Leftists: ‘Pecan Resist’ ice cream to fight Trump’s ‘regressive agenda’

Ben & Jerry’s has teamed up with the Women’s March and several other progressive organizations to launch a new flavor of ice cream, “Pecan Resist,” signifying their fight against President Trump’s “regressive and discriminatory policies.”

“Together, Pecan Resist!” the Vermont-based ice cream company said in a news release Tuesday. “We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants.”

The new flavor supports four organizations “that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance, building a world that supports their values,” including the Women’s March, Neta, Honor the Earth and Color of Change, the company said.

Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to each of the four groups.

A petition on the Ben & Jerry’s website asking supporters to “join the resistance” had fetched nearly 400 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

