Leftist media watch groups unhappy when Laura Ingraham talks health hazards of LGBTQ life

Blatant anti-LGBTQ comments made by some of Laura Ingraham’s recent guests are putting some media activists on alert mode.

On Thursday, the Fox News personality and podcast host invited the writer Arthur Shaper to participate in a panel to discuss the popularity of Drag Queen Story Hour.

The popular cultural program brings drag queens to read and perform stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. It’s also a constant target of conservative activists.

Shaper, the organizational director for an “international pro-family group” called MassResistance was invited to the show to talk about the “Story Hour” programs, or, as he described them, “degenerate perverse entertainment.”

He also used the opportunity to promote a book called “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality: What the Medical and Psychological Research Reveals.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists MassRessistance as an anti-LGBTQ hate group, whose “central theme of anti-LGBT organizing and ideology is the opposition to LGBT rights, often couched in rhetoric and harmful pseudoscience that demonizes LGBT people as threats to children, society and often public health.”

On Thursday’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Schaper called drag queens “adult illicit entertainment” and compared events where drag queens read to children to “pole dancer story hour” and “porn actor story hour,” according to Media Matters.

Ingraham, went on to say that Drag Queen Story Hours are an organized “attempt to advance a particular agenda,” the New Civil Rights Movement noted.

When she asked him about his objection to the events, Schaper answered:

“The bottom line is this: You have adult homosexual men, adult entertainers, going in to a public library, reading to children,” Schaper said. “I mean, that alone should not only be setting off alarms but people should be demanding this to be canceled even before it starts.”

“We’re not talking about diversity here, we’re talking about deviance. We’re talking about perverse and destructive lifestyles being advertised to children as if it’s normal.”

Schaper even got Ingraham seemingly annoyed, when at the end of the interview, he held up a copy of “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality,” which, according to Right Wing Watch is “seemingly designed to provoke anti-gay disgust among readers.”

“Approval of homosexuality is a capitulation to irrationality which profoundly affects our society,” according to the book’s introduction, which says, “Demands for ‘gay rights’ or ‘LGBT rights’ or ‘gay marriage’ should be answered not only with arguments citing morality, religious freedom, and parenting standards, but by noting the unnatural, unhealthy, and repugnant character of GLB sexual practices and associated public behaviors.”

A day earlier, on her podcast, Ingraham had dedicated an entire episode to transgender issues and gender identity, according to Media Matters.

One of her guests, Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League, referred to trans youth, and educating young people about gender identity, as “an assault on nature and on nature’s God.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 4.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 4.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating