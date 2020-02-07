Leftist tolerance from Arizona: Slash Republican throats!

Authorities at Arizona State University are investigating a video apparently recorded on campus that shows a man screaming, “Slash Republican throats!”

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media where an individual appears to be making threats,” the ASU police department tweeted Wednesday night. “We are working with the University to address the matter.”

An 18-second video tweeted by Students for Trump at ASU, which has racked up nearly 3 million views, showed a man who appeared to be on ASU’s Tempe campus, screaming, “Slash his throat. Every [expletive] Republican. Suck my [expletive] balls. Slash Republican throats. Slash fascist throats.”

Students for Trump national chairman Charlie Kirk claimed that the man was screaming at the school’s Students for Trump leader, who was tabling on campus that day.

“This is the type of violence our students face every single day,” Mr. Kirk tweeted.

ASU spokesman Jerry Gonzalez said Wednesday that the school administration is looking into the video.

“We are looking into this video posted to Twitter that shows a young male screaming at a couple of other people on campus about political leanings,” he told The Arizona Republic. “Not sure when it was recorded, but it appears to have been uploaded to social today.”

*WARNING: Video contains graphic language*

🚨CRAZY LEFTIST ON COLLEGE CAMPUS🚨 Watch as a tolerant leftist threatens to “slash the throat” of @realDonaldTrump and every Republican. We will NOT let the left silence us! @TrumpStudents #KeepAmericaGreat 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PZcTLhR6MK

— Students for Trump at ASU (@sft_asu) February 6, 2020

