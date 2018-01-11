Leftist writer: America becoming country where white men won’t dominate

There were not enough white men in the room.
Indeed, there were almost none, if we are to believe an anonymous witness who testified before the Washington, D.C., grand jury that has been handing down indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration. New York Post columnist Richard Johnson quotes this person as saying that of 20 jurors, 11 are African-American. The witness likened this to “a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley.”
“There was only one white male in the room,” the witness griped, “and he was a prosecutor.” He or she added, “That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”
Well.
Let us pass lightly over the ignorance of this unnamed individual (Washington is a city of 694,000 people, almost half of whom are African-American, so having 11 blacks on a 20-person jury would hardly seem remarkable).
Similarly, let us not linger overlong on that person’s tone deafness (“Welcome to what black America feels on a daily basis whenever they face a jury of their peers’ and the peers don’t look anything like them,” wrote Stephen A. Crockett Jr. of The Root).
The ignorance and tone deafness are prodigious, yes. But what really leaps out from this person’s remarks is the haughty indignation of having found himself or herself in a room, a room of power and authority no less, from which white men were nearly absent.
These quotes reveal more, perhaps, than the witness intended or even knew, laying bare in microcosm the fear of racial and cultural displacement that fueled the so-called “Trump Train” – indeed, that has undergirded more than two decades of ever more bizarre political theater. Let’s hear no more, then, about “economic anxiety,” which was never more than an excuse, a way to absolve ourselves of facing ourselves.
It turns out the anxiety we should be talking about is that felt by Johnson’s source. For most of the 242 years of our national life, one thing has always been predictable as a children’s movie and dependable as the floor beneath your feet. White men will always be represented in, and in fact, will dominate, any room where power and authority are wielded.
But the times, they are a’changing. Women, people of color, religious minorities and others have slowly forced their way into those rooms. Additionally, there is the demographic fact that white preponderance – and, thus, unchallenged white prerogative – are shrinking.
If many fair-minded white Americans embrace this or at least accept it, many others regard it with a panic that can only be called apocalyptic. That, more than any other single factor, explains what happened in November of 2016. It explains the defiantly monochromatic nature of Trump’s White House that, in group photos, could easily be mistaken for Eisenhower’s. And it explains the indignation of Johnson’s source.
Unfortunately for that person, and notwithstanding the angry aberration of Trump, the coming demographic shift will not be gainsaid or denied. Nor will people who have made their way into those rooms quietly submit to eviction. At some point, if only for their own political survival, those who are threatened by all of this will have to quit denying it. They will have to deal with it.
That includes the anonymous individual Johnson quotes, the one so affronted at being in a room of power and authority where almost no white men were present. He or she might as well get used to it.
There will be a lot of rooms like that from now on.
Leonard Pitts Jr. is a Miami Herald columnist.
© Copyright (c) 2018, Erie Times-News, All Rights Reserved
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Yeah, let’s do away with all those white people and have a BLACK majority. What would that look like? Well, take a gander at what is happening in SOUTH AFRICA right now, and that will give you some idea . . . But the damned COMMUCRATS don’t care, as long as they can build a voter base of non-white voters, because their OPEN CONTEMPT for white, middle class working people has driven THAT voter base to ABANDON their Leftist LOON Party and seek representation elsewhere, so of COURSE they want us GONE. Inside EVERY liberal LOON is a totalitarian screaming to get out and KILL whatever group their totalitarian elite tell them needs to be eliminated. Right now, it’s white middle class people. What the “useful idiots” doing the bidding of their COMMUNIST leaders don’t realize is that after WE’RE all gone, they will need ANOTHER scapegoat to target, and it could well be THEM. Have they NOT read the Communist’/Globalists’ GRAND plan for starting either a worldwide PLAGUE or a WAR to wipe out a sizable percentage of the world’s population–of EVERY COLOR–in order to make the population more “sustainable?” (translation: easier to control). They are FOOLS if they believe slaughtering the white people will be the END of the killing.
And maybe the reason we are SEEING a lessening of whites in pwer, is cause we are dying off and NOT getting replaced (birth rates) at as prodigious a rate as the other ethnicities..
Well, yeah–the white people have been limiting their number of offspring, while the Commucrats’ favored ethnicities are busy breeding like COCKROACHES. That is NOT a good trend!
People judge and make assumptions about other people based on many factors including skin color and ethnic background whether it is right or wrong. Yes, it can be called discrimination and often those assumptions and judgements are wrong. This is basic human nature and regardless of how long and loud you howl and screech about it, it is going to happen. Everyone regardless of skin color and ethnic background does it, Minorities judge the majority and other minorities basically the same way the majority judges them. Some judgements are evil and done with malice and these need to be identified and dealt with, these are most often learned behaviors generally passed on from one generation to the next. Most for minority and majority have no basis in fact for the current generations. Stereotypes and clichés come about because some group will do something or react to something the same way so often that it becomes predictable
Part 2 In this day and age stereotypes and clichés are generally what people fall back on when they are in a new unknown and uncomfortable situation. Again it may or may not be the right way to do something but it is basic human nature (HUMAN not white or black or brown etc.). Stereotypically most Black people are politically liberal and white middle class (less than 4 years college) people are very conservative politically. This difference in political ideology makes everyone nervous and this is what the subject of the article was referring to even though they didn’t know it. All of us need to work on our communications skills and we all need to learn how to give and take a little. Contrary to popular belief compromise is not a DIRTY word but, everyone needs to be willing to do so.
AND when stereotypes often keep getting PROVEN To be true, why should it be WRONG for people to use them>?
chuckyb, the only trouble is, “compromise” that is all one-sided IS a dirty word. It’s called CAPITULATION. And THAT is what the Commucrats and their BRAINWASHED minority followers of today demand.
Leonard Pitts Jr., a great racist / racebaiting column! I can literally smell the racism in your eyes / emanating from you!
That’s why “Professional Jurist” are going to be in our future. .
Na, we will get to where Pre-crime is the norm.. THOUGHT police all over!
I guess if Obama spent 8 years intent on darkening the skin color of America, then 8 years spent whitening it is just called equal opportunity,,,,or maybe payback. just watch any movie of the streets of New York, circa 1940-1960 and you hardly see a brown face in the crowd, and it was only “white on white” crime with a lot less of it. Then came the Kennedys and Johnson great society with that drunken Ted lion of the senate that opened the floodgates, with Obama finishing the job with a darkening Tsunami, and the balkanization of American cities. Kind of like the slow death of a destructive marriage of unequal yoking, where everyone and every nationality is pulling in opposite directions and the entire nation gets drawn and quartered. E PLURIBUS UNUM,,,,”Out of many one” has been morphed by the equal distribution of poverty Democrats into Unum e Pluribus,,,”,Just one out of many.” with the American cloth of many colors unraveling at the seams, due to the foreign people and ideas trying to makeover American into their image, rather than melting into the pot to become as Americans. Strange brew indeed.
That is a good point Illum.. BITD we saw only white on white crime, till the civil rights era, and these days it is practically 95% or more black on black crime with the occasional black on white, black on latino etc…
“But the times, they are a’changing. Women, people of color, religious minorities and others have slowly forced their way into those rooms. Additionally, there is the demographic fact that white preponderance – and, thus, unchallenged white prerogative – are shrinking.”
The Leftist who wrote this leaves a LOT of details out of the mix. For example, all of this “de-whitening” of America is NOT based SOLELY on us becoming a more evolved, color-blind society as this guy implies. On the contrary, it is driven ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY by Leftist identity politics to manipulate a lot of people who have been conditioned to HATE white people SOLELY because the globalists KNOW that a good percentage of the white people are less gullible than the more malleable minorities, and mostly smart enough NOT to buy into their identity politics BS.
So they manipulate the minorities with specious tales of “white privilege” and the rewriting of history to characterize the Founding Fathers –and the form of government and Constitution they created–as evil and invalid, because those guys were just rich, EVIL old white men who grew rich exploiting the free labor of black slaves, and BRAINWASH them to view ALL things white as EVIL and exploitative.
So the social justice FRENZY is just an excuse for fomenting WHITE GENOCIDE. And would THAT actually make this a more just and humane country? We can look at South Africa to see this is simply NOT true. How is our country–formerly governed by the rule of law–devolving into a lawless, mob-rule jungle morass of tribal warfare and CHAOS an IMPROVEMENT?
EVERYBODY in America–black, white and OTHERWISE needs to wake up and smell the power-mad totalitarian WANNBE Leftist/Globalist LOONS who are DRIVING this narrative for their OWN evil purposes. They don’t care about black people or Hispanics or anybody ELSE. All THEY care about is getting unlimited political power over ALL OF US in service to their globalist agenda, which I hasten to point out, includes plans for MASS MURDER sanitized as “population reduction” to make the population more “sustainable”–and I promise you that they will NOT give you a pass because you’re some color other than white, when THAT agenda rolls out. WHY would you idiots want to COOPERATE in your OWN destruction? Because that is EXACTLY what you are doing, if you buy into this Globalist power grab disguised as “social justice”.
[On the contrary, it is driven ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY by Leftist identity politics to manipulate a lot of people who have been conditioned to HATE white people SOLELY because the globalists KNOW that a good percentage of the white people are less gullible than the more malleable minorities, and mostly smart enough NOT to buy into their identity politics BS.]
Don’t forget all the lawsuits, Affirmative action and other LAWS they pushed down our throats, to MAKE it this way..
When we look at large cities that are governed by Blacks, the government in general, does not make life better for Blacks or very few others, only cronies. Even the federal government governed by a Black President did not make life better for Blacks or very few others, only cronies.
What the “vast majority” (liberal favorite euphemism) have yet to grasp is the inevitable result of their “identity politics.” Newton’s 3rd Law of physics (every action has an equal and opposite reaction) also can apply to human nature. Every “victim” MUST, by definition, have an antagonist – a “villain.” The villain used to be generically white people but post-Hillary, with all the female protests, the villain has been specified to be “white men.”
The most benevolent of white men will eventually resent the unfair, unwarranted and discriminatory labeling and as time goes on, if this racist-misandry persists, white men WILL retaliate. Once white men realize THEY are the victims, watch out.
The most benevolent of white men will eventually resent the unfair, unwarranted and discriminatory labeling and as time goes on, if this racist-misandry persists, white men WILL retaliate. Once white men realize THEY are the victims, watch out.]
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for that backlash to happen.. IMO too many men have been pussy whipped by their wives into being submissive, or by society into being ‘tolerant and quiet’.. OR they have been INDOCTRINATED into believing it so much they are those out there MARCHING for this sort of idiocy..
“But the times, they are a’changing. Women, people of color, religious minorities and others have slowly forced their way into those rooms. Additionally, there is the demographic fact that white preponderance – and, thus, unchallenged white prerogative – are shrinking.”
Using various census data and projections, voting age men are 48.3% of the population. When adjusted for current an prior felons (non-voting everywhere but VA), men are 46% of the US population. Assuming that the numbers the media are espousing (maybe valid–maybe no) there are about ~13M non-citizens living (w/visa & w/o visas), of which the census data projects are ~60% male & ~40% female. Stipulating that voter-fraud is so small that it doesn’t make a difference (maybe valid–likely no) & men & women registration & vote in equal percentages; women would enjoy a easy 5%-6% voting advantage.
So…given the racial projections in this article, in a few years all the ills of the country will be the responsibility of Black & Hispanic women. I’m looking forward to them being the PC-world’s future football for everything wrong.
I wonder, will my great-grandchildren be taking college orientation classes on the evil privilege of women of color and THEIR micro-aggressions; or, will all social ills be solved?
[I wonder, will my great-grandchildren be taking college orientation classes on the evil privilege of women of color and THEIR micro-aggressions; or, will all social ills be solved?]
I doubt it will be solved, in fact i fear it will get WORSE before it gets better.
C’mon now. Ya’ll don’t REALLY think the globalist CABAL driving this BS are going to let these “black and hispanic women” run ANYTHING, do you? They’re just the “useful idiots” to help them gain power. And ANYBODY who has ever read a book of 20th Century history knows what happens to the “useful” idiots, once they’re no longer useful . . .
The columnist acts as if “white” is a monolithic block. Black generally is, and black women even more so. 98% of black women vote Dem. How do white men vote? It depends.
And remember when all the Irish immigrated here. Other “whites” didn’t like them. There were signs saying NO DOGS OR IRISH ALLOWED. It took the Irish longer than normal to assimilate and the existing Americans didn’t like it all that much.
The problem isn’t immigration. I’m part Irish. I get it. The problem is lack of assimilation. Keep the “flavor” of your old country but conform to the laws and values of the new. They aren’t doing that. They’re trying to turn America into Mexico.
And I’m sick of the excuse that they came here to flee their backwards, corrupt country. If that’s true, why are you trying to turn the USA into a carbon copy? Your old country was the pitts. America is the bomb. You change, not us.