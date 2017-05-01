Leftists Work to Expunge ‘Negro’ From Place Names and Maps

U.S. maps and charts are peppered with place names that include the word, “negro.”
“Negro” creeks, hills and hollows are common across the nation, particularly in the South and West. Often, the original names contained the widely condemned slur that also begins with “n.”
Connecticut has only two federally recognized land and sea features that retain “negro” — “Negro Hill Brook” in Bristol and “Negro Heads” in Long Island Sound. That number could be cut to one if efforts launched on Friday succeed.
Featured articles
Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford, has led a campaign to change the 100-year-old name of “Negro Heads,” a jagged reef off the Branford shore. Included on nautical charts, the name is offensive and derogatory, Kennedy and local officials said at a news conference at Branford High School, where winners of a contest to rename the rock formation were announced.
Branford High student Kelly Tiernan wrote in her first-place essay that the new name should be “Sowheag Rocks,” after a 17th century Indian chief. Unlike “Negro Heads,” the proposed name reflects and honors local and regional history, officials who judged the contest found. The proposed name change will be submitted to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names [https://geonames.usgs.gov/].
“Renaming the Branford landmark ‘Sowheag’ would create a positive message about diversity and culture,” Tiernan wrote. “This name would show that we embrace diversity in Branford and respect our history.”
As sachem of the Mattabesec and Wangunk tribes, Sowheag sold the area that is now Branford to European settlers in 1638.
“Renaming this landmark would acknowledge the debt that we owe to the Mattabesec for making it possible for all of us to prosper here,” Tiernan wrote.
But changing a federally recognized place name is not easy.
The guiding principle of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names is to retain names found in local usage, except when a name is shown to be “highly offensive or derogatory to a particular racial or ethnic group, gender or religious group.”
“The board, however, is conservative in this matter,” according to its written policy, “and prefers to interfere as little as possible within the use of names in everday language because attitudes and perceptions of words considered to be pejorative vary between individuals and can change connotation from one generation to another.”
The board has banned only two widespread usages, changing the N-word to “negro” in 1962 and substituting “Japanese” for the shorter, derogatory term in 1974.
Original names were marked on maps and charts after President Benjamin Harrison created the geographic names board in 1890. An article on vocativ.com says topographers went around the country asking local people “what they called every rise and chasm that surrounded them.”
Walker Pond in Milford, for instance, had been labeled “Negro’s Pond” and before that, two variants of the slur, used to insult African Americans,before it was renamed after a local pastor.
Second-place essayist Samantha Esposito, a Branford High School junior, suggested that “Negro Heads” be replaced with “Totokett Settlers’ Rocks,” after Branford’s original name. Viktoria Sinani suggested “Robin’s Nest,” because the reef resembles rocky eggs and the state bird is the robin.
I wonder if the “United Negro College Fund” — http://www.uncf.org will change their name so it doesn’t offend anyone? Oh, that’s right, it is OK for one group of people to use the word, but not if you’re white.
I do know of the other “N” word
It rimes with Tigger..
And i agree. If we are to “Do away with all mention of the N word”, then lets remove it period. INCLUDING from the UNCF.. BUT i doubt those race baiters will ever wilingly do so..
Why other parts of the history books are you totally embarrassed about and want to erase before you put your heads back into the sand?
.
SIMPLE SOLUTION TO A … NAGGING … PROBLEM
Merely replace the ‘horribly’ offending “negro” with Nagger or Nagging.
… as in.. ‘progressives’ (formerly radicals then liberals) claim to love naggers but refuse to spend weekends with such types in order to improve their ‘nagging’ life circumstances. They must, deep inside, truly hate poor whites and poor blacks.
Naggardly.. (sounds great!.. can’t wait!) can be used instead of ‘niggardly’ (means.. cheap).
Nagging problem… solved.
.
As a white male, I think they should change the name of all Cracker Barrel Restaurants…not. What a pile of garbage. Many racists use any excuse they can “think of” to draw attention to their supposed cause. They get attention alright, but not the kind they wish. Negro is not a bad word any more than caucasian is.
ANd while we are at it, ban all rap songs from using the B or N word in them.. Let’s see how many rap artists are willing to make singles anymore!
Among the first things communists do, after taking over, is to rewrite history and change “offensive” place names. We might have a “Republican” president and “Republican” majorities in nearly every house of government across this once-great nation, but it is obvious that the communists are in charge.
The most offensive word I can think of today is ‘Obama’. And for those jurisdictions that use that word in naming public edifices, I suggest that they use the traditional method of only memorializing the deceased.
I think we just need to get rid if the liberals
I’ve been wanting that for decades!
Seems I remember hearing that the word negro is Spanish for black. As in the color.
When I was in school a long time ago, there were three distinct “flavors” of human beings. Caucazoid, Negroid and Oriental. No one in history or sociology had to go to their safe room, or experienced a “micro aggression”.
If one is so incensed by a word, maybe they should get excited about some of the more offensive ones. Like “antifa” Or “fair and balanced reporting” Or Schumer, Pelosi, Boxer and “mainstreaming”. I could go on, but what would be the point?
Much the same as fluffed up indignation about the word “negro”
Better get right over to Home Depot, everything made in Mexico that is black, says NEGRO on the box. Check out the ready to install the NEGRO bathroom cabinets and sinks.
They will need to remove all those NEGRO fixtures , because there is a NEGRO in every box.
What’s ironic is that “black” was once considered the slur, and “Negro” the acceptable word. So what’s going to happen when the vernacular changes again? Will all the “Black Power” and “Black Lives Matter” artifacts have to be destroyed? And why hasn’t the NAACP changed its name, since “colored people” is no longer an acceptable word and now it would have to be NAAPC, i.e., “people of color”?
Some of these people need to get real jobs so they won’t have to keep going grievance-farming to make a living.
I can’t say I like the new format without the option of rating comments.
Looks like another conservative base news site going liberal.
I guess they don’t want anyone feeling bad by being rated an idiot.
I think we’ll see comment ratings before too long. Hang in there.