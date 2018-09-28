Leftists restaurant confrontation with Ted Cruz backfires

The uncalled-for and inappropriate verbal attack on Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife at a D.C. restaurant has backfired, it seems, and now the owners of the establishment say they’re getting death threats.
This is not a “hey-ho, that’s what the left gets” moment. Nobody deserves death threats.
But it is a wake-up call to the Democrats — to the same party that called for resistance in the streets and fiery opposition against all things Republican.
It is a little bit of a head thump to the activists of the far left, fueled by the likes of Reps. Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi, who have been used to taking to the streets with baseball bats — both figuratively and literally — to make their political points.
The backstory is this: Cruz and his wife were trying to eat at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. They were storm-trooped by leftist activists who decided that a private dinner was the best time to scream their anti-conservative screeds. The owner of the restaurant, instead of immediately calling police, allowed the verbal assault to go forth and Cruz and his wife left. Cruz and his wife did return to the restaurant to finish their meal in peace, though.
BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”
Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.
Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za
— Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018
But the fact the confrontation was allowed to go forth in the first place led to some outrage.
Now, according to The Hill: “The owner of the D.C. restaurant where protesters forced out Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife … says that his staff and their families have received death threats.”
Owner Fabio Trabocchi, clarifying that his facility is open to all political types and that he’s taking security steps to ensure what happened to Cruz doesn’t happen again, also said this in a statement: “It is scary to hear anger directed at you and those you love.”
Well, in the likely words of Cruz, ditto to that.
That’s probably just how the Texas senator and his wife felt in the midst of the angry barrage.
But that aside: The death threats, wrong as they are, nonetheless send a strong message to the left that goes like this: “Dear Democrats, we’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it any more. From Republicans.”
Death threats are never warranted.
But in this case, the pushback on Cruz’s behalf shows the ideological right is about out of patience with the violent tactics of the left. And maybe that message, once received, if received, could serve to quiet the left and tone down the rhetoric and cool the political atmosphere all around. Key words: If received.
Conservatives could take to the campus’ and Dem offices in BLUE hoodies and masks. Give them that wave they’ve been asking for.
And they’ve really been asking for it, too.
Max daddy; you need to understand their tactics. If at anytime one uses their own tactics against them, they will cry, scream, whine about being the victim and discriminated against and their corrupt minion news outlets will publish fairy tail stories about how how the GOP is destroying their rights.
One can not play the disgusting Democrats game, with their rules, their referees, their ball and on their court and their cheerleaders and expect to win, because they cheat even with their own rules.
It is best just not to play and vote the vermin out of ALL offices and positions of authority.
Exactly. They cheat. So, why play fair? better to play to win FREEDOM.
As distasteful as that is, we are at war.
Eventually it WILL have to happen. Unless someone has discovered a way to unseat the powerful and corrupt through talk.
I just don’t see that happening.
The Left has been testing the water for decades. Now they are convinced that all the pieces are in place to calmy force FREEDOM into the shadows.
If We The People are denied Kavanaugh as a SCJ it’s Game Over. Period.
Would you fight, again, to save our Republic?
Conservatives have been playing nice since Nixon and how has that altered the Left’s mode of operation? It has encouraged and enabled.
I think I’ve seen enough.
This is why so many of us are despondent with things.. WE can’t strike back, because too many so called GOP members are too spineless about what the media’s backlash would say about them. BUT IF WE DON’T, we just let them KEEP DICTATING TO US HOW THINGS ARE!
Where were the other patrons? Have we become such a spineless nation that not one patron could have run a football up the middle block bowling over these cretins? Make them pay for disturbing my dinner when disturbing someone else’s dinner.
IMO YES< we have become such a spineless nation, that no one has the balls to stand up and confront those morons attacking Cruz and his wife.. Just like we've seen many instances of 30+ PEOPLE Standing around and watching one or a handful of people attack/rape someone, and NOT ONE PERSON DOES ANYTHING..
Ever notice that these “accost them in public” tactics never happen in states where a concealed-carry permit is easy to get? It’s always D.C. or New York or California… Wonder why that is?
NOT JUST THAT< but so far the ONLY ONES i've ever heard/seen about, are COMMUCRAT flunkies accosting republicans with family around… AND its always a mass mob, to where ANY sane individual will feel threatened.
There is a time and place to air your disagreements with others but a restaurant where others are dining isn’t it. This sort of behavior has got to stop. It is unbecoming our great nation. You want to complain about Cruz and his politics then go to his office, write letters, call, go to campaign stops, schedule a meeting to explain your position. Attacking them when they are out to dinner isn’t the way and it disrupts the meal of the other patrons too.
You are suggesting an exchange of ideas. They Left have none.
They have a cause and the ends justifies the means. By any means necessary is their rallying cry.
Exactly they have no ideas to CONVINCE others of their side, so they have to BASH others into ‘believing them with bully tactics’.
The best way to prevent restaurant owners’ allowing this to happen without immediate police intervention is to destroy their businesses financially, as has already happened to The Red Hen. I understand that after a couple of weeks of protests, they have reopened; but their disrespect to patrons of the “wrong” political persuasion caused several others with the same name to suffer financially. I hope there’s absolutely NO patronage of these places again, ever! If the conservatives in the US refused to patronize ANY business which doesn’t treat ALL customers with respect and prevent these rent-a-mob scenes; we’ll eventually “thin the heard” of these communists.
I’d almost be tempted to say “BOYCOTT not just that restaurant allowing it, but the ENTIRE neighborhood.”
Conservatives are not almost out of
patience, we ARE OUT of patience for all the Dem Stunts.
I re-watched Minority report the other day, followed by X-men DOFP, and would have LOVED to have had either one of those sick sticks, or that mutant’s ability that made people in his vicinity sick.. SO IF THESE SLUGS try this on me, they’d soon be on the ground, emptying out their stomachs.
Why weren’t the police called and these morons arrested. I do not fathom what these protesters are gaining…it appears that they may be poorly educated, do not believe in courtesy and respect for the fellow human beings and are great believers in Maxine Waters. I think the first person that is injured Maxine should be arrested for inciting mob rule.
IMO the police don’t get called by the restaurant owners, because of 2 reasons..
EITHER A) they fully agree with what the hecklers are doing
or B) they are cowards.
So sick of paid liberal left Soros mobs turning up everywhere screaming and causing mayhem.
High profile conservatives should start carrying can of red spray paint and let those morons have a blast of it next time.
Na. PEPPER SPRAY!
These ANTI-civil antics are recorded. Those in the video CAN be identified. Charges CAN be filed and thugs CAN be arrested. Why are authorities refusing to do their job? Why are we taxpayers still paying the salaries of law enforcement who refuse to do their job? These anarchists MUST be jailed and made to be public examples. Lawlessness is NOT “freedom of speech.”
What charge would they be arrested for?
Fabio likely thought he was riding the mainstream wind and then found out that a lot of folks actually have a brain and do not think a dinner with a Congressperson and spouse is an appropriate venue forprotests from the other side. No sympathy for Fabio, next time he should call the police and secure his guests safety.