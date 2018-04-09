Leftist stronghold of Boulder, CO passes ‘assault’ weapon ban

The Boulder City Council on Thursday night unanimously passed on first reading an ordinance that bans the sale and possession of certain firearms defined as assault weapons.
The council adjourned following a more than five-hour-long meeting where nearly 150 people spoke for and against the proposed ordinance, which would also prohibit high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, a device that allows a semi-automatic weapon to be fired more like a fully automatic rifle.
How does the proposed law define ‘assault weapons’?
As City Attorney Tom Carr has drafted it, “assault weapons” are defined as:
–All semiautomatic rifles that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and that have any of the following characteristics: a pistol grip or thumbhole stock; a folding or telescoping stock; or any protruding grip or other device to allow the weapon to be stabilized with the non-trigger hand.
–All semi-automatic center-fire pistols that have any of the following characteristics: the capacity to accept a magazine other than in the pistol grip or any device to allow the weapon to be stabilized with the non-trigger hand.
–Any firearm that has been modified to be operable as an assault weapon as defined by the city, plus any part or combination or parts designed to convert a firearm into an assault weapon.
Council members will deliberate the measure at a future meeting and possibly pass it twice more before it becomes an enshrined Boulder ordinance.
The proposed ban comes in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February that left 17 students and staff dead and sparked a renewed debate on gun control in the United States.
A Boulder resident voices his opinion on the proposed gun ban. #boulder #GunContolNow #Colorado #MomsDemandAction #NRA pic.twitter.com/E46iXCiPVR
— Jeremy Papasso (@jpapasso) April 6, 2018
Councilwoman Jill Adler Grano proposed, and received support for, consideration of a ban and called it a “no-brainer” — a sentiment that she stuck with on Thursday night just ahead of the vote.
“This is not a knee-jerk reaction,” Adler Grano said. “If it were a knee-jerk reaction, it would have come after the first mass shooting and there have been hundreds. I think it’s time to say ‘enough.'”
She added that the proposed ordinance does not strip residents of their Second Amendment rights — which was a fear expressed throughout the public hearing on Thursday — because the Second Amendment doesn’t guarantee the right to an assault rifle.
In the 30 minutes prior to Thursday’s 6 p.m. meeting, City Council chambers were soon packed to the rafters. The downstairs lobby soon filled up as well. Spectators were eventually sent to the nearby Boulder Public Library to watch the proceedings on television.
People wearing National Rifle Association regalia could be seen sitting alongside those decked out in Moms Demand Action gear. Representatives of the NRA handed out orange hats bearing the gun advocacy organization’s logo and handed out talking points for people who wanted to speak.
Emotions ran high as dozens of speakers for and against the ban quoted statistics and referenced numerous mass shootings. Numerous people against the proposal invoked the Holocaust as an argument against gun control.
A Virginia tech shooting survivor speaks about the proposed #Boulder gun ban at a special city Council hearing #GUNviolence #MomsDemandAction #Colorado pic.twitter.com/0jYhHuVtVj
— Jeremy Papasso (@jpapasso) April 6, 2018
People speaking out against the ban — and there were more of them than people in favor of the ban — generally said that it would be ineffective and infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens. They also contended that it would waste taxpayer money in the event of a legal challenge, which has already been threatened by at least one group.
Boulder resident Kevin Tripp opposes the ban and said that the City Council was promoting a false dichotomy that those against the proposed ordinance don’t care about the safety of the community.
“We care for everyone,” he said. “If someone comes into my home to kill one of my family members, they will die; not me, not my family. … We all want to protect life, and an AR-15 is a tool to protect life.”
Boulder County resident Duke Prentup said he is a former police officer and he opposes the ban because it violates not only his Second Amendment rights, but also his Fourth and Sixth Amendment rights.
“It’s a historical fact that such attempts have been made in the past,” he said, referring to gun control efforts. “None has resulted in credible results other than they didn’t work as intended.”
Boulder resident Josh Ritzer said that the proposed ordinance “needs work” and he can’t support or not support it yet, but he backs efforts to make it more difficult for “dumb and evil people” to access firearms. He also supports requiring increasing levels of training for gun owners depending on what type of weapons they want.
Ritzer is a member of Boulder-based anti-gun violence group Red on Hands.
“It’s silly; we require law enforcement and the military to go through all this training,” he said. “We don’t require civilians to go through the same training.”
Those in favor of the ban spoke of fear of school shootings and at least two people said they had friends or family killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting or Aurora theater shooting. One woman gave a graphic description of the wounds sustained by a victim at the theater shooting.
Shawn Rodda said that she has worried about the staff at the front of her children’s elementary school because — like the Sandy Hook shooting — it would be easy for someone to walk in the front door with a rifle. She asked that the City Council approve the ordinance.
“Let’s not become another Parkland or a Newtown,” Rodda said. “It’s not enough to say it won’t happen here. Maybe won’t stop all shootings. Maybe we won’t stop all crimes from happening. But we can do something.”
Boulder resident Sarah Kelly said that she grew up in a home with guns, but her brother was shot and killed, and she was in support of the ban as someone who has lost a loved one to gun violence and “the list of shooting victims is longer than the list of the deceased.
“Every time there is a shooting on the TV, it hits you like a brick,” she said. “Even if we prevent one gun death and another family doesn’t have to endure what mine has, it will be worth it.”
its not stripping these left wing commies who have armed protection of the 2nd ammendment.
this is how our freedoms disapear little by little the commies chip away at it and tell you it will be alright.
SCOTUS needs to take more of these 2nd Amendment cases so we can put this nonsense to bed once and for all. Of course, liberal cities continue to defy the Heller decision so I guess a landmark decision by the Supreme Court doesn’t quite mean as much as it used to–these neo-Marxists only care about “the law” when it agrees with them.
I spent 3 years working just outside of Boulder and you won’t find a more liberal place to live. In 1997 the then Boulder city council attempted to ban all motorized vehicles in the city limits due to noise and pollution control. Fortunately the businesses in town realized the folly of that move and beat the vote back. To be honest I’m surprised it’s taken this long.
Berkeley, CA, Austin, TX, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, Chicago, IL etc…
These along with Boulder are cities that should be avoided at all costs.
The only folks with weapons there are the criminals who ignore the law in the first place.
“Even if we prevent one gun death and another family doesn’t have to endure what mine has, it will be worth it.”
Using “logic” like that, imagine the misery we could prevent if we banned cars and forks!!
Include baseball bats, 2X4s, tire irons, crow bars, big sticks, shovels, hammers, saws (manual and chain), large rocks, bows and arrows, spears, metal bars, rat poison, plastic wrap (and bags), electricity, and wire…oh, I forgot knives, and fire.
I recall a bumper sticker observed some 45 years ago while driving through Colorado . . . “Don’t Californicate Colorado” . . . looks like they didn’t listen.
The citizens need to be extremely careful of the wording. Any time a gun is pointed at someone it becomes an assault weapon. Under the law, it is assault with a deadly weapon.
It does not matter what a gun looks like, or its construction, it is just a gun, and it is the person using it is in total control of how it is used. If a local area bans any type of gun, someone from another area can obtain one, and nefariously use it in the area it is banned. They do not care about the law, and will do whatever damage they can with little, or no resistance from the victims.
These people in Bolder City can not seem to understand the unintended consequences they are setting themselves up for. It appears they want to allow a criminal to cause a bloody scene so that they can bask in the lights of the news teams covering the carnage.
All people that work serving the PEOPLE have to have their OATH OF OFFICE AND A BOND registered shortly after taking office. If they don’t have those items in place within allotted time they are committing fraud on the PEOPLE. Get someone that knows COMMON LAW to help you understand. See about suing these individuals that would deprive you of your 2nd. Amend. rights in civil courts and go for their throats. Stand for your rights…if you don’t know what they are, you don’t have any.!!!!
The left wing marijuana smokers, who are brain dead because of marijuana, destroying our Constitution and the Second Amendment!
The Communist left has a manifesto; Take away your ability to protect yourself and then silence your voice. They will slowly erode your “Bill of Rights”. We see our freedom of speech threatened every day when conservative speakers try to voice their opinions on our College campuses. The Communist left becomes violent when you disagree with their agenda. Wake up America. We are also seeing an infiltration of Muslims seeking Sharia law in parts of the US. The US Constitution and Sharia law CANNOT coexist. Look at what has happened in Europe and around the globe when these refugees are allowed to enter these Countries. Wake up America!
If these gun ban people ran our federal government, we would see a ban on nuclear weapons! Imagine if the federal government tried that back in the 50’s and 60’s. We might be using the words NYET and comrade more often.
What is happening to Kolorado. This is definitely an infringement on our God given rights. Have the liberals redefined the words “shall not be infringed”?
What is happening to Colorado (non-communist spelling) is a 50 year invasion of liberals from California and the Mid-west. It isn’t just happening in Colorado, it’s happening across the red states as liberals move out of leftist dominated states where they can’t afford to live and move to red states bringing their political views with them.
It started on a large scale in the 70s’ and it continues to this day. Colorado was once as conservative and libertarian as any other state. Beautiful scenery and a low cost of living were a big draw to those liberals who were getting pushed out by the loss of manufacturing and high prices.
Colorado is what Texas is going to look like in the future if people don’t wake up and do something about the left.
I don’t think Liberals have ever seen the words “shall not be infringed” in the 2nd amendment. They always seem to get stuck at the word “militia.” They’ve never read the amendment beyond that point.
Time to pass federal gun laws that are followed by the country, and put an end to all of these stupid laws passed by states, counties, and towns follow the 2nd amendment.
Well now we know the “safest” city in America.
I wonder if the next time some nut job does decide to shoot someone in Boulder, they’ll stop and wonder whether or not there is a ban on that gun.
Michael Savage is correct, “liberalism is a mental illness”.
The People’s Republic of Boulder did something Communistic? Are we supposed to be surprised?
Honestly, I’m more surprised there are any people living in Boulder who actually give a damn about the 2nd Amendment. I would’ve figured anyone living there would be terrified of guns… I feel sorry for the NRA members who actually live there. I’d consider moving, if I were you.