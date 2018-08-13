Leftists and their ‘moral’ indignation

The progressive left is in a panic over the Senate’s coming confirmation vote on President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

How do we know this? They keep telling us.

In a national conference call sponsored by People for the American Way (PFAW), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said, “We’re in the fight of our lives.”

PFAW’s Marge Baker echoed Ms. Warren by exclaiming that this is “a critical, critical, critical fight.”

Well, they’re right. This is “yuge,” as President Trump would say. A Supreme Court with Judge Kavanaugh could pick up where the last session left off in June. In a series of rulings, the Court moved to protect religious liberty, restore the constitutional separation of powers and reaffirm the rule of law to curb imperious lawmaking by liberal judges.

They did all that with “swing vote” Anthony Kennedy. So, it’s a good bet that the Supremes will do much more along these lines when an actual conservative like Judge Kavanaugh takes Justice Kennedy’s place.

The stakes are so high that the lions of the left are using apocalyptic language in an effort to rally opposition.

Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, accused any senator who won’t vote against Judge Kavanaugh as being “complicit in the evil.” Got that? “Evil.”

Appearing at a press conference on July 24 with Ms. Warren and what The Hill described as “religious and moral leaders,” Mr. Booker said that Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination “has nothing to do with politics” but with “who we are as moral beings.”

Well, we really are all “moral beings” in the sense that we know full well when we do something that violates the laws of nature and nature’s God. As the Apostle Paul wrote, knowledge of good and evil is written on every human heart, so we are “without excuse.”

But when progressives thunder with moral indignation, you have to wonder where they derive their morality.

As Rabbi Daniel Lapin has observed, it’s no coincidence that on major moral issues, the left instinctively takes a side opposite to Scripture. For example, the Bible instructs us that human life is sacred and to “choose life,” but the left insists not only that abortion be legal right up to the point of birth but that their fellow “moral beings” be forced to pay for it with tax dollars.

Some progressives, including former President Obama, even insist that babies who survive a botched abortion be left alone to die with no medical aid. While he was an Illinois state senator, he killed a bill in the committee he chaired that would have given these children protection.

Moving along, progressive “moral beings” insist not only that two men or two women can constitute a “marriage” but that the law be weaponized to punish anyone who won’t celebrate such unions. Never mind that in all of human existence until now, including in all major religions, marriage has been irreducibly defined as the joining of the two sexes.

While they’re at it, progressive “moral beings” insist that we go along with the tragic delusions of people who think they are really the opposite sex and that we be taxed to pay for drugs and surgery and to open restrooms and locker rooms to all comers. They even favor school policies that encourage confused children to identify with the opposite sex and be given puberty-halting drugs to prepare them for irrevocable operations.

In the name of free speech, progressive “moral beings” in the ACLU have destroyed community standards and allowed a tidal wave of obscenity and foul language to wash over not only American culture, but pretty much wherever our pop culture is exported. They back the sexual revolution to the hilt, regardless of the cost, which includes tens of millions of new STD infections annually.

Do the Ten Commandments warn against coveting what’s not ours? No matter. Progressives say the government must forcefully redistribute wealth.

Given all of this, it’s wonderfully ironic to watch progressives hurl biblical-sounding moral thunderbolts at their opponents.

“I’m here to call on folks to understand that in a moral moment, there is no neutral. In a moral moment, there is no bystanders (sic),” Mr. Booker said. “You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong, or you are fighting against it.”

I’d have to agree, but from a polar opposite perspective.

“It is not enough to have a good heart we are called to act,” Ms. Warren said. “We are on the moral side of history.”

You keep saying that word. I do not think that word means what you think it means.

• Robert Knight is a contributor to The Washington Times. His latest book is “A Strong Constitution: What Would America Look Like If We Followed the Law” (djkm.org).

