Leftist Congressman disrupts Chicago ICE office

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez and a delegation of activists and lawyers staged a sit-in at the regional offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after their demands were not met during an hourlong meeting Monday with agency officials.
Gutierrez met with ICE’s acting regional director Monday morning to discuss immigrants living illegally in the Chicago area and around the nation. The meeting was Gutierrez’s first with ICE officials under the Trump administration, and he hoped to get details about the agency’s enforcement policy as well as to advocate against deportation orders for several detained immigrants.
Three immigrants on Gutierrez’s list involve high-profile cases.
Francisca Lino, a 50-year-old mother of six, lives outside Chicago and has been in the U.S. for nearly two decades. Lino is expected to be deported in July, according to a CNN report.
Miguel Perez Jr., a U.S. military veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and has a green card, is awaiting a judge’s ruling on whether he must return to his native Mexico after serving time in a state prison for a felony drug conviction.
Elvira Arellano was arrested and deported in 2007 after leaving a Chicago church providing sanctuary to take her case around the country. She was readmitted to the U.S. while she applies for protected status.
“The congressman decided he did not get the answers he was looking for from the regional director, and he’s going to be staying inside until he gets answers, even if that means risking arrest,” said Doug Rivlin, Gutierrez’s spokesman.
Rivlin updated reporters outside the ICE office on Congress Parkway.
“The congressman said, ‘Look, its reprehensible that immigrants are being treated this way, that rules are being changed without any information or notice, that low priorities for deportation are being removed from the country,’ ” Rivlin said.
A little after 4 p.m, Gutierrez and others emerged from the building after they were briefly detained, according to authorities and their own accounts.
“Their response was, ‘We can’t get you an answer today,’ and if we don’t leave, you will be arrested,” Gutierrez told reporters. “We told them, ‘Place the handcuffs (on us); we’re ready to go to jail.’ After they placed handcuffs on us, in moments, the bully kind of stopped being a bully and they took the handcuffs off of us.”
He continued, “We accomplished our goals today. We stood up to the Department of Homeland Security and to Donald Trump’s hatred and bigotry.”
In a statement released Monday, ICE’s regional office in Chicago said Gutierrez “sought actions and assurances that ICE officials couldn’t provide” after which Federal Protective Service officers were called.
“FPS provided three separate verbal warnings and after each warning FPS provided the individuals several minutes to comply,” the statement said. “The congressman and other individuals were placed in the restraints for approximately two minutes before the flex cuffs were removed by FPS. FPS did not cite these individuals.”
Gutierrez’s sit-in comes after President Donald Trump has promised to deport up to 3 million immigrants with criminal records, suggested an overhaul of the country’s immigration system to focus on merits and proposed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
More recently, posts from ICE’s Twitter account regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients sparked concerns from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, of which Gutierrez is a member.
Gutierrez released a statement Friday suggesting that DACA recipients should not be removed.
“President Trump and his people should keep their hands off of the Dreamers , period,” Gutierrez said in the statement, referring to those who would be allowed to remain in the U.S. under the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act that has been introduced in Congress. “Tweeting out that every DACA recipient is vulnerable to deportation is just another way this president is trying to create fear in immigrant communities, to make families and children think that their government could come after them at any time.”
Rivlin said that if Gutierrez is arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service would take him to the Dirksen Federal Building.
___
(c)2017 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Leftist Congressman disrupts Chicago ICE office,
Maybe a background check listing all the federal benefits she took from the American taxpayer over the 20 years and 6 children produced should be exposed and published, then she should be forced to work it off before she goes home to whatever country she crept in from. ANY funds taken inappropriately place her among the ranks of the 3 million criminals,,,which in actuality is millions more since all who enter illegally are by definition criminals.
Guiterrez should be maced, billy clubbed, cuffed, arrested, arraigned, jailed and lose his 2nd Amendment and 1st Amendment rights. There is NO excuse for this demanding, whining greaser. He is truly pathetic.
When you’re right on-target, you can expect to get a lot of flak!
Illegal is just that. Please reverse the anchor baby policy. If any of these illegal aliens were slaves in the Civil War, then this applies to them. But the tortured logic that somehow this applies to anyone who drops a baby on our soil is a citizen is crazy talk. Google the birthing hospitas in Hawaii dedicated to foreigners who just want to make sure their kid is a US citizen
And what the hell is the point in threatening to cuff someone, if when you do so, you almost immediately release them and then let them go? IF YOu are gonna threaten to enforce the law, ENFORCE IT! WHO CARES what feelings get hurt.
Guttie boy is nothing more than a criminal and an enemy to America.
First things first; the Preamble to the Constitution states; “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” It clearly states; ” We the People of the United States” not people of any other country of the world.
Secondly; if a Congressman/woman does not like a law it is their job to, through legislation, not courts change the laws. They should not incite civil disobedience in others or create an unsafe work environment for others.
Thirdly; why is it okay for someone to break our laws by coming here illegally, thus the term illegal and then get protection from our (legal citizens) so called representatives?
Fourthly; if these elected officials that are being paid to represent legal citizens (immigrants and those born here of legal citizens) do not do their jobs (represent) then why are they not fired?
Finally, they took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. It seems to this writer that the elected officials are the enemy of the People and again they should be fired or jailed for treason or both.
Whoever down-voted you must belong to the Wit family. Dim, Nit or Half would be my guess.
Thanks “nvrick” it means a lot that someone understands.
I have long felt that any politician who advocates for the “Rights” of illegal aliens, should be immediately FIRED for failure to do their JOB AND Abide by their oath to follow OUR CONSTITUTION!
“Tweeting out that every DACA recipient is vulnerable to deportation is just another way this president is trying to create fear in immigrant communities, to make families and children think that their government could come after them at any time.” Trump is not part of “their” government! Their government is the one of Mexico, not the United States. If they worry about the government of the country that they illegally invaded, then they should go home with her litter of children with her.
I am sick and tired of people who think that the entire world is entitled to the rights of US citizens. If other countries want to copy and adopt our Constitution, then great for them, but it still does not mean that they are entitled to rights and privileges here that are reserved for our citizens. Everyone needs to follow the law, not just who the democrats think should follow the law.
And the fact that another of those on his list, was someone who had been prior deported, shows he cares MORE FOR ILLEGAL invaders than he does US Citizens!!!
The congressman has decided not to uphold his oath of office where it comes to enforcing The Constitution and the law. The woman here illegally for twenty years is a slap in the face to those who followed the rules of immigration. I do wish the media would cease using the term immigrants living here illegally and call them what they are, illegal aliens with no legal status under our laws. As for the dreamers, can’t they dream in their own countries instead of making for a nightmare in ours. All illegals should be scared just as all criminals should be scared of being caught committing a crime.
Twenty years here ILLEGALY , 6 Children, no mention of a HUSBAND ???? Just imagine how much this ILLEGAL ALIEN woman has been able to MUUCH of the backs of our citizens!!! Welfare , healthcare, housing, education and on and on!!! Now, time that by Millions!!! No wonder our own Citizens are unable to have our own CHILDREN.
We can thank our Communist Democrats and the do nothing Republicans for the DISASTER our Country is in. GUTIERREZ from Chicago “probably ” was an ILLEGAL? Navigated his way through our University’s to became a Sleesbag Layer and then an “elected ” Politition from CHICAGO elected by whom??? Now he is fighting against our CONSTITUTIONAL rights ??? Why has he NOT been tossed out of the Congress?
Our IMMIGRATION system should have been revised a long time ago.
The DACA or “Dreamers” are exactly the ones we should send back to their native countries. The Dreamers have lived in the USA, probably been educated here and have at least a basic grasp of how a Republic should be governed. Send them home to spread the word in their homeland. This infusion of new blood may be enough to straighten out the fouled up mess that their homeland is in and remove the need for it’s citizens to illegally cross our borders. Oh yes, send Little Luis back with them. See how long it take for him to get arrested.
And anyone here on a green card or visa who Demonstrates/protests FOR the rights of these dreamers should see their visa/green card BE IMMEDIATELY cancelled!!!
They should have left the congressman and his party in jail. Also the “bully” who should be suspended for taking the cuffs off! These morons need to be dealt with to the full extent of the laws that they break.
Makes you wonder who tol d him to remove the cuffs…
What an Idiot this man is
He only cares about Illegal Immigrants, NOT American citizens
More Democrat, LaRaza ****
Deport these people
Arrest him
Time for a Sedition Act ladies and gentlemen. These people’s goal is to bring down the government so they and their friends can take what they want as de facto dictators. To me, those are seditious acts that should be punished with time in Gitmo, loss of government jobs, loss of government pensions, and loss of voting rights. Primarily, someone needs to flush Chicago. All these Socialist Progressives need to go out with the rest of the effluence.
I’m sure everyone here noticed that in one of the cases mentioned in the article, Miguel Perez, Jr., was first described as “a U.S. military veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and has a green card,” in order to make him sound like a hero and to gain sympathy for him as someone who’s trying to do the right thing but has been blindsided by a malicious and ungrateful government. Only at the end of the description do we discover that he’s just finished “serving time in a state prison for a felony drug conviction.” My, my, what a hero.
And as someone who knew two green card holders who got them yanked after going to jail for DUI’s i have NO Sympathy for this druggie!
Gutierrez is a Latino activist with a history of supporting non citizens. He seems typical of Latino racists elected to office playing racists identity politics to maintain a power base. Is there any wonder why most US citizens feel left out form governmental representation.
Gutierrez and “La Raza” (The Race)
“Luis Gutierrez to La Raza: Get Amnesty to ‘Punish’ Americans Against Illegal Immigration.”
Source: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2014/07/21/luis-gutierrez-to-la-raza-get-amnesty-to-punish-americans-against-illegal-immigration/
LUIS IS AN IDIOT AND I WOULD SICK A K9 ON HIS LIBERAL FACE.
Luis Vicente Gutiérrez – Wikipedia
Born: December 10, 1953 (age 63 years), Chicago, IL ==> THEE MURDER STATE!
“Nationality: American” ( LOOKS LIKE HE`S TO ASHAMED TO ADMIT HIS NATIONALITY!)
Office: Representative (D-IL 4th District) since 1993 and still milking the system!