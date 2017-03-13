Home Fresh Ink Leftwing Activist Troll Accosts Sean Spicer at the Apple Store

Leftwing Activist Troll Accosts Sean Spicer at the Apple Store

March 13, 2017 at 11:45 am 10 Fresh Ink
Share!

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman has posted video of herself pointedly questioning White House press secretary Sean Spicer while he was out shopping at a local Apple store.

Shree Chauhan has identified herself as the video’s poster to Britain’s Daily Mail. She’s an Indian-American who was born in New York. She put up video of the encounter on Twitter Saturday.

In it, Chauhan asks Spicer how it feels to work for “a fascist” and “what can you tell me about Russia.” Spicer smiles through the encounter and repeatedly says “thank you” to Chauhan. At one point, he tells her, “such a great country that allows you to be here.”

Chauhan says in a blog post that Spicer’s comment was racially motivated.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Below are a couple of tweets from Chauhan’s feed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.5/10 (2 votes cast)

Leftwing Activist Troll Accosts Sean Spicer at the Apple Store, 9.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

Print Friendly
Share!


Please leave a comment below.


10 Comments

  1. 440volt March 13, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Yep, more proof. When they go low, we go high. Isn’t that what Moochelle was using for a sound bite? Apparently more than a few of them go pathetically psycho.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)
    • captjellico March 13, 2017 at 1:39 pm

      She asked Sean Spicer, “What is it like working for a fascist.” It’s too bad he didn’t reply, “I wouldn’t know–Trump won, not Hillary.”

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.2/5 (5 votes cast)
    • ltuser
      ltuser March 13, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      I would have answered in the same manner. BUT better yet i would have phrased it “I dont know, i don’t work for Obama!”..

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
  2. TheCookieQueen March 13, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Shree is shrill. Also rude, nasty, hateful. I would have called store manager and ask that she be removed for harassment. What is wrong with these people?
    We need better parenting – teach kids how to behave in public. It’s just a cry for attention. Nothing good going on in their lives – so like little kids – they act out. It’s so sad. My hope is that someday they can find some peace and happiness in their lives so the don’t have to feel superior by belittling others.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.5/5 (4 votes cast)
  3. Jan March 13, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    If you really want an answer to a question you are asking, it would be most helpful to allow the person you are asking time to answer your question, and perhaps even try to ask something based in actual reality. If, on the other hand, you are merely harassing someone, it is best to be as obnoxious as possible, shoving your phone in their face, and repeatedly ask the same questions over and over with only enough time between them to get a breath. That way people will see you are (in)sincerely trying to uncover the (not-so-much)truth and you will win a putz-erler prize when you publish your article, um, rant, on some social media platform.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
    • ltuser
      ltuser March 13, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Which is WHY imo we keep seeing leftists act like this. THEY don’t want an honest answer to their question. THEY just wanna harass and embarrass anyone they can who they see as being “on the right”..

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
  4. EFG2 March 13, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    She’s a lowlife. No boundaries, hassling people while they are shopping.

    Here’s a question for her, what’s it like to be a lowlife?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
  5. ShortStuff March 13, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Stupid liberals don’t even know what Fascism is. Today’s education system doesn’t teach them any World History. They just spew and repeat the talking points they are given. I call what’s coming out of their mouths Liberal Diarrhea.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)
  6. Phil Petto March 13, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    She wouldn’t know a fascist if one came up and kicked her in the ***. But we all know the liberal’s definition of fascist: anyone who disagrees with them. Sean Spicer should have answered: “How does it feel to be a hypocrite?” because that is exactly what every liberal is.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
  7. angdevgirl March 13, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    She is a classic snowflake Libtard. After this got out, she got trolled HARD by Trump supporters on Twitter. Her response to anyone with “Deplorable” in their handle? Blocked…100s of them! My response before she could block me too:
    Saved Photo

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)


Write a Reply or Comment