Leftist actor promises ‘blood in the streets’ if Democrats lose

Actor James Cromwell told an audience Sunday night that a violent revolution is coming if Democrats don’t win the midterm elections.
“Something is coming up, which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy,” Mr. Cromwell, best known for his roles in “The Green Mile” and “Babe,” said in accepting a Carney Award in Santa Monica, California, Variety reported.
“We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class,” he continued. “We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a nonviolent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”
Speaking to Variety on the red carpet before the event, Mr. Cromwell said, “There will be blood in the streets” if President Trump stays in power.
“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism,” he said. “If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”
Mr. Cromwell, 78, is a longtime liberal activist who has been arrested multiple times for protesting environmental issues.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
He’s absolutely right. Democrats bleed. If they get all super violent there will be blood in the streets. Democrat blood.
They’ve been trying to start a new Civil War for about 10 years now. If they succeed, they have this stupid belief that they can win the war. They can’t. They will bleed.
We all just saw how you construct a pipe bomb. You’re not competent to fight a war.
Democrats! Give up on your ridiculous dream of a Civil War already. You lost the last one and you’re going to lose the next one. At least the last one had a decent underlying reason – States rights. But this one will just be another extension to your 2016 nation-wide tantrum at losing the election. There will be no respect for your cause when you lose.
Just what America now needs from Democrats right before an election. “Either civilly and legally elect our party into power or we will use uncivil and illegal means to obtain the same objective”,,,,,,by any and all means possible. The Kavanaugh hearing is just the tip of the iceberg, and the tip of their political spears. Once again when Trump derangement sets in, the sweet beguilement offers of a Socialist American utopia here on earth, if not voted in by any beguilement means necessary, becomes a threat to turn the United States into a violent hell. They have the nerve to call Constitutional conservatives White Nationalist Nazi’s, totally ignoring that their socialist tactics to grab American power reflect more the tactics used by National SOCIALIST Worker’s party Hitler. I would remind them it was predominately freedom CREATION White Anglo Saxon NATIONALIST AMERICANS who defied the European National socialists of that day, who entered the European maelstrom of that threatened violence, spilling their own blood and treasure to insure our American values and way of life. Should these fools try it here today, they will find a similarly deserved fate with the very violence they offer to come back upon themselves tenfold. Just ask Bowers how he feels right before they throw the switch on old sparky.
Ooooooo… Shakin in my boots.
Really Jimmy boy? Go hang out will Hiliary and tell racist jokes togther and blame Trump. Give me something to really fear. lol
They will continue to spew hatred and try to make bombs. They are forgetting that Conservatives are the ones with all the weapons. There will be war either way. If the Dims win and try to impeach our President there will be a war. If Republicans wins the Dims will lose their minds. I wish they’d all just leave like the promised they would if Pres. Trump won. Liars!
James who??? Evidently just another half wit demoRAT. Be careful what you wish for, I’ll help you get it. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
In other words, vote for us or we will kill you. That’s the only “message” the democraps have. OK dip****, bring it!
Promises, Promises, Promises this idiot may get what he is wishing for, but the blood may not be from those he implies. If the dems win, it will be one more step towards Communism. If he likes Communism, he should go live in Cuba or Venezuela. The US surely does not need him. Anyone can narrate a food based show, so he would not be missed.
Just what is it that happens to Star Trek actors when they start to believe their own spaced out fantasies.,,,Like Borg 7 0f 9 actress Jeri Ryan who, thanks to her torpedoing her divorcing Republican husbands Illinois Senate campaign blessed us with Obama whose ALinksy sponsored candidacy should have been killed in the cradle, then Actor George Takai who played Sulu pushed gay rights down our throats, now we get James Cromwell who played Zefram Cochrane in 1996’s big-screen Star Trek: First Contact, the guy who started it all with the invention of the WARP drive, now trying to drive his warped political ideologies into a straight and narrow election, to boldly go in violence to places where no sane man of American principle has gone before.
“Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no man has gone before!”
….now changed its four year and two year electoral mission to…”To seek out new ways of violence to destroy then conquer our old American Constitutional civilization and boldly go by any and all means necessary to places no Trump deranged citizen would dare have gone before.
This comes from no creative warp driver, just a Trump deranged Warped Brain.
i thought he was dead.
Me too! Don’t they realize their thoughts are irrelevant to us?
I find so many Democrats, Liberals and Socialist not knowing anything about the UN’s, CFR, Triliteral Commission’s goals. They make comments about the migrant caravan and clearly they have not seen the videos about getting food, water & clothes from Mexico when arriving there.They quit posting to me when I send them videos showing how they are dressed and receiving aid and ask isn’t MSM showing these. There are many different groups of Socialist in our country, I was surprised when I found a group of Jews belonging to DSA. They must have been the ones protesting with Linda Sarsour in front of the WH against Trump. I don’t know why they would have a radical Muslim woman at their protest.
I got news for the good….er…actor. There’s lot of folks praying you are right, and looking forward to it.
Also, what a HYPOCRITE! Big Billionaire DONORS are filling Democrat coffers, yet this idiot says we need to give the power to the people, not big donors? What Fantasy does this guy live in?
He is about to get a rude awakening, in about 6 days.
For years I split my ticket for the best qualified person. I have already voted with my absentee ballot and it is straight republican. I will never vote for a crooked democrat again. My friends are doing the same thing.I also never vote for an independent that always votes democratic. Just like Angus King running as an independent but nothing but a crooked democrat. Look at his voting record . Never vote independent because they are democrats running under cover.
Man, I really liked him as an actor and I could ignore his loonier rantings about animals and the environment. But this is just too much. Hollywood is being bought out by the Chi Comms and these idiots think Trump is the threat. Good grief.
If it does come to open revolt we can only hope he has the guts to back up his words with action and take his place on the ramparts. I still think we need an amendment that allows a state to be expelled from the union for un-American activities.
Ahhhhh, yet another violence-promoting Liberal who claims there will be blood in the streets if we do not submit to their dictatorship of only Democrats in government positions to run this country INTO THE GROUND! Their only claim to fame is TAX, SPEND AND LIE TO THE PUBLIC. We have just experienced eight years of a spend-crazy, mega debt, do nothing Democrat dictatorship. It brought the country to the brink of Third World status. Mr. Cromwell, why would we want more of that? You do not promote democracy. A one party government is NOT a democracy. You people who want a country run by a dictatorship, communism, socialism or fascism should seek out a country already under the thumb of such inhumanity and GO LIVE THERE. Leave America as our forefathers intended……FREE of such megalomaniac tyrants! President Trump follows our Constitution. People like you want to burn it.
Don’t be surprised when these sort of things happen folks. For when Jesus Christ returns and rules the earth perfectly for a thousand years? Creating a perfect environment? People will at live to be a thousand years old?…. Even then.. There will be those who will crave a civil war. (Revelation 20)
They simply hate what is good. They choose and prefer evil. Evil does not need a justifiable reason. It only seeks someone to unify them to do what they want.
Good! It is about time they cut their own throats and did the nation a favor.
If he is thinking it will be our blood because we will bring a knife to a gunfight without having practiced perfect gun control shows his greatest enemy is what is inside his head.
Si vis pacem, para bellum
The Dims Donors through their ‘snowflake’ army of antifa, ‘black lives matter’, etc. have already caused ‘blood in the streets’ and they always pick easy undefended targets,and property. Keep it up and it will be their blood in the streets if they keep pushing the envelope and the cops are made to ‘stand down’, decent people have had it. Nor do we want their ‘invading’ army of new Dim Voters from Central America, their objective is clear, create Chaos and Take over The US Of America. Yes, there will be blood, theirs.
You never had a Democracy! It’s a Republic. No wonder it doesn’t fit you.
“If I don’t get my way, You will be sorry.”
We do not succumb to threats, coercion, or extortion. We have seen the world and know we must respect and protect what which we have.
If our laws cannot tame his violence, we citizens most assuredly will.
If the leftist want a war. Bring it on!
Wonder if he has the the fortitude to start things himself?? Personally I think he is a gutless blow hard who is FOS and can only run his mouth,
Well let’s get that party started and rock and roll!
With you slow learners on the left so eager to remove yourselves as a problem here in America, bring it, we on the right are eager to help you in your removal.
I firmly believe in reciprocity, you respect me and I will respect you. You hit me and I will hit you back harder. you threaten to kill me and you are dead! To put that in plain language, what comes around will come back around amplified.
Wah, wah, wah. You don’t get what you want by whining, you get it by voting!
That’s why they want another 100 million illegals and Muslims in the US – to vote for them.
Your antifa thugs have already shed plenty with their riots, Cromwell — payback will come if you try further, and it will be your (and your thugs’) blood that will be shed, fatally!
If it’s blood in the streets, you can be sure it won’t be his. Cowards like him hide under their desks. The constitution gives him a right to his opinion, so we endure his intelligent offering of the future. As the saying goes, “you too will pass.” thank God for that.
How DARE this IDIOT LIBERAL threaten something like that ? I am sick, and tired of these despicable Liberals, threatening, AND actually committing violence with their MOB violence ! I PRAY, that the Democrats will NEVER come back in power, as that will be the END of our Country as we know it !