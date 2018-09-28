Leftists restaurant confrontation with Ted Cruz backfires

The uncalled-for and inappropriate verbal attack on Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife at a D.C. restaurant has backfired, it seems, and now the owners of the establishment say they’re getting death threats.

This is not a “hey-ho, that’s what the left gets” moment. Nobody deserves death threats.

But it is a wake-up call to the Democrats — to the same party that called for resistance in the streets and fiery opposition against all things Republican.

It is a little bit of a head thump to the activists of the far left, fueled by the likes of Reps. Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi, who have been used to taking to the streets with baseball bats — both figuratively and literally — to make their political points.

The backstory is this: Cruz and his wife were trying to eat at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. They were storm-trooped by leftist activists who decided that a private dinner was the best time to scream their anti-conservative screeds. The owner of the restaurant, instead of immediately calling police, allowed the verbal assault to go forth and Cruz and his wife left. Cruz and his wife did return to the restaurant to finish their meal in peace, though.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

But the fact the confrontation was allowed to go forth in the first place led to some outrage.

Now, according to The Hill: “The owner of the D.C. restaurant where protesters forced out Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife … says that his staff and their families have received death threats.”

Owner Fabio Trabocchi, clarifying that his facility is open to all political types and that he’s taking security steps to ensure what happened to Cruz doesn’t happen again, also said this in a statement: “It is scary to hear anger directed at you and those you love.”

Well, in the likely words of Cruz, ditto to that.

That’s probably just how the Texas senator and his wife felt in the midst of the angry barrage.

But that aside: The death threats, wrong as they are, nonetheless send a strong message to the left that goes like this: “Dear Democrats, we’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it any more. From Republicans.”

Death threats are never warranted.

But in this case, the pushback on Cruz’s behalf shows the ideological right is about out of patience with the violent tactics of the left. And maybe that message, once received, if received, could serve to quiet the left and tone down the rhetoric and cool the political atmosphere all around. Key words: If received.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

