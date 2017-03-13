Leftwing Activist Troll Accosts Sean Spicer at the Apple Store

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman has posted video of herself pointedly questioning White House press secretary Sean Spicer while he was out shopping at a local Apple store.
Shree Chauhan has identified herself as the video’s poster to Britain’s Daily Mail. She’s an Indian-American who was born in New York. She put up video of the encounter on Twitter Saturday.
In it, Chauhan asks Spicer how it feels to work for “a fascist” and “what can you tell me about Russia.” Spicer smiles through the encounter and repeatedly says “thank you” to Chauhan. At one point, he tells her, “such a great country that allows you to be here.”
Chauhan says in a blog post that Spicer’s comment was racially motivated.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Below are a couple of tweets from Chauhan’s feed.
New do. pic.twitter.com/BEcXyL1bvP
— Shree ✊?❤️?? (@shreec) March 8, 2017
We blocked @BetsyDeVosED at Jefferson Academy.
Liked our action? Help fight DeVos' agenda in schools & Congress. https://t.co/YyVDHeZ5r0 pic.twitter.com/4pVLYSmhCP
— Shree ✊?❤️?? (@shreec) February 18, 2017
Yep, more proof. When they go low, we go high. Isn’t that what Moochelle was using for a sound bite? Apparently more than a few of them go pathetically psycho.
She asked Sean Spicer, “What is it like working for a fascist.” It’s too bad he didn’t reply, “I wouldn’t know–Trump won, not Hillary.”
I would have answered in the same manner. BUT better yet i would have phrased it “I dont know, i don’t work for Obama!”..
Shree is shrill. Also rude, nasty, hateful. I would have called store manager and ask that she be removed for harassment. What is wrong with these people?
We need better parenting – teach kids how to behave in public. It’s just a cry for attention. Nothing good going on in their lives – so like little kids – they act out. It’s so sad. My hope is that someday they can find some peace and happiness in their lives so the don’t have to feel superior by belittling others.
If you really want an answer to a question you are asking, it would be most helpful to allow the person you are asking time to answer your question, and perhaps even try to ask something based in actual reality. If, on the other hand, you are merely harassing someone, it is best to be as obnoxious as possible, shoving your phone in their face, and repeatedly ask the same questions over and over with only enough time between them to get a breath. That way people will see you are (in)sincerely trying to uncover the (not-so-much)truth and you will win a putz-erler prize when you publish your article, um, rant, on some social media platform.
Which is WHY imo we keep seeing leftists act like this. THEY don’t want an honest answer to their question. THEY just wanna harass and embarrass anyone they can who they see as being “on the right”..
She’s a lowlife. No boundaries, hassling people while they are shopping.
Here’s a question for her, what’s it like to be a lowlife?
Stupid liberals don’t even know what Fascism is. Today’s education system doesn’t teach them any World History. They just spew and repeat the talking points they are given. I call what’s coming out of their mouths Liberal Diarrhea.
She wouldn’t know a fascist if one came up and kicked her in the ***. But we all know the liberal’s definition of fascist: anyone who disagrees with them. Sean Spicer should have answered: “How does it feel to be a hypocrite?” because that is exactly what every liberal is.
She is a classic snowflake Libtard. After this got out, she got trolled HARD by Trump supporters on Twitter. Her response to anyone with “Deplorable” in their handle? Blocked…100s of them! My response before she could block me too:
