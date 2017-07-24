Leftists terrified of cleaning up voter rolls

Judging by the unhinged reaction this past week to the first public meeting of President Trump’s blue-ribbon voter fraud panel, progressives are terrified.
They’re fearful that these election experts are actually going to do the job they’ve been given — uncovering the extent to which the nation’s voter rolls are vulnerable to fraudulent activity. How else to explain the panic and shots fired before the commission even met?
“This is such a threat to democracy, this commission, this voter suppression commission,” huffed MSNBC analyst and Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter on MTP Daily (Meet the Press Daily). “. Raising doubts about the legitimacy of an election is anti-democratic. . if we get into a situation like a banana republic situation where every election, nobody believes the returns, we’re in a heap of trouble,” he moaned.
Well, yes, but surely he’s heard about the Democrats’ and the media’s obsessive Russian conspiracy theories. Bet he won’t tell them to shut up and get a grip.
Mr. Alter unwittingly made the case for the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity’s existence — the need to restore confidence in the honesty of our election process. He chooses to ignore that the federal voter integrity panel is filled with people from both political parties who have on-the-ground experience rooting out vote fraud.
Samantha Bee, whose crudely named “Full Frontal” videos on TBS are an alt-left mockery of all things good and decent, went on an eight-minute rant against Mr. Trump and the commission. She portrayed Vice Chairman Kris Kobach as a Klansman, panelist J. Christian Adams as a garden variety racist, and panelist Hans von Spakovsky as a Nazi.
The latter is particularly ironic in light of Mr. von Spakovsky’s opening remarks:
“I come at this issue of election integrity from very personal history. My German mother grew up in Nazi Germany as a child. My Russian father fought and escaped communism twice. They met in a displaced persons camp in Europe, after the end of World War II, before immigrating to the United States.
“My childhood was filled with stories of what it’s like living in a dictatorship — and we were taught as children that the right to vote is a very precious right, it’s one that can be easily lost, and that it was our duty to always vote and participate in the democratic process.”
Was Ms. Bee ignorant of the facts or just disgraceful?
Her obscene performance, complete with f-bombs and sexual references, was praised in Rolling Stone, the old countercultural rag that’s now a charter member of the fake news mob.
A caption under a photo of Ms. Bee in front of several panelists says, “Samantha Bee exposed the long histories of race-baiting and voter suppression of the men in charge of Donald Trump’s Voter Integrity Commission.” The only thing that Ms. Bee “exposed” was her classless penchant for foulmouthed mockery.
On Wednesday, after Mr. Trump kicked off the meeting, panel members each gave an opening statement making the case for examining our election system and finding ways to protect it from fraud.
The left continues to insist that vote fraud is a myth, but panelists cited ample evidence such as hundreds of counties where registered voters far exceed the number of residents eligible to vote and where felons and noncitizens have no trouble registering — and voting.
A case in point is Broward County, Florida, which had 106 percent of its population registered to vote in 2010 and 103 percent registered to vote in 2014. This week, the American Civil Rights Union’s lawsuit against Broward over its dirty voter rolls will be heard in the U.S. District Court for Southern Florida in Miami.
Over at the Hollywood Reporter, Lorena O’Neil, gave Samantha Bee another plug, writing, “Kobach, Adams and Spakovsky have been ‘methodically chipping away at the Voting Rights Act since the moment LBJ signed it,’ said Bee, adding that Trump has now ‘handed them the keys to the candy shop so they can run in and purge all the chocolates.'” Get it? “Chocolates” are black voters. How childish are the “entertainment news” media going to get?
Across from the White House, a mob of protesters organized by the ACLU threw a collective fit during the commission’s meeting. As they chanted “Respect My Vote” they failed to see the irony in disrespecting our election system by turning a blind eye to the very real potential for vote fraud.
Falsely accusing their opponents of racism, homophobia or jingoism has become the left’s default tactic when they aren’t rioting in the streets, shutting down campus speakers or shooting Republicans at a softball practice.
The progressive left is certainly afraid. They loathe scrutiny, and honorable men and women revealing the truth. We’re still waiting for that “civility” and “tolerance” that we heard so much about before Mr. Trump was sworn in.
Meanwhile, let’s hope and pray that the vote fraud commissioners, like the man who appointed them, have thick skins.
• Robert Knight is a senior fellow for the American Civil Rights Union.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The Liberal Democrat Party revolve around and its philosophy is based on secrecy, Lies, Cons and Deceptions. They hate honesty, truthfulness and morality because these things expose their unethical, scheming, dishonest, untrustworthy, greedy, corrupt, lying, and immoral actions and philosophy. The only way Liberal Democrats can win is to brainwash the weak and promise to give everything to them for free without having to work for it. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Scruffy, Excellent commentary. You hit the nail on the head, with regard to the liberals.
Scruffy: You hit the nail perfectly. Liberals want it their way by whatever means possible. And if a conservative challenges them in any way it is destroy that conservative. And as Michael Savange says Liberalism is a mental disorder or disease that can only be curred by a brain transplant or reverse brain washing of liberal thought out of the memory cells.
When a liberal has an issue concerning their brain, they have to consult a proctologist.
CNR, i doubt even a proctologist would find it..
Well, that is not the ONLY way, Scruffy. There is also MASSIVE voter and election FRAUD–which that NASTY little sociopath, Obama elevated to an ART FORM. It is how he won the Presidency–TWICE–though he was CLEARLY unqualified and a COMMUNIST in the bargain. Which ALSO explains why the LYING, SCHEMING COMMUCRATS are frothing at the mouth at the mere IDEA that anybody would try to clean up the CORRUPT MESS they have made of our election process.
Yes, the “free stuff” crowd vote is a factor, but it is a FACT that MOST of the “free stuff” crowd don’t actually show up to vote. And the ONLY way the leftist LOON Commucrats are able to win an election is to STEAL IT, as they DID in 2008 and 2012, and TRIED TO DO in 2016. And it’s not just the Presidential elections, either! The ONLY reason Al Franken is in Congress, for example, is VOTER FRAUD. Ask the people in his state.
This is one of the most important battles that Trump must win before the mid-terms. How insane is it that striving for honest elections is condemned as racist? Ohh, wait, I just remembered. Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Talk about your Nazis. “Shout a lie loud enough and long enough and someone will believe it.” Isn’t that what the DemonRats are doing now?
Isn’t that what the LYING COMMUCRATS have been doing for the past 20-30 YEARS, chuckyb?
The “Democrat” Party has become synonymous with the COMMUNIST Party, and they will tell ANY lie and commit ANY amount of voter fraud necessary to get and keep political power, which they should NEVER have, because they can’t be trusted not to use it to destroy the country, as demonstrated by that NASTY little sociopath they scammed into the White House for 8 YEARS with BLATANT and MASSIVE voter fraud. Kudos to President Trump for taking these steps to restore the integrity of our elections that was STOLEN by the scheming Commucrats.
And it is part n parcel of Saul Alynski’s tactics!
At the beginning of our Republic, only male white landowners were allowed to vote. The reason for this was because they were the group PAYING for everything. I believe there should be requirements that must be met in order to vote. Only people who actually pay federal tax, or property tax, should be allowed to vote. If you can not name the three branches of government, and their primary purpose, you should not be allowed to vote. If you pay no taxes, and have no brain, what possible claim can you make on the “right” to vote?
So true; it is staggering to see how LITTLE the typical dem voter actually knows on the facts and issues, and yet they get a say in ALL our destinies. And, also, those who have no “skin in the game” should not have a say in how the money’s spent; you just KNOW that they are going to select “more” for themselves at our expense. In fact, just the life that they have led tells you that they can not make wise, fair, and unselfish decisions.
They know how to work the system.
>> how LITTLE the typical dem voter actually knows on the facts and issues <<
… how little the typical voter actually knows …
Fixed it for you. Democrat voters aren't the only ones with no clue. Unfortunately.
Many of us DO research the issues.. Unlike Dem voters..
Wasn’t that a quote? Something along the lines of “It’s the end of the Republic when the people realize they can vote themselves from the largesse of the public funds”? Or something like that.
I’ve always believed that a voter needed skin in the game, even when I lost my house during the housing crash and was no longer “a land owner”, I was willing to suspend my vote if necessary. Why should apartment dwellers (nothing wrong with them) get a vote in a local elections proposition about taxing homeowners? They aren’t paying for it.
Maybe they just didn’t want to divide up the election into several separate elections. But Ann Coulter was right when she wrote over a decade ago, that once women got the right to vote, big government would explode. Let the down stars begin. haha
Real Rick, I am a woman, but am constantly APPALLED by the STUPIDITY and naivete of women voters. It is not “compassionate” to buy into the LIES and thievery of the Commucrats, as they have been “brainwashed” to believe. Nor is it “mean” to vote Republican. It is simple COMMON SENSE that you don’t give the keys to the Treasury to a bunch of lying, scheming LEFTIST “wealth redistributors!”
I have also often argued that ONLY those with skin in the game should vote.. BUT you should SEE the howls i get from liberals elsewhere, when i mention that… All the names come out, comparing me to Jim Crow, the KKK and the like.. EVEN THOUGH BOTH of those orgs were set up BY DEMCRATS..
Add military veterans to that list.
Which list you on about?? the list of eligible voters, or the list of groups opposing voter integrity??
Such a bunch of fools and hypocrites (protesters); to NOT ensure that ALL votes are legitimate “disrespects” MY vote, and all other legitimate votes. Oh, wait, they’re “progressives” (a true misnomer if ever there was one), “fair” and “right” are not part of their mind-set; the only thing that counts with them is THEIR desires and delusions.
cheech, when you have the President of the United States going on TV and OPENLY encouraging non-citizen ILLEGALS to vote in our elections, and assure them that, even if they are CAUGHT nothing will happen to them, then you just KNOW you have a BIG problem with the integrity of our elections! Obama did EXACTLY that, and NOW the Commucrats are wailing and gnashing their teeth because President Trump intends to put a stop to illegals voting, DEAD PEOPLE voting, people voting early and often, etc. WHOSE fault is it that the Commucrats are so far gone in radical left LUNACY that NOBODY with any sense will vote for them, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL IT? It is THEIR FAULT, and it is time THEY paid the price for their lawless treachery and stopped inflicting their leftist LOON ideology on the REST OF US through voter and election fraud.
The party of Leftists, the Democrats, who worships at the altar of abortion and has no problem with selling baby parts, certainly has no problem with voter fraud. Voter fraud is just the standard way of doing Democrat business. The party of darkness will stoop as low as it goes to prevail…by any means necessary.
Congress get busy, law is needed for PROOF of citizenship when registering to vote and voter ID’s before voting. Also a law for Board of Elections to eliminate the deceased from the voter rolls, yearly! Get it done. Making English our National Language is long overdue!
Made.. IIRC someone on this site reported (last year iirc) that he’s TRIED getting his dead Wife off the voter rolls by sending in CERTIFIED copies of her death certificate for 7+ years.. But each and every year, it seems to somehow make it BACK ON THE voter rolls… So till we get an independent group, to oversee it all, imo any dem in charge will ‘remove someone, then add them back in when no one’s looking…
THIS IS why it needs oversight, and REPEATED Vetting, preferably at random intervals, so NO ONE can prepare fro them, to ensure its NOT BEING done..
MadeinAmerica33, Congress isn’t the problem. States control their individual voting processes, not the feds. If there’s a problem at the federal level, it’s in SCOTUS, which has hindered some states’ efforts.
Samantha Bee is a disgusting pig along the lines of Rosie O’Donnell. I enjoy watching The Big Bang Theory reruns on TBS, but have to fast forward through Full Frontal commercials just so I can minimize the amount of time I have to see this disgusting human being and her lies.
Bee is the worst Canadian export ever, like Axis Sally, Tokyo Rose and Hanoi Hannah wrapped up in one screaming leftist brainwasher.
The Big Bang is one of the few TV shows along with The Middle that are studiously apolitical and the better for it as authentic comedies. Both make fun of UNIVERSAL foibles instead of inserting the usual propaganda that Dems are angelic geniuses and conservatives are evil mouth breathers.
And for the article writer to say “Was Ms. Bee ignorant of the facts or just disgraceful?”, when the history of that senator she disrespected should be well known to anyone who has access to google/bing, PROVES that these liberal idiots have no desire to be cordial.. THEY ARE just disgraceful.. PERIOD.
MadeinAmerica33, Congress isn’t the problem. States control their individual voting processes, not the feds. If there’s a problem at the federal level, it’s in SCOTUS, which has hindered some states’ efforts.
I’ve never seen the show, nor the commercial. He’p me out, here.
She thinks she’s a female version of Colbert. Only she’s not funny. She’s more “graphic”, like a Chelsea Handler.
Here is the best item on voter ID that we should all make an effort to spread around.
The interviewer first asks people, mostly white on the Berkley campus whether voter ID laws suppress the black vote. Surprise! They all said yes and gave reasons they seemed not to realize were insulting to blacks e.g. couldn’t obtain ID, didn’t know where the nearest DMV might be, didn’t know how to use the Internet etc.
But the brilliant part was next going to Harlem to show blacks the Berkley responses and ask them what THEY thought about voter ID. The blacks interviewed seemed authentically surprised by the Berkley responses. Some pulled their ID out of their pockets and said they never moved without it. Others said they used computers at work. One said the Berkley responses were racist (but that was already obvious by that time contrasting the two responses – Berkley white and Harlem black).
Using this video in black areas could break the hammerlock Dems have on the black vote. It’s that good.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrBxZGWCdgs
Of COURSE they are terrified. They are terrified that President Trump might actually clean up the voter rolls and restore integrity to our elections–because the Commucrat Party has gone so far left into Communist LUNACY that NOBODY with ANY sense will vote for them, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL IT, which they TRIED to do with Shrillary Clinton, and DID do–TWICE with that nasty little SOCIOPATH, Barrack Obama.
And they are terrfied if he DOES get all that done, that dems will NEVER AGAIN win an election..
Those big numbers threw them all off. I’m guessing Ms Bee has no concept what 103% means. Listen to her attempt at humor and you can tell she didn’t get far in her education level. Besides, looking at leftist spending you’ll notice that spending over 100% of other people’s money is built into their credo.
The vote has been compromised in many places. Colorado is one of them. Michele Malkin has published interesting facts about it.
Cleaning up voter rolls, assuring computer votes are properly recorded, preventing the machines that score paper ballots from being skewed through programming and sending out the National Guard on every report of people who wish to vote being frightened away by gangs are serious enough an issue to become a legacy for anyone who cleans up the voting process. The undermining of a duly elected president whose popular vote tallies were INCORRECT because of illegals voting is an affront and a dangerous game to play denigrating the citizens in the USA who have a right to vote and do so.
This will be one of the most important issues addressed in the 21st Century.
“As they chanted ‘Respect My Vote'”…….. Maybe they should be chanting “Respect My Voter Fraud” instead..
They have no damn concept of what respecting a vote means..
It seems that the last thing liberals and the Democrat Party want is integrity in elections! They are afraid that the schemes will be uncovered and it won’t have anything to do with the Russians. The Democrats do have one thing right, the suppression of votes [by those who are ineligible to vote]! The Democrat Party is heavily invested in too many things which are in no way democratic but rather Machiavellian in nature to consolidate its power.
My grandfather always voted Republican. Since he passed away he has voted Democrat.
And how many times have you tried to get his name removed from the voter rolls, but he still ends up back on it?
Make it mandatory that all who apply for Government Aid of any kind be issued an ID since the paperwork is the same thus ending the Voter needing an ID. All those who are LEGAL to vote would have an ID. Next it would stop FRAUD of all types NoID No benefits. This would put an end to people voting more than once or the dead voting. Then there is the BILLIONS in tax payers dollars this would save. Liberals hate this since we all know it would stop FRAUD in the voting booth. They don’t want that because they would NEVER win another election ever. Hitlery only won the popular vote due to the fraud in the cities. She got more votes in them than there were voters of all types to do the voting. This and saving tax dollars is the reason Democrats will NEVER pass any type of ID law no matter how intelligent it is to do exactly that.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think ID is already required for such things as SNAP, EBT cards, etc. That’s what makes the claim requiring one to vote from people who “can’t get one” so laughable.
Salty.. SINCE WE HAVE millions upon millions of ILLEGAL invaders collecting government aid (all cause of their anchor babies), THAT would make MILLIONS of illegal invaders eligible for voting “Cause they have proper ID”..
And by law, you are already SUPPOSED to have those ID’s anyway to GET government benefits..