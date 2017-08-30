Leftists Can’t See the Other Side

How liberal are you?

Are you one of those reasonable — hard to find — JFK types who ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country? Or have you become a member of the lefty lunatic fringe, so blinded by partisanship and disdain for our president that your moral compass is shot? Let’s find out.

You know you’re an extreme liberal if the president’s pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio upset you, but former President Obama springing 1,700 criminals from jail and jihadists from Gitmo did not.

Or, you claim you support free speech, but turn a blind eye when conservative speakers are banned on college campuses.

Trump supporters, you say, are “bullies” while ignoring the violent, destructive actions by Antifa.

You Might Like







And women should have “choice” when it comes to abortion and birth control — but not school choice when it comes to their kids’ education.

“No one is above the law,” you pound the table over, but you gave Hillary Clinton a pass for grossly mishandling top secret emails. Secret server? What secret server? Wink, wink, nod, nod.

Locally, you vote to ban bottled water and plastic bags in your town — to protect the environment — then take a private jet to your manse in Martha’s Vineyard sipping wine imported from Australia. (Remember, your carbon footprint doesn’t count.)

“Trump’s a liar,” you scream while pretending you didn’t notice when Obama said repeatedly, “If you like your healthcare plan and your doctor … ” You know the rest.

Trump is anti-immigrant, you argue, but conveniently overlook the fact that Obama’s administration deported over 3 million illegal immigrants, earning him the moniker “Deporter-in-Chief.”

You voted for Elizabeth Warren — and follow her socialist schtick — while ignoring her hefty net worth.

Trump’s “locker room talk” offended your delicate sensibilities, but Bill Clinton’s slimy sex-capades involving swaths of women, not his wife, were just guys in high places being … well, guys in high places.

If you’re guilty of any of the above, it’s time for some political soul-searching.

No worries, there’s many on the extreme right who should join you.

The quicker our nation gets back to the middle — where rational consensus takes place — the faster we’ll be able to solve our country’s problems.

Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)