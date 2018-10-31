Leftist actor promises ‘blood in the streets’ if Democrats lose

Actor James Cromwell told an audience Sunday night that a violent revolution is coming if Democrats don’t win the midterm elections.

“Something is coming up, which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy,” Mr. Cromwell, best known for his roles in “The Green Mile” and “Babe,” said in accepting a Carney Award in Santa Monica, California, Variety reported.

“We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class,” he continued. “We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a nonviolent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet before the event, Mr. Cromwell said, “There will be blood in the streets” if President Trump stays in power.

“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism,” he said. “If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

Mr. Cromwell, 78, is a longtime liberal activist who has been arrested multiple times for protesting environmental issues.

