Leftist mouthpieces Scarborough and Brzezinski rewarded with National Archives wedding

It is a straightforward headline:
“Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski tie the knot in a secret Washington D.C. ceremony,” said a Vanity Fair report published Sunday.
“The Morning Joe’ co-hosts made it official during an intimate Saturday ceremony at the National Archives, in front of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, officiated by Rep. Elijah Cummings,” the publication said.
It noted that this is the first time anyone got married in the U.S. National Archives, which was closed to the public Saturday night. It looks like a fancy event indeed.
Pictures of the ceremony at your national archives may be seen here if so desired.
The longtime MSNBC colleagues later enjoyed “caesar salads, acorn squash veloute, and red wine poached eggs, followed by joue de boeuf, sautéed trout, roasted chicken breast, and gnocci Parisienne. Their family and friends raised their glasses of Maison Roche de Bellene and Domaine d’Elise.”
Vanity Fair also offered detail on the bridal gown.
“Brzezinski wore a stark-white, tea-length Milly dress, with delicate, polka-dotted lace sleeves that swept into a sweetheart neckline, created by her friend, designer Michelle Smith. Her shoes were custom-made by designer Layla-Joy Williams, who flew to her factory in Brazil with fabric from the dress to make sure the pointy-toed stilettos were just right,” the publication said.
“In the age of Trump, news anchors are a new sort of rock star and cable news is must-see T.V. It is a world that the Scarboroughs not only sit atop, but they also helped create over the last several years.”
“Officiated by Rep. Elijah Cummings”-now if that isn’t the blessing from hell I don’t know what is!! But nonetheless I guess it is fitting for this unholy pairing from hell. On the one hand you have Joe “Banjo Boy from Deliverance” Scarborough and Mika “Self-Righteous Indignation at anything Trump” Brzezinski. I tune in on very rare occasions for a good laugh but I can only take these two in very short, measured doses of about 10 to 12 minutes tops. Otherwise I find my sense of humor wears thin really fast to the point where I want to throw a brick thru the TV screen.
And last i checked, Cummings is not a rabbi or a priest. So how could he officiate over the wedding?
ALSO why was our national archives shut down for this?
They deserve each other
They are modest about everything, except Vanity.
why is this news?
america is dying on the vine and two morons are getting married.
One more expose of where we are as a society-in the toilet. Especially with big mouth radical Elijah “officiating”. PLEASE.
Did they take time to READ the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution??? Or just use them for props.
They would never read them, because the words used would force them to actually think; and they’re not about to let they happen.
Two adulterers married by one of the stupidest, if not the stupidest members of congress. Were Maxine and Pelosi bridesmaids, with Occasionally-Gognizant as the flower girl and Chuck Schumer the best man?