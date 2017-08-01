Leftists who once despised John McCain cheer him as hero for saving Obamacare

Not long ago, Sen. John McCain was reviled by leftists as a war-mongering hothead, but now he’s their hero, thanks to his vote to preserve Obamacare.
The left-wing feminist group UltraViolet announced Monday that it would fly a plane banner over Phoenix to thank the Arizona Republican for his vote last week against the so-called “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act.
UltraViolet also plans to fly banners to thank GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, but the about-face on Mr. McCain was especially striking, given that he was the left’s top target when he ran for president against Democrat Barack Obama in 2008.
Mr. McCain’s position also wasn’t a sure thing leading up to the early Friday vote, while Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski had made their opposition known.
“Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero,” said liberal Hollywood director Rob Reiner on Twitter. “Compassion and heart wins the day.”
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 28, 2017
Other celebrities were similarly effusive. Billy Crystal tweeted, “Great respect to @JohnMcCain who put country over party,” while Kristen Bell said, “A maverick, indeed.”
Said Cher, “SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain.”
SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain″ I LIKE PEOPLE WHO WERENT CAPTURED” Senator McCain Risked His Life in Vietnam Trump Hid In NY — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017
Obamacare fans also left signs saying “Thank you, senator” along an Arizona road traveled by Mr. McCain and his wife Cindy McCain, prompting her to thank them on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood Action announced that it would deliver pink “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” hero capes to all senators who voted against the Obamacare repeal, prompting the conservative website Twitchy to call for the three Republicans to pose for a photo.
“It seems like it was only Tuesday when people on social media were wishing John McCain was dead, would die quickly, or had been killed by his captors in Vietnam,” cracked Twitchy.
So much attention was paid to Mr. McCain that it actually triggered a backlash among progressives who argued that Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski were getting shortchanged.
“McCain cast the unexpected vote, but Murkowski and Collins never wavered,” said HuffPo’s Emma Gray.
Huffed Jenny Yang in a much-shared tweet, “Giving McCain the credit for defeating this repeal when female Senators Murkowski & Collins were early NOs is EVERY WORK MEETING EVER.”
Accolades by the left to a TRAITOR, John RINO BIG SPENDING GLOBALIST OPEN BORDERS McCain! When the left supports someone or something, that is all one needs to know. We are going to a single payer system, as the RINOS want to punish the “so called rich” with higher taxes to support any healthcare bill that they might pass, right Lindsey RINO PANTIES Graham?
I would say in his recent biopsy, the doctor’s took too large of a sample. But I think it’s more likely there wasn’t much to sample in the first place.
It’s is LONG past time for McCain to RETIRE!
His negative vote had nothing to do with the pro/cons of ObamaCare. It was strictly childish vengeance against Trump for his comments during the campaign that he didn’t think of McCain as a hero for being a POW. Trump thinks more of the guys on the front lines subjected to enemy fire as the real heroes! Being Admiral McCain’s son got him special privileges while in captivity.
I agree. SINCE trump whupped him in the Primary, Mccain has done all he can to back stab Trump.. AND THIS was another one.
McCain, fell on the Sword for the 7 or 8 other Republicans , so they could Vote to Repeal, and look like they were on the team. I am only supporting Republican Candidates not the RNC.
Some need to be swapped out for true conservatives.
Maybe that was a side benefit but McCain is not known for doing things for anyone other than himself. It seems much more likely to me that he was getting revenge on Trump.
Republicans were (past tense) the party of limited government (see Article One, Section One of the Constitution). I was (past tense) a believer and follower of the RNC but the party today is as pitiful, weak, and liberal as the Democrats were a few election cycles ago.
The RPT (Republican Party of Texas) and its leadership still stand for the true and faithful Conservative principles upon which America was founded. Perhaps there still exists other state party organizations and their leaders who “get it” but the national organization has long since sold its soul to the highest bidders and, thus, is unfit for my support.
The nomination of McCain in 2008 by the RNC is a major part of my distain for what was, but no longer is, a Grand Old Party.
Pity he didn’t fall on an actual sword! Maybe then we would be rid of him..
McCain earned what he wanted: praise from the leftist anti-Trump and anti-American CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, NYT, WaPo and others of the MSM. He was/is a traitor to the thousands of citizens of Arizona whose health care premiums skyrocketed and most could not pay the huge increase so they were required to pay the large fine to the IRS. McCain ignored their hardship and voted for himself so he would receive face time on MSM and get applause from the leftist demented Democrats.
McCain is a Demonrat that infiltrated the Republican Party. Spies used to be shot now they get to shake hands with Chucky Schumer.
Just looking at the picture at the beginning of the article makes me want to throw up. How can scum get piled that high?
McCain is Arizona’s copy of Arlen Spector. Arlen was my State’s Democrat in Republican clothes. I remember when McCain was running against Obama. He believed the Media when they said how great he was and that, yep, they could support him if he got the nomination. Son of a gun, as soon as that happened, they plastered the news with the fact that he had had cancer, showed pictures of the spot on the top of his head, and then said in so many words, he wouldn’t make it to inauguration…and horror of all horrors, we would be stuck with Sarah Palin as President. I don’t think John McCain ever saw the snarky tricks the media played on him as he still things the liberal media is in his corner.
McCan’t didn’t have two working brain cells before, now he’s a vegetable. What repub would want to be praised and loved by liberal loons? Only traitors and rinos — guess Johnny fits the bill on both. What an absolute loser.
Which is why i will NEVER ever consider him a conservative.. HE’s liberal through and through.
My deceased mother often said: If you have nothing nice to say, then say NOTHING.
An appropriate adage for the subject of this article.
Too bad they didn’t start eating their own in ’08. Oh well, at least the pink capes are appropriate for the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the CPUSA aka GOP RINOs.
The singing prima donna has sung again. Once a traitor always a traitor.
McCain’s a traitor to Republicans alright… But, being praised by the Left with all that media attention and sticking it to President Trump who cracked about his being captured as a POW….that’s what does it for McCain…
These things ALWAYS pass or fail on the very slimmest of margins (it’s planned to be that way) but always in favor of bigger government, regardless of party.
What is not clearly shown in the picture at the top of the article is Schumer’s hand up the back of McCain’s shirt. Schumer is the ventriloquist and McCain is the dummy. In turn, Schumer is a puppet of Satan.
McCain is NOT a Republican…and never truly was. His pathetic lack of an effective campaign handed America into the evil clutches of Obama, another puppet of Satan. Thus, we had zero “good” choice in the 2008 presidential race; just the (slightly) better of two evils. Now the bitter truth is obvious: McCain is a Democrat “in sheep’s clothing” and, as such, is even more dangerous than rattlesnake.
May the voters of Arizona (1) find a real Republican to nominate and (2) elect a true Conservative Republican as their new US senator for the sake of Arizona and for America.
The left can keep him in fact he belongs with the liberal democrats—when the Rhino’s — he is worse than a rhino–says i am going to vote To repeal Obama care–don’t hold your breath for that IS NOT going to happen expect
the exact opposite. — SOLUTION–TERM LIMITS EFFECTIVE NOW.
The problem has got to be more than the obvious. Can anything get done anymore with big leftist billionaires like Soros paying people off? The country has dropped to the lowest of lows in everything from morality to creditability. Has everyone sold their soles?
America has always been a land of many opportunities to those that believe in themselves. I say stop the hand-outs. Allow only immigration from those that have jobs lined up or want to contribute to our society….and become taxpayers. If this can’t be done, then take the vote away from anyone on the welfare system and make welfare limited. That way, they will have an incentive to get off the dole and back to work.
Apparently getting pats on the backs from the communist Demowits was a real focus for Traitor John as he dragged his terminally ill carcus back to DC to get them. I hope joining the ranks of the caliber of traitor as John Roberts will be worth it for his remaining time on the planet–loser.
They did the same thing with Comey. I think “my enemy’s enemy is my friend” is in play here.