. Liberals cannot survive without having their DIAPERS on and having their safe spaces. The liberals need to be taken into the basement and while they are pouting, given my dad’s belt.
The dark side of life believes in God and hates Him. They will do whatever they can to turn others against Him. They will fight to the end to destroy and separate any relationship people have with God. They will of course, lose, and in the end be banished to the lake of fire.
People don’t pray to leprechauns or use the teachings of leprechauns to make or influence public policy. Big difference.
Well Liberal Democrats must believe in Leprechauns as well, since they are always trying to find and steal our personal pots of gold in the means and the ends of their rainbow coalitions.
No darby, people do not pray to leprechauns or base their government on leprechauns, but the point that was being made is valid. Atheists need to realize this country was founded on Godly principles and the Bible. If atheists don’t like that fact, they are not required to remain in this country. I don’t believe in Buddha, but when I walk by a Buddhist temple I don’t go into a tizzy, get all offended, start an uprising and file lawsuits to have it taken down. Please…give me a break. It seems all these groups having issues are just a bunch of overly sensitive people who have nothing better to do than claim they are offended by anything that doesn’t suit them (I mean, do they expect everyone on the planet to run around and make sure there is nothing around that might offend their delicate sensitivities?). Where, tell me where it is written, that people should go through life and never be offended or that no one can have an opposing viewpoint? There are no guarantees that life is just one smooth sailing adventure.
Tws500,,,,Christian believe our savior walked upon water,,,,Liberals think they will moonwalk of the lake of fire like Michael Jackson.,,,,,but when even Peter began to sink when attempted same and his faith slowly faltered,,Liberals sans any form of faith will quickly head straight to the bottom with the rest of the secular unbelieving bottom feeders who chose lives that only consumed in the image of the Great Consumers of souls, instead of creating in the image of their CREATOR. Another reason our prayers were answered in an election where THE PEOPLE listened to the whisperings of their consciences, the very vehicle which God speaks to man.
Our founders were well aware of the “meaning” of words. They were also well aware that evil men will do anything to change or obfuscate the meaning of words they don’t like. No where in the Constitution, or the Federalist papers, will you find the words “separation of church and state”. To the contrary, you will find ample words that make it quite clear that this nation was founded on the principles of the Bible. Only the ignorant and the evil deny this.
Atheists can go to hell..!!..and probably will..!!
In the present atheist judges will legalize so-called “neutral” Secular Humanist values to corrupt our children, and society using all the venues they control including the schools. This produces the new normal of a Christless Government, Law, Education and Society. School teachers use to lead students in The Lord’s Prayer, but today they and homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex, and abortion activists normalize morbid behaviors by government and court decree.
We need our Government to appoint righteous judges to have a wholesome civilization, where malleable schoolchildren are not corrupted by adult school teachers and special interest group activists, by government legislation, and supreme court decree.
In Birmingham, AL there is a gigantic statue of the pagan god Vulcan on top of a hill for all to see. It’s a tourist attraction. Paid for with taxes of course.
Atheists don’t complain about that.
Chief Justice Roy Moore has a 10 Commandments statue donated to him, and puts it inside the courthouse. He pays to have it installed. The atheists go full-on mooonbat and got him impeached.
Somehow a state judge putting up a display is the same as Congress establishing a national religion. Because liberals understand the Constitution (sarcasm).