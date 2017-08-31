Leftwing Politico’s Cartoonist Mocks Hurricane Harvey Flood Victims

Politico cartoonist Matt Wuerker started the day with his employer sharing his work on Hurricane Harvey and spent the rest of it weathering a different kind of storm.
One tweet was all it took by Politico on Wednesday for backlash to begin pouring in after its illustrator depicted Texas flood victims praising “angels” sent by God while members of the U.S. Coast Guard mentioned their role on behalf of the federal government.
Hotair, Twitchy, The Washington Examiner, and a host of media professionals responded, which prompted Politico to delete the tweet soon afterward.
Mr. Wuerker defended his work via an interview with The Washington Examiner later in the day.
“As a political cartoonist, I try to get people to think — to consider the ironies and subtleties of the world we live in,” he told the newspaper. “This cartoon went with an extreme example of anti-government types — Texas Secessionists —benefitting from the heroism of federal government rescuers. It of course was not aimed at Texans in general, any more than a cartoon about extremists marching in Charlottesville could be construed as a poke at all Virginians. My heart is with all the victims of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction and those risking their lives to save others.”
Respectfully— it's making fun of the Secessionist movement. Not at all aimed at all Texans. https://t.co/aI4RxRNjFm
— Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) August 30, 2017
I know you're a thousand miles away, and it's fun and easy to think of all Texans as crazy conservatives hell-bent on secession 1/
— Shelby Webb (@shelbywebb) August 30, 2017
2/ But we're not, and we're suffering. Ur cartoon is a slap in the face to a group of people who are still reeling from unimaginable tragedy
— Shelby Webb (@shelbywebb) August 30, 2017
The artist’s rationale did not convince Hotair’s Ed Morrissey.
“In his usual sledgehammer style, he includes a Gadsden flag to slam conservatives, Confederate imagery to smear Texans as racists, and then also includes a gratuitous slap at people of faith,” the blogger wrote. “It’s a smug, arrogant, and utterly tone-deaf attack on hurricane refugees in the midst of their crisis, exploiting their tragedy to ride his hobby horses all over their pain.”
“Love your hot take on Texas as people here lose everything or drown,” tweeted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.
Mortgage agencies said earlier in the week that Hurricane Harvey is the most powerful storm to hit Texas in the last 50 years. More than 200,000 homes have been hit, and the flooding has affected one-fifth of U.S. oil-refining capacity.
At least 28 people have died in storm-related deaths as of Wednesday.
Wow @Politico. Is this what your staff thinks of us dumb Texas yokels as our fellows drown in storm waters?
Take this down, and apologize. https://t.co/CL5rLs6JIV
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 30, 2017
Matt Wuerker another amoeba brain liberal. An amoeba brain, mocking people that are in a helpless situation. Another liberal who gets an A+ for being brainless!
The Socialist Democrat motto: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Want to know what Texans are about sir? They love their country, they care about each other! They go out of their way to make sure people come first. They believe in a gracious God and thank Him for everything He has given them. They will protect themselves and each other to a point even though it puts them at risk. Yes. They don’t think government is doing a very good job protecting us, U.S. as that is what God instituted government to do. Who is it that is saving a lot of people in Houston. Yes. Some are being taken off roofs by the Coast Guard who in case you didn’t know, is their JOB. But mostly it is people of faith with their own boats picking up anyone who needs picked up. FEMA really tried not to allow this in New Orleans and seemingly messed up things to make it worse because there was a nearly Republican President. You, your id and ilk, are the haters, the true believers in Marx, the people who don’t like history, and the people who don’t know Christ. Repent. Be saved. Our prayers are with you and the others with no eyes to see and no ears to hear. Just for your sake understand this, government is not the answer. We are. Go ahead, make fun of us. We are unashamed of the Gospel.
Yes, Texans are GOOD people, and SMART people ! They were smart enough to NOT vote for Hillary Clinton.
TRT.. Then why are they not smart enough to STOP LIVING in known flooding zones?? Or like coastal areas of Galveston, BUILD THEIR houses up on stilts.. So when it does flood, they won’t get water in their homes?
ITuser: Houston is dem country. Much of the coast is dem country. so no, maybe they don’t have the smarts to leave their homes.
That is a slap in the face to amoeba’s. LIBERTARD liberal is more appropriate.
How about a paramecium? It’s still single celled, asexuall reproduction, hangs out in stagnant ponds yet lacking the intelligence of an amoeba.
It is just another example of liberal ignorance of the Texas mindset. Most of the rescuers are resident Texans, before and after the government got there. They are compelled to help because of their moral character enhanced by their religious beliefs. It would be an advancement on their education if these liberals would research why their own character lacks so despicably, and take a lesson in the Texas pride of concern for their fellow man and their respect for God.
Why? Because he points out the hypocrisy of the anti-government folks who are always more than happy to take help from the government?
You have missed the POINT entirely, daves, being just as CLUELESS and DELUDED as OTHER libtards about the REAL America represented by the Texans’ willingness to help their neighbors in a crisis WITHOUT waiting for government assistance. MANY MORE people would have died before the government help even ARRIVED, if many, MANY Texans had not put their OWN needs aside and used their own boats to rescue their neighbors from the rising flood waters.
ANd Thousands of those who HAVE come to help are doing so OUT OF THEIR OWN POCKETS.. Not taking a lick of government cheese..
Strawman detected, daves. Nice try.
Only Liberals talk about getting rid of the government. No conservatives ever do. We want a streamlined, smaller, accountable government, as opposed to Fedzilla.
There are no conservatives advocating no government at all. That would be anarchy. Leftists want that, but only because it creates a power vacuum and paves the way toward Communism.
Natural disasters that overwhelm local governments and individual efforts are a perfect example of a time for the federal government to legitimately step in and provide basic services and rescue efforts.
There is no hypocrisy here. Only you and other Libs insist on bringing up the idea of eliminating all government. Conservatives *NEVER* put this on their wish list.
Get rid of all unions, sure.
Get rid of all programs that do more harm than good, of course.
But get rid of all government? No. Just you.
We are NOT “anti-government”….we want the government to perform what its legitimate constitutional functions are. Natural disasters would fall under that authority.
You are conflating conservatism with anarchy. It is a false narrative. It is the factions on YOUR side who promote that narrative, not those of us on the right.
Using your logic, because the government assists people in a natural disaster, it must also mean that anything and everything which government does, must also be good, necessary and worthwhile. Therefore, the people must always support everything in government.
That is the lie of the left which those of us on the right do not accept.
Great comment, Dr Gadget! Fedzilla–what a PERFECT name for the bloated MONSTER our Federal government has become!
@ daves, I think it’s more like deep down they feel guilty for not doing more to help others, so they just resort to ridicule of others in order to be able to mask the guilt. And since when does ‘accepting help’ from those who are being paid to offer it mean someone doesn’t still have the right to disapprove of the way our government’s being run?
“Why? Because he points out the hypocrisy of the anti-government folks who are always more than happy to take help from the government?”
So he was merely pointing out, by way of his astute observational skill, the hypocrisy of some individuals while stumbling over the much more obvious he was painting every individual who was rescued or had need of assistance as one of them.
Which is just more of what passes among liberals as genius, but to everyone else, with a functioning brain, it comes off as retarded.
Which provides further proof that liberal mothers abort some of their children, the others they allow to live they drop on their head.
we aren’t the ones screaming about seceding. That would be california. Also, we love our first responders here in TEXAS. We don’t criticize them and laugh when they get killed. And to add to that, we are self sufficient with our own power grid and send out electricity to 12 states. We also have our own oil and natural gas. TELL US AGAIN HOW MUCH WE NEED YOU! Any highway leading to Houston is lined up with miles of trucks pulling trailers and volunteers waiting to help. That is TEXAS. We love GOD and we don’t apologize for that.
Texas Sheepdog, I was about to get the long knives out and vent my frustrations with the hypocrisy of the cartoon… Then I read your reply and I didn’t have to type anything except to congratulate you on a perfect response.
Amen!!
Outstanding reply. We know who we are and what we stand for and it’s time more of us point it out to these libtard Yankees.
Hey there Chuckyb … I live in Michigan and there are plenty of us up here that agree with you folks! Enough of us finally got together back in November, 2016 and showed the world that we’re not all Libtrash like people think we are. There will always be small pockets of the meely-mouth, God-hating, evil loving, anti-American a**holes but, by and large, I have to believe that MOST of us are “real” Americans … and REAL Americans band together when our brothers and sisters are hurting. What other country in this world do you see a whole nation rallying around an area that needs them? Nowhere that I know of! THAT is what makes America great: that we stand by each other, especially when the chips are down. Nit-wits like this cartoonist are a prime example of how evil is operating out in the open these days. Keep the faith; there are plenty of us praying for you and are on your side!
Just so you know that not all of us Californians are liberals or support that secede crap, but to be honest I did actually hear a lot of Texans talking about it too, during the last election. It takes all kinds in every state.
Yesterday, I watched with great interest, a middle aged black mother and her 5 children being helped into the boat by a large strong white man. She turned to the TV camera and said, that she thought she and her children were going to die. She cried out to God to save them, a very short time later this “angel” (the white man) came by and rescued them from rising waters. She kept saying his man was her “angel” sent by God. I fully understand this mother’s angst and words. Whether this man was literally an “angel” or not, he was her “angel.”
Shut up stupid leftist artist and commentators on MSM.
Yes, southern patriot, and despite the concerted efforts of the lib-tard media and their COMMUCRAT masters to portray ANYBODY–including our PRESIDENT–that doesn’t subscribe to their nihilistic LEFT-TARD radical ideology as “white supremacists,” “neo-nazis,” etc., I didn’t notice ANYBODY refusing to let somebody of another race into their boat as they raced to rescue people from the rising floodwaters, did you?
Pay attention, LIB-TARDS–this is the REAL America on display down there in Texas, as opposed to the COMMUNIST HELLHOLE you are doing your best to make of it!
And as i’ve kept mentioning. I have YET to see any of black lies matter, or the NAACP, or Congressional Black caucus, come down to render any help..
The article’s author speaks of ironies. Now THAT’S ironic. Has he in the past portrayed Islamist terrorists who were not only accepted into this great nation but fully embraced, in his cartoons? How ironic is that, that we allow individuals into our country that abuse the very system that allowed them here in the first place, in order to kill as many American civilians as they can via airplanes, cars, bombs, and knives. Has he made a cartoon dedicated to these Islamist terrorists? That would be the ultimate in irony. In our trusting nature…in our naive stupidity. The same stupidity shown in the author’s judgment by publishing a cartoon about the aftermath of a natural disaster where people’s lives were lost or altered forever.
Baari Nume, if you notice, the lib-tard media and the COMMUCRATS have been “using” this crisis (never let one go to waste, remember?) to make scurrilous and downright RIDICULOUS attacks on our President and his family.
Pres. Trump took care that his visit–because of his security contingent, etc.–did NOT impact rescue and relief efforts. Despite that, media carped about his “lack of empathy” for the people in harm’s way in Texas, jumping on EVERY WORD he uttered as “proof” of this. I don’t recall these VERMIN uttering a single WORD of criticism about OBAMA playing golf and IGNORING the rising floodwaters in Louisiana last year–do you? And while Obama was doing THAT, Trump was sending semi-trailer loads of food and supplies to the stricken area–PAID FOR out of his OWN pocket. No empathy? Look to the former SOCIOPATH-in-Chief who didn’t give a DAMN about anybody or any THING except HIMSELF, and getting more and more political power concentrated in his grasping hands, if you want to see LACK OF EMPATHY!
And then there was the TOTALLY unnecessary SNIPING at the First Lady who was seen boarding AF1 for the trip to California wearing (gasp) HIGH HEELED SHOES! Oh, the infamy! Oh the inhumanity! The way they were carrying on, you’d have thought the First Lady’s SHOES were PERSONALLY responsible for the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey. And, BTW, NONE of them said a WORD when she emerged from AF1 in Texas wearing SNEAKERS. Guess it never OCCURRED to these IDIOTS that somebody might change into more appropriate attire for the situation ON THE PLANE while enroute to the disaster?
Blatant media BIAS against all things Trump on FULL DISPLAY!
I doubt he has ever done anything against muslims. He’s seen exactly what happens to those who do, so is too scared to even try IMO.
Well, mr. Matt Wuerke, since I am a retired US Coast Guardsman, I can tell you this. You have absolutely no standing in my book. You don’t have any idea at all what it’s like to save a life. To criticize and make political cartoons about any of our life savers, our first respondes saving lives is purely despicable and drawn from your liberal bias and hate. May you burn in hell. Please!!! You can bet your bottom dollar that no first responder, no rescue swimmer, no Coast Guardsman, no life saver will come to YOUR rescue. You can bet on that one you ********.
CGretired thank you for your service however, I think you are wrong. Our young men and women in the services are consummate professional and would do everything in their power to save a life. Even one as worthless and disgusting as Matt Wuerke. I am a retired Wingnut and work civil service with these young people daily. They can be a rowdy bunch and even act like spoiled brats at times but when the chips are down I wouldn’t hesitate to put my life in their hands.
Chuckyb, I think we are saying the same thing only in different terms. I’ve been there and done that. No tee-shirt because I was to proud for that. I don’t understand why someone like this wuerke would even consider making such a political statement unless he truly believe what he was referring to. So, I condemn him for having the nerve to make such a statement, especially with the situation as it is in Texas. I lived in the area that was directly effected by Katrina, not Louisiana, but Mississippi, where a wall of water over 30 feet high hit the coast. Fortunately, I was transferred and wasn’t living down there when it happened, but my house was destroyed. Anyone that stayed behind was most likely lost, and the first responders did their job as best they could under the circumstances, yet the left wing-nuts were still there to criticize any action to save lives. And those were the same responders that are at times rowdy but do, in fact, come through when the chips are down.
Matt is more biased than any one he calls racist. I’ll bet if he checks he’ll find some of the “rebels” had to forced to leave or got out on their own. If somebody on the “right” drew such about some one on the “left” there would be calls for resignation or firing. Matt, you’re a jackass in the way that Matlock on T.V. used the word, dumb, silly, and stupid.
Thanks to the corpus callosum challenged cartoonist, the silent majority has risen to the occasion while the weenies sit and mock. Couldn’t have done a better job. Then to accuse Texans of California’s radical left stupidity is a nail in the coffin of progressive arrogance he represents.
Wow.. well said.., and thank you.
We have churches here in Alabama that are sending supplies and relief teams to Texas to help the flood victims.
James 2:15-17
[15] If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food,
[16] And one of you say unto them, Depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit?
[17] Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.
There are teams of Christians bringing the essentials for life so people can actually be fed today. And then these people are much more apt to hear the wonderful Gospel message so they can live forever.
How many of these “big-hearted” liberal organizations are doing the same?
But the evil, mean-spirited, bigoted, closed-minded Christians, who cling bitterly to their guns and Bibles, these are the ones reaching out to help those in need. Both today and for eternity.
Actual angels (means servants) sent by God. You betcha.
Satan and his followers (Media, SJW’s, Commies, other Leftists) would be happy to see them all drown.
Absolutely, Gadget! Wonderful post!
One more little point I would like to make. I don’t think any of the first responders, whomever they may be, no matter what their political affiliation, asked any of the good people of Texas what their political affiliation was, or if they were in favor of Secession. All they saw was a life to save and they did just that. God bless the responders whomever they may be.
The real irony here is the libtard’s worship of a non-existent entity called government
As Milton Friedman so frequently pointed out, there are only PEOPLE who pay for and give their time to make it happen, but liberal parasites would not know anything about that, they think it all happens by magic and why they think they can always place another demand upon the PEOPLE because they never have to pay for it, which makes the destruction of this hurricane pale by comparison to their socialist demands upon the nation
wft! the msm has really up their game on being self serving sobs
Liberals have no souls. They are spiritually DEAD. Their ‘God’ is government. Their ‘church’ is the democrat party. They kneel at the altar of the corrupt liberal media, to whom TRUTH is a total stranger.
You have perfectly described the “face” of evil. It is now operating out in the open, with no apologies. THIS is the REAL battle we face in this world, and it is going to keep getting worse if we don’t stand up to it. We are headed toward totalitarianism, and ALL societies that have gone this way have ONE thing in common: they are Godless!
Which to me, is why NO Liberal is worthy of our prayers.. THEY are beyond redemption imo.
This cartoon looney wants his work to get people to think? Maybe he should think of a better response than it’s “very pro-Coast Guard.” A 5-year-old would see through that malarky.
Yo, Matt, you schlep,
To have a sense of humor takes practice.
To be a cartoonist takes the ability to draw.
To be a good cartoonist requires doing the research to know what the heck you’re trying to show through a picture.
Don’t bother pretending you know one darn thing about Texas. Your just proved you don’t.
Everything about this is ignorant, shows pure callousness about the life-threatening circumstances many, many, many, many Texas citizens have endured.
Why don’t you become a bookie and use your drawing talents to make betting posters?
Hey there Chuckyb … I live in Michigan and there are plenty of us up here that agree with you folks! Enough of us finally got together back in November, 2016 and showed the world that we’re not all Libtrash like people think we are.
There will always be small pockets of the meely-mouth, God-hating, evil loving, anti-American a**holes but, by and large, I have to believe that MOST of us are “real” Americans … and REAL Americans band together when our brothers and sisters are hurting. What other country in this world do you see a whole nation rallying around an area that needs them? Nowhere that I know of! THAT is what makes America great: that we stand by each other, especially when the chips are down. Nit-wits like this cartoonist are a prime example of how evil is operating out in the open these days. Keep the faith; there are plenty of us praying for you and are on your side!
I have to wonder … what if this hurricane hit San Francisco … or Los Angeles … or New York City. How would “cartoonists” like this depict that? Because these are the “cradles” of Liberalism, can’t you just see all the “hand wringing, wailing and gnashing of teeth”? “Oh those poooooooooooooooor people, we have to save that city. Isn’t that just awful?” and so on. Houston is part of Texas and Texas bleeds “baseball, hot dogs, Apple Pie and Chevrolet” (as the old saying goes) and that doesn’t resonate with the heartless, godless souls of the Liberal world.
Can you even see a single one of those holly weird elites ever opening THEIR mansions to house those disposessed by a hurricane if one hit LA? OR joining in boat flotillas to save people?? I can’t…
Typical TONE-DEAF “take” on “flyover country” from the clueless LIBTARDS on the two coasts! They truly have NO understanding of the “real world” America found in that VAST SPACE they ignore in their delusions that the two COASTS represent “real” America.
Sadly, the LIB-TARD “elites” in Congress and other government agencies are JUST as deluded and CLUELESS about the REAL America. THAT is why many of them LOST elections in 2016, and why I hope many MORE of them will be packing their bags come 2018 and 2020. How can they POSSIBLY represent a country, MOST OF WHICH they don’t even acknowledge?
It’s California that wants to secede not Texas. Texas talked about secession in the 1800’s. This goof cartoonist is way off.
As the saying on my Tee Shirt goes “SECEDE! , Ya’ll are lucky we don’t invade” No one takes it serious but we generally talk secession when we are put out with the stupidity of Washington D.C. It wouldn’t be us with the problems but we know that ya’ll couldn’t survive without us when half maybe more of gasoline refining was gone. When surplus electricity from the Texas wind farms etc. was gone. When a third of beef production was gone, or the hundreds of other things we do and produce.
Actually there WAS talk of Texas seceeding from the union back during Obama’s first term if i remember correctly..
Wonder if he made similar jokes about New Orleans. My guess is he didn’t because the victims in that tragedy were mainly black.
Remember for leftists morality is selective.
Doubt it. Though i don’t know how long he’s been a ‘political cartoonist’..
It’s called “situational ethics,” vuil. It means their ethics–such as they are–depend on and are subject to CHANGE, depending on the situation. Bill Clinton was the MASTER of situational ethics. Obama, of course, never had ANY ethics of any kind. He’s strictly an “end justifies the means” guy.
He stated he wanted to get people to think but produced a mindless piece of drivel. Our local paper has their own anti Republican, conservative, and Trump political cartoonist and his was just as bad. A couple on a roof surrounded by water with the man holding a sign, ” No gay, lesbian, or transgender rescuers wanted!” while the woman says, “This might no be the time to make a political statement.”. Both cartoonists show an insensitivity to the real seriousness of the situation. One thinks government is the answer to problems while the other seems to imply that Texans are redneck bigots, and we wonder where people learn their stereotypes?
joe23006, the clueless LIBTARDS on the coast actually regard ALL OF US out here in “flyover country” as “redneck bigots” and quite beneath their “coastal elite” contempt. Just shows how IGNORANT they and “journalists” like THIS fool really ARE of the TRUE character of this country.
We need to stop listening to libtards and their media MOUTHPIECES, because the “America” they portray in their liberal BLATHER is NOT reality, and we can all thank the God they ALSO consider “beneath” them for that!
It is quite apparent that you are not a religious man at any level and you’re ‘Angels’ remark is a further degredation of what ever values you may have if any. I’m quite sure you use ‘Jesus Christ’ as a derogatory term for a sudden hateful moment of surprise but then in the same breath if it was your family you would be begging for ‘God’ to help.. I could be wroing for if it were actually one of your loved ones, if any, you would just say “that is just the way it is” and let the person pass.
As to secession – the only ones talking of that are the loons form California, possibly a few more Socialist Governors also. I have seen that no where else and so to justify it or better yet assuage your over blown ego, you use the statement to hide behind
You take away from all good Americans that are trying to help through your ignorance and disdain.
Actually, like I said before, I heard quite a few Texans talking secession during the last election and gloating about how ‘no Californians’ would be allowed in Texas ‘after California slides off into the ocean’.
Conservatives here on the west coast get just as tired of that kind of talk, believe me.
Politico, Satan Clause at it’s finest. How callous and pathetic. What goes around comes around. This ilk will see it’s day in ways that cannot possibly imagine.