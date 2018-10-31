Leftists: ‘Pecan Resist’ ice cream to fight Trump’s ‘regressive agenda’

Ben & Jerry’s has teamed up with the Women’s March and several other progressive organizations to launch a new flavor of ice cream, “Pecan Resist,” signifying their fight against President Trump’s “regressive and discriminatory policies.”
“Together, Pecan Resist!” the Vermont-based ice cream company said in a news release Tuesday. “We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants.”
The new flavor supports four organizations “that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance, building a world that supports their values,” including the Women’s March, Neta, Honor the Earth and Color of Change, the company said.
Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to each of the four groups.
A petition on the Ben & Jerry’s website asking supporters to “join the resistance” had fetched nearly 400 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Dhimmi JINOs talk about “resistance” they don’t even have (else they wouldn’t be dhimmis) — which is even worse than their yielding to the sodomite lobby a few years ago!
Yeah Ben and Jerry, make these woman fat. Fed them ice cream. Keep feeding them ice cream then they do not have to worry about be looked at. Except for people to say “Did you see the size of her?”
BYE B&J’s!
Oh no! With both Ben AND Jerry teamed up against Trump, his chances are DOOMED. There goes 2020. Nancy Pelosi will be President. The 2nd Amendment revoked forever. Mandatory gayness for everyone. All because of some ice cream.
We should have prepared for this.
Yes, those Ben and Jerry’s aficionados are dangerous if you ever stumble into their grandparents basement….without snacks.
Eating their overpriced, over hyped ice cream is like drinking that burnt coffee from Seattle, a waste of time and money. I’m thankful I’m in the Deep South and can get the best ice cream! That’s Blue Bell!
Not to worry. That measly $100k will be skimmed by the organizers. A few hundred pre-made Union Protest (Bigot’s name here) signs will be the most they gain.
I switched to Blue Bell a few months ago. That Ben and Jerry ice cream was giving me Left leaning feelings.
I never could get myself to pay the ridiculously exorbitant price even after touring their factory. Besides, I wouldn’t contribute to the profits of the guy (can’t remember which brother) who raised funds for the defense of a cop killer in Philadelphia. Totally disgusting!
Ben & Jerry’s has always had extreme left views. It was founded in 1978 in Vermont. It has now been sold to a global conglomerate but apparently leftwing political views were part of the deal. I’ve never eaten so much as one scoop and I never will.
Aww, too bad the Nutty Buddy name was already taken, would have been more appropriate for them.
Wonder if it is going to be a yummy scoop of poop with a cherry on top which would sell well with the Pelosi Dems who like poop so much they decorate their city streets with it.
Oh, and at no extra charge, Ben and Jerry will throw in some tasty typhus to celebrate the Dems latest gift to their citizens.