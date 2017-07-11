Left-wing ‘diversity’ vs Muslims and their ‘customs’

Starbucks, the famously left-wing coffee chain, is being boycotted in a case of blue-on-blue activism.

Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia are calling for the boycott due to the coffee chain’s vocal support for homosexual rights.

The spokesman for a Malaysian Islamic group said that country should revoke Starbucks’ trading license as well as other companies, including Microsoft and Apple, that support homosexual rights, The Washington Post reported.

The liberal policies violate Malaysia’s constitution and Islam in particular, the group claims.

It’s an interesting confrontation to watch because the mainstream media typically vilifies conservative Christians who complain about left-leaning corporations, says Justin Danhof, director of the Free Enterprise Project at the National Center for Public Policy Research.

When conservative Christians speak up, he says, the confrontation is often described as an attempt to “keep down” LGBT rights versus “righteous” corporations attempting to right wrongs.

“Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz slaps down anti-gay marriage activist at shareholder meeting,” reads the 2013 headline at website Business Insider, for example.

OneNewsNow reports from time to time after Danhof, representing National Center, confronts corporate CEOs about their left-wing policies. He confronted Schultz (pictured above) in March and asked about an email from him to employees that stated “we’ll get through it” after Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.

Referring to the Muslim boycotts, Starbucks put out a statement that reads:

In all countries where we do business, we are proud to be a part of the fabric of the local community, and we strive to be respectful of local customs and traditions while staying true to Starbucks long-standing values and purpose.

A search of Starbucks websites by OneNewsNow shows the company isn’t exactly “staying true” to its liberal values. While the website for Starbucks-Great Britain shows LGBT-friendly rainbow artwork advertising “Pride in London 2017,” there is no such artwork at the Starbucks Malaysia website nor the Starbucks Indonesia website, both countries where Sharia law is being hotly debated as it creeps into public laws.

Despite the we-respect-all-traditions statement, Schultz didn’t speak so tactfully in 2013 when the shareholder/activist confronted him over the coffee chain’s corporate stance on same-sex marriage.

After proclaiming that Starbucks “embraces diversity” among its 200,000 employees, Schultz told the shareholder “it’s a free country” and told him to sell his shares if he didn’t like the return on his investment.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

