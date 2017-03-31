Leftist professor says ‘trying not to vomit’ after soldier gets seat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia college professor is defending tweeting that he was “trying not to vomit” after seeing a first-class passenger give up his seat to a soldier on a flight.
George Ciccariello-Maher, who teaches at Drexel University, tweeted Sunday: “Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier. People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul.” Ciccariello-Maher’s account is private, but screenshots of his tweet were shared by others.
You tried not to vomit or yell?
No, you just sat there quietly like a little bitch.
Ignored, irrelevant, wishing you were a man.@ciccmaher
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 29, 2017
Ciccariello-Maher wrote on Facebook Thursday that he respects soldiers, but doesn’t respect U.S. actions in Iraq.
Drexel says in a statement that the professor’s comments “do not represent the University’s views.”
Ciccariello-Maher also faced criticism in December for tweeting, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide,” a post he said was satirical.
This trash has the right to Tweet this s*** because that young person in uniform is willing to sacrifice everything for his country.
Proof positive that the top 99% of all really stupid ideas are formed in Ivy League graduate schools. This guy is a caricature of an educated adult. He actually thinks that “Googling” something is rigorous research. He obviously is one of the snowflakes that thinks he can say anything and it should be taken as he sees fit, but whatever anyone else says is ignorant, racist, war mongering. For goodness sake man, stop living bumper stickers! Right next to the phrase “pinhead” is this guy’s existential portrait.
If I could have gone through the television, I would have thrown that QUEEN SISSY SNOWFLAKE Professor to the ground and I would have continuously slapped his face until the skin came off. A couple of months ago, this SNOWFLAKE SISSY called for the genocide of white people. The Universities are filled with communists!
DREXEL: Fire his a**, he does not deserve the privelege of teaching the youth of this countryo
They have already lied, to save their university, stating this piece of trash loves the ROTC, etc. at that college.
If the punk is not willing to stand behind our military, he is more than welcome to stand in front of them.
I’d love the opportunity to go a few rounds with this piece of trash. I’d make him vomit…and more…!!
thats right america sending your babies to be indoctrinated by fascist morons like this.
if there is gonna be any genocide its gonna be on liberal pigs.
The sad part is that if it wasn’t for people like that soldier, idiots like him wouldn’t have the right to say those things!
Fire this piece of ****! He is a perfect example of what is WRONG with this country today. If I had my kid in school at Drexel I’d pull him out. I hope their donors pull the plug. So incredibly wrong on every level.
Another hyphenated American. Name says it all. Says a lot about his school that they didn’t fire his simian posterior.
So nice to see that someone else noticed that: ANOTHER hyphenated name. Funny, up until not too long ago, the only time you ever saw a hyphenated name was with a woman who would carry both her maiden name, and newly married name, to help people with the “transition”. Eventually, she would drop the maiden name and go on with the married name.
These days, hyphenating your name is something used to make you look “special”. It can make you seem “elitist”, or it can “entitle” you to government subsidies. It’s also used to create “minority” groups … you know, everything but white people. But then we have to single out the women and make them separate because we can’t call them a “minority”. My goodness no; everyone in America KNOWS that women outnumber men, so we have to call them out separately.
Yes, hyphenating names and nationalities, tacking them on to the word “American” has become quite the trend. Funny how we have forgotten what Teddy Roosevelt once said … “You either are an American, or you are not”. When you come to this country, you are EXPECTED to assimilate with the rest of us, not “Set up shop” here with your old ways. “Hyphenating” helps keep that identity, doesn’t it? Also makes people wonder if you are truly an American.
My father went to Drexel about 95 years ago, and you can be sure no individual with such attitude as this specimen would be tolerated. This isn’t progress, folks, this is the same liberal sickness that allowed eight years of total destruction by the puppet Obama, and that is not past us yet.
This person disgusts me, but calling for the firing of someone who says disgusting things alarms me. Don’t forget how many lefties consider us to be “deplorables” and would want us fired for things we say.
Absolutely … and that is the very reason we SHOULD demand that he be fired! The Left would waste no time in making an example of that guy if he were Conservative leaning. Once they learn that there IS a “level playing field” out there, they may be a little more careful with their accusations.
I will bet he has tenure. That’s a bizarre concept.
I am honored to be from a long heritage of veterans traceable back to the War of 1812 and with ancestors who gave their limbs, and a few even gave the ultimate sacrifice.
This punk leftist professor should be ashamed of himself, but he is not. For that reason, he should lose his professorship and should work in a veteran’s hospital for some time to get a change of attitude and gain some respect.
I am glad there remain true patriots in this country. He would disrespect a soldier because he disagrees with some effort made in Mosul which he received skewed faux news from his choice of leftist (Blame America First!) news sources?
What a wimp. A snowflake. He needs to grow a pair.
This is the same guy who hoped to “abolish the white race”
I think he should be a good role model and lead the way by “self-terminating”.
Nothing like setting a good example for the rest of us. Funny how that NEVER happens. Kind of tells you that people like that can’t put their money where their mouth is. Sounds typical of Academia. Sounds typical of the Media.
Hmm … even sounds typical of Hollywood. Seems to be a pattern here.
The comfort bag should be in the pocket of seat in front of him!
If he respects soldiers so much why doesn’t he join the service where they all have KP duty which on a rare occasion may include cleaning up vomit. He’s already got the experience and I’m sure he’ll be welcome.
That a maggot like this guy would be called “Professor” makes me want to vomit.
Yup, time to call these clowns for what they are. They call us “deplorables”. Well, they should be known as “despicables”. One good word deserves another! 🙂
This professor is a major vagina. I love the left’s use of the word “satire” when they are called on their racist, ignorant, hateful, intolerant words.
Hey Prof, since you are white, and want all whites dead…Which way would you like to go? I am sure there are plenty of people, who would be glad to help you!
Have you ever heard of someone so completely out of his mind? These progressives, on the left, are completely bonkers!
The University system has FAILED our youth!
I bet they never mention COMMON SENSE!
I saw the segment on Tucker last night. It pretty much confirms that just about anyone can become a college “professor” and get a job teaching somewhere. A lunatic-left world view is all that is required – – no other vetting needed, It is up the the students, faculty, and (especially) the alumni of Drexel to decide if this individual has the necessary qualifications to continue being a “professor” at their school. Personally I’d like to see him spend a hot summer on latrine duty on a Marine base. He should be qualified to do that – – he’s been shoveling a lot as a “professor.”
Has anyone noticed how truly stupid and arrogant people like this professor really are? When he talks about “white genocide”, does this over-educated moron consider that he is talking about HIMSELF! Many of the “intelligentsia” that purport getting rid of white people, or downgrading their status (ever hear of “white privelege”?) at the very least, are WHITE PEOPLE! My goodness, a five-year-old could figure out that there is something wrong with this premise, but yet we let people like this “educate” our young people. America, we have to wake up!
Time for the PARENTS of students to start “boycotting” colleges … boycotting them to the point that their money “system” starts drying up. Hit ’em where they live … which is in the wallet … then let’s see if that starts draining the educational “swamp”!
This flaccid little man is who we’ve got “teaching” our future generations. This has to change and soon!
(1) If this had been a statement from a conservative or Christian disparaging something that the left/liberals so love and adore, the professor would have been FIRED in a heartbeat long ago (the White Genocide tweet alone would have done it)…can you imagine if he posted that about another race, suggesting they should all be killed? He’d have been fired.
(2) This is the kind of stuff that makes me very nervous about sending my kids to a liberal socialistic indoctrination farm, aka University or College….professors and people like this. I just pray they choose wisely when that time comes in the next few years.