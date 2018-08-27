Leftists worry about ‘chilling’ effect from ICE courtroom arrest

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered Sacramento Superior Court last week and handcuffed an immigrant, making an arrest inside a courtroom that is considered a first of its type in the state, one that could have a chilling effect across California.
“This will turn the judicial system on its head,” Sacramento attorney Charles Pacheco said.
Pacheco said Wednesday’s arrest happened as a Sacramento Superior Court arraignment for his client, Yovanny Ontiveros-Cebreros, was concluding. Pacheco said ICE agents placed his client in handcuffs.
Pacheco said he asked Superior Court Judge Lawrence Brown to step in, and Brown placed Ontiveros-Cebreros in the area behind the bar that’s designated for defendants who are in custody before proceeding to hear another 10 cases.
After Brown concluded hearing his other cases, he entered his chambers only to return to the bench and say that ICE had a warrant for Ontiveros-Cebreros’ arrest, Pacheco said. Brown was “puzzled,” Pacheco said.
“The judge was weak — he had no control of his courtroom, and allowed the federal government to come into his court,” Pacheco said. “He (Brown) just wanted to neutralize the situation, so he could figure out what was going on, and then he felt that it was justified that the (ICE) guy said there was a warrant for illegal re-entry.”
Brown responded to Pacheco’s comments in a statement to The Sacramento Bee, explaining that judges do not prevent lawful arrest warrants from being enforced.
“Remanding on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by another jurisdiction is the province of the Sheriff’s department,” Brown said. “It happens on a regular basis, particularly in large felony arraignments courts. The court was mindful of the concerns raised by counsel about a chilling effect on undocumented persons coming to court — one articulated far more thoughtfully by the Chief Justice of California — but such concerns could not impede enforcing a lawfully-issued warrant at the moment.”
A year ago, state Supreme Court chief justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye forcefully called on federal immigration agents to stop looking in California’s courtrooms for people they suspect are living in the country illegally in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who is now chief of staff for President Donald Trump.
“Enforcement policies that include stalking courthouses and arresting undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom pose no risk to public safety, are neither safe nor fair,” she wrote.
And even though Cantil-Sakauye wrote in the March 16, 2017, letter “courthouses should not be used as bait in the necessary enforcement of our country’s immigration laws,” she acknowledged at the time that neither she, nor California, has the authority to force immigration authorities to stay away.
Since Trump took office, people — those here legally and undocumented immigrants — are less likely to report crimes, to come forward as witnesses to crimes and to seek help if they are victims of crimes, Cantil-Sakauye said. That impedes public safety, infringes the constitutional rights of individuals and their access to justice and has led to a “tide of rising violence,” she said.
“If no one ever speaks out, then we can never be the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Cantil-Sakauye said later at an August 2017 Senate panel discussion.
ICE spokesman Richard A. Rocha said the agency “made a criminal arrest at the Sacramento Superior Courthouse on Wednesday pursuant to a criminal arrest warrant issue by a federal magistrate judge.”
“As this is an ongoing federal criminal case, no additional information is available at this time,” he said.
Pacheco said no one saw the warrant on Wednesday in court.
Katherine Carlson, an attorney working in the Sacramento Public Defender’s Office, said she witnessed Wednesday’s arrest. She said ICE agents were being “obstructionists.”
Ontiveros-Cebreros had been released on $115,000 bail Tuesday, and on Wednesday he entered a not-guilty plea to two felony charges. One charge was for possession of a controlled substance and the second charge was for possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Pacheco said ICE agents are obtaining information on people who post bail and then show up to court to detain them.
ICE agents have been making arrests inside the Fresno County courthouse for about a month and recently made an appearance at the Tulare County Superior Court.
Alex Gonzalez, a spokesperson for NorCal Resist, said the arrest is exactly like what happened in Fresno.
“It’s enraging,” he said. “It’s an ongoing issue.”
The undocumented individuals he’s spoken with are shocked but not surprised, he said, adding that the arrest will spread fear among community members.
NorCal Resist does not have a protest planned at this time, but Gonzalez said several nonprofits will provide the community with watchdog and know-your-rights training. The group strongly encourages undocumented individuals not to go into court alone. Go with someone from the area, Gonzalez said.
“We stand with them no matter what,” he said. “It’s liberation not detention.”
In Wednesday’s action, Carlson said a deputy from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told one of the federal agents that “they would be able to pick up” the defendant from the basement at the courthouse. Sheriff’s spokesman Shaun Hampton referred questions to the arresting agency.
Carlson said the arrest might be legally correct, but has a chilling effect: “This stuff shouldn’t be happening.”
“There were some of those people sitting in court watching this thing go down,” she said, referring to others who are undocumented and might be witnesses or victims.
Pacheco said, “I’m not going to walk my clients into a trap.”
Mickey Sampson, another lawyer at the public defender’s office, said it was a “big surprise” to have ICE in the courthouse.
“We are not used to ICE in our courthouse, so this is kind of a big deal,” he said.
The Sacramento Bee’s Marcos Bretòn, Hannah Holzer and Angela Hart contributed to this story.
If there were any such group of people legally defined as “undocumented immigrants”, it might actually be unfair; BUT the truth is these are ILLEGAL ALIENS and have violated federal law and therefore, are subject to arrest and punishment as defined in federal immigration law. If the State of California doesn’t want to abide by federal immigration law, they need to secede from The United States of America and once again be The Republic of California [as depicted on their state flag]. Until they secede from The United States of America, they MUST abide by federal laws and any elected official in CA who refuses to do so should be tried in an Alabama federal court for breaking any laws they refused to enforce.
And how is it ‘stalking’ a court house for a FEDERAL LAW enforcement agency, to wait in or outside it??
I find it very curious that not a single Fed was quoted in this article.
Maybe all those who WERE willing to get quoted, were ‘not in line’ with the article writers political rhetoric, so were ignored..
The first paragraph stated they “handcuffed an immigrant”. If that were true the ACLU would have been there in an instant. Typical disingenuous reporting. It also went on to state the vast majority of the illegals pose no threat. How do they know this if these people are living in the shadows as some refer them to be?
And try telling the family of Tibbits, or the thousands of other victims that “illegal aliens pose no threat”!!
“That impedes public safety, infringes the constitutional rights of individuals and their access to justice and has led to a ‘tide of rising violence,”
Nooooooooooooooo!
But of course, this rising tide of violence does not happen with your pet criminals who are here illegally. It is okay to excuse them
I like to “access to justice” bit. He just got Justice in a very real sense. To be fair we need to export them all and build a wall to keep them deported.
I especially liked the part about how it “infringes on the Constitutional rights of individuals.” That might be true if those “individuals” were actual, you know, CITIZENS or even LEGAL immigrants, but since they sneaked into the country ILLEGALLY, not so much!
I also like how she BLITHELY blames the “rising tide of violence” committed by those illegals on the Federal government trying to enforce the immigration laws!
Agree with you for the most part, but I don’t think we need the wall.
What we need is to cut off the supply of freebies. We need a simple law that says one simple thing:
Proof of legal presence in the United States is required to receive health, education or welfare benefits, at any level – city, state or federal.
Remove the reason for them to be here illegally, and they’ll stop coming.
Petros. The ‘cutting off the bennies’ will cause a good chunk of them to stop coming in. BUT IT WON’T stop more than say 40%.. THAT’s why we still need the wall.
And i’d love for these bleeding heart whiners, to explain “EXACTLY how do illegal invaders, who are STILL CITIZENS of their home countries, thus fall UNDER THEIR JURISDICTION, can have their constitutional rights infringed, when they shouldn’t HAVE THEM in the first place!””
Jota__ So the Leftist LOONS have found an EXCUSE for their pet illegals–if the government was not PERSECUTING them by trying to enforce the immigration laws, they’d all be “peaceful” and “law-abiding” and would not be CAUSING this “rising tide of violence?” Yeah, right. And anybody who believes that–please see me! I have some nice oceanfront property in Oklahoma I’ll let you have cheap! And by the way, WHICH “Constitutional rights” would those BE that these FOREIGN NATIONALS are entitled to? What makes these LOONS thing that the ENTIRE world can “claim” the US “owes” them “Constitutional rights?” SMH.
“Since Trump took office, people — those here legally and undocumented immigrants — are less likely to report crimes, to come forward as witnesses to crimes and to seek help if they are victims of crimes, Cantil-Sakauye said. That impedes public safety, infringes the constitutional rights of individuals and their access to justice and has led to a “tide of rising violence,” she said.”
Really? Seriously?
Before Trump took office how many of these “otherwise law-abiding people” reported any illegal aliens? That’s the main crime I’m looking at. None? None at all?
Exactly how many crimes of any kind did illegal aliens report before Trump? I don’t recall illegals ever being a reliable watchdog keeping other crimes to a minimum. Let’s use science.
Are the sanctuary cities where illegals concentrate and thrive MORE or LESS likely to have lots of crime? They are definitely more. So illegals are statistically lousy at keeping cops informed so they can keep the place all clean and tidy.
And let’s face it – if illegals came here and started turning each infected city into well-oiled Utopias, we would want to bring more of them in. But this is clearly not what’s happening.
And we’re all tired of hearing that “not all illegals” commit other crimes when here. Not all paroled murderers commit other crimes when they get out either. But the percentage is high enough that I don’t want them moving in next to me.
[Exactly how many crimes of any kind did illegal aliens report before Trump? I don’t recall illegals ever being a reliable watchdog keeping other crimes to a minimum. ]
Add to that, from those cops i know of, who worked in illegal immigrant communities and black communities, THEY ARE THE 2 most likely ones, to be met with walls of silence from. Not white, asian or LEGAL immigrants.
This Cat & Mouse round goes to the Cat!
While California feels perfectly comfortable defying clear federal law regarding those who enter this country illegally. This does not relieve federal agencies or the President of our nation of their duty to enforce the law.
If the California justice system would cooperate with federal agencies, this would not be an issue. But the current practice of letting illegal aliens escape out the back door of the court room means the last best opportunity for ICE to apprehend the criminal is before this can happen.
I would say that ICE agents don’t like this approach any better than the effected court officers. But there is an easy and reasonable solution. It is up to California to resolve this. But my guess is that instead of conforming to the law. California will simply escalate the problem.
That is why many of us feel, the US Marshals need to start going into CA< and arresting these scumbag mayors and such, who ARE thumbing their noses at enforcing FEDERAL laws.
Katherine Carlson, an attorney working in the Sacramento Public Defender’s Office, said she witnessed Wednesday’s arrest. She said ICE agents were being “obstructionists.”
Well, THAT should make her student loans DUE AND PAYABLE IMMEDIATELY!
YEAH!!!!
ICE – 1
Illegal Scum – 0
GO ICE!
Thank you President Trump for enforcing immigration laws despite resistance to eviscerate laws and borders. Contrary to the idiotic assertion of increased danger from enforcement of immigration laws, the opposite is true. Enforcement of immigration laws will put the fear of Trump into illegals so that lawless behavior substantially decreases. Illegals will consider the wrath of Trump before committing lawless acts (except for their illegal presence and document deception). My advice for illegals: lay low, avoid any criminal acts, avoid public benefits, and pray that Democrats stop using you as pawns.
They’d be praying for eternity then. Commucrats will NEVER stop using illegal invaders as pawns.
Exactly. Dems use these illegals as political pawns – nothing more. They don’t care about them as human beings. These crocodile tears they cry when children are separated from their parents is all a sham. They care nothing when CPS removes American children from their parents.
Lies, lies, lies.
If the Dems really cared about either illegals or immigrants, they would demand they learn English. Keeping them speaking only Spanish in America isn’t doing them any favors. It’s only handy so they can use the illegals for low-wage backbreaking labor. They’re basically indentured servants, little different than slaves. And they will never improve, never assimilate, never become real Americans.
I actually care more about illegal aliens than the Dems do. They are pathetic.
If Illegal Aliens don’t want to get arrested in courthouses, or anywhere else, here’s the solution…Return To Your Country Of Origin! Plain and Simple.
Dems and the meaning of words. You say stalking, I say monitoring.
This happens to American citizens on a regular basis, when they have outstanding warrants and appear in a courtroom.
Funny, they don’t feel chilled when they commit the crime. I say summon up the boldness you mustered to re-enter and find a new life in your own country.
I’m cheering for “the chilling effect”.
“Justice” in the mouth of a Democrat means “charges dismissed” suspect released without bail.
That isn’t justice since it disregards the concerns of the citizenry as addressed in lawful legislation.
Enforcement in this case is an achievable goal. Justice, as defined by a liberal lawyer, is a trap.
Same here. IN fact i want that ‘chilling effect’ Nationwide..
This is very simple. Stay the hell out of my country and this won’t happen to you.
The arrest of this illegal immigrant in a sanctuary city courtroom could not be legally blocked by the judge because, according to the article, ICE had wisely obtained an arrest warrant for the illegal criminal instead of just presenting the court with a detainer for him. Obviously, the left is outraged by ICE’s effective legal maneuver in this case but a warrant is the weapon that ICE must use wherever possible to apprehend dangerous illegal alien criminals that are being protected by the politicians, courts, and law enforcement authorities in sanctuary cities.
Let’s hear it for ICE!
And lets hear of a few million MORE of these mass round up arrests!!!
Well, what do these LOONS expect? Their sanctuary state policies are turning criminals loose to commit MORE crimes, and shielding them from ICE, who is just doing their jobs by arresting them in one of the FEW places they can count on finding them–in the sanctuary criminal-shielding California courtrooms!
“Enforcement policies that include stalking courthouses and arresting undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom pose no risk to public safety, are neither safe nor fair,” she wrote.”
Yeah . . . and yet these “innocent” illegals they keep turning loose because “they pose no risk to public safety” keep KILLING and INJURING American citizens! Kate Steinle’s killer was one of those. Don’t know if Mollie Tibbetts’ killer was or not, but he WAS a “dreamer”–you know one of those honor student “choir boys” who should be allowed to ignore our immigration laws and not only STAY here, but be given a complete PASS AND a path to citizenship because they are so saintly? Yeah–THOSE “dreamers.”
And the lib-toons can scream and whine all they want, but the stark fact is that neither of these guys should have been in this country, and if they had NOT been, Kate Steinle and Mollie Tibbetts would still be alive, instead of PERMANENTLY “separated” from THEIR families.
And those are just the 2, who’s names we know of.. There’s THOUSANDS of other families, who’ve been permanently separated from a loved one, all because they had that loved one killed by an illegal alien, often in a DUI or other vehicular crash, where the illegal had NO LICENSE, NO INSURANCE and often did a runner afterwards.
The guy was a drug dealer! Go ICE!!
The “chilling effect” is the number of Americans who die at the hands of illegals (9,500 per year), or who die from diseases brought in by illegals, or from complications pursuant to rapes by illegals.
Who cares what chilling effects affect illegals?