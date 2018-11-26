Leftist mouthpieces Scarborough and Brzezinski rewarded with National Archives wedding

It is a straightforward headline:

“Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski tie the knot in a secret Washington D.C. ceremony,” said a Vanity Fair report published Sunday.

“The Morning Joe’ co-hosts made it official during an intimate Saturday ceremony at the National Archives, in front of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, officiated by Rep. Elijah Cummings,” the publication said.

It noted that this is the first time anyone got married in the U.S. National Archives, which was closed to the public Saturday night. It looks like a fancy event indeed.

Pictures of the ceremony at your national archives may be seen here if so desired.

The longtime MSNBC colleagues later enjoyed “caesar salads, acorn squash veloute, and red wine poached eggs, followed by joue de boeuf, sautéed trout, roasted chicken breast, and gnocci Parisienne. Their family and friends raised their glasses of Maison Roche de Bellene and Domaine d’Elise.”

Vanity Fair also offered detail on the bridal gown.

“Brzezinski wore a stark-white, tea-length Milly dress, with delicate, polka-dotted lace sleeves that swept into a sweetheart neckline, created by her friend, designer Michelle Smith. Her shoes were custom-made by designer Layla-Joy Williams, who flew to her factory in Brazil with fabric from the dress to make sure the pointy-toed stilettos were just right,” the publication said.

“In the age of Trump, news anchors are a new sort of rock star and cable news is must-see T.V. It is a world that the Scarboroughs not only sit atop, but they also helped create over the last several years.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 3.3/10 (4 votes cast)