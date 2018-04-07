Left will have to soften gun control stance or self-destruct

The left has overreached on gun control — on using the Parkland, Florida, shooting horror as a crisis political tool — and the only way out is to walk back the tough talk and soften on anti-Second Amendment and anti-free speech rhetoric, or self-destruct.
Happily, it seems at least some on the left may finally be awakening to this fact.
While laying the groundwork for discussion of the David Hogg-driven boycotts of Laura Ingraham’s Fox News advertisers, CNN’s Brian Stelter asked this on Sunday, Mediate reported: “Are ad boycotts the right answer here? I’m personally pretty wary of this. I think it’s dangerous to see these ad boycott attempts happening more and more often in this country. My view is let’s not shut down anyone’s right to speak. Let’s meet their comments with more speech. Let’s try to respond that way.”
Good comments; great comments. Hopefully, more and more in the mainstream and left-tilting media will ask and prod and weigh in similarly.
But really, it’s too bad this air of fair play wasn’t part of the media’s Parkland-tied student interviews a month ago. Then, it was all about letting the gun control talk from these young teens’ mouths go forth without question, let the end result and look-see at the natural consequences be danged.
Stelter himself was part of this one-sided process — the same one-sided process that’s ushered in the era of the student-run boycott against Ingraham, the student-pressed public shaming of Sens. Marco Rubio and John McCain for accepting donations from the National Rifle Association, the student-pushed mantra that all NRA members are little more than murderers and kid-killers.
Just a few days ago, Stelter admitted on “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on HLN that he let Hogg tell less than truths during a televised CNN interview he conducted with the student that aired on Feb. 25. Why? No doubt, because he felt what many in the media have felt while speaking with Parkland kids — compassion.
But that compassion has over the weeks segued nicely into an all-out leftist pressing for tough political reforms of the Second Amendment. What began as a student campaign against violence has morphed into a major call for gun control and most recently, a kid-run movement to shut down open discussion and the give-and-take of lively and free speech.
And this is where the left has overshot.
Now, even those on the left — like Stelter — have begun to notice.
It’s one thing for Hogg, for example, to call for gun control. It’s another thing entirely to call for boycotts based on hurt feelings. Remember: Hogg’s whole “Boycott Ingraham” thing began after the Fox News host called him a whiner in a tweet, and he complained of feeling offended. That’s it — that was the precursor. From there, we’ve moved to a place where a woman’s career may be on the line. That’s just nuts.
There is indeed a time and place for boycotts in American free-market society. But a hurt feeling doesn’t make the cut. Nor should it. And we should all be able to agree on that.
Late to the game as he is, Stelter’s opened this important thread of discussion to the mainstream — the “what if” that’s been so missing from the student-run gun control campaign of the last weeks.
Now others in his media market need to take up where he’s left off and consider whether the benefit of short-term boycotts based on petty reasons outweigh the dangers of curbing speech in a free society.
A smart left will listen.
After all, freedom of speech and expression aren’t inherently Republican or Democratic in nature. They’re American. And preserving these freedoms should be top priority of those on both the left and right of the political spectrum. If the left won’t, if Democrats blink on this, the party’s fated to fall. There are enough liberty lovers of all political walks in America to fight the chill and stamp out the overreach and blot the speech police in order to keep the fires of freedom burning bright for all.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
I will never believe that a “smart left will listen”. I do not believe that there is a smart left, because liberalism is evil and evil / the devil will never listen to the truth!
I, for one, hope they continue to overreach. In fact, if I’m ever polled, I will answer as radically as I can in the hopes that the progressive extremists think public opinion is on their side and push even harder left so that even most democrats realize how dangerous and unamerican they truly are.
The Left will never soften their stance on “gun control” simply because armed citizenry is an insurmountable obstacle in their plan of submitting our nation to the control of the Leftist regime. They may pretend that they have softened it a bit, but they will never actually do it.
They won’t self-destruct. You’re forgetting they have nearly infinite support from the Leftist Fake News Media.
LINK
The Media is slick and knows how to control the news cycle. When (not if) the Libs go too far, we will suddenly see some “breaking news” about Tiger Woods having another affair, Charlie Sheen back in rehab, Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson, or any one of a host of targets that the Media will use as toilet paper to smudge us into a new news cycle.
Remember how quick we went Trump warning us of Russian collusion and ballot fixing, to the Libs laughing at him and saying they have no idea what that even means, to the Libs blaming both of these on Trump after Hillary lost in 2016.
LINK
Wow. It was mere days later that Obama not only got on board the Trump Fixed The Election bandwagon, but he and Hillary did the exact opposite of what he said was the right thing to do.
And the Media went right along with it. Nonstop rabid moonbat meltdown-level Trump bashing ever since.
The Media knows how to protect stupid evil lying Libs. They will do everything they can.
The only way the left will go along with freedom of speech is ” If you agree with us, you’re free to say it!” Dissenting opinions are not wanted nor tolerated!
“A smart left will listen.” Now that would take a paradigm shift of galactic proportions. I would love to talk to that Hogg kid. If I didn’t get up and punch him in that smug mouth it would be a miracle. Might do it any way, it’s clear that his parents were in the “send junior for a time out In his room with the X box” camp when it came to discipline.
The truth is Hogg got angry at what Ingraham wrote so pulled a weapon on her and pulled the trigger, it just the weapon used was a boycott but had the same intent to inflict harm
Which just goes to show one does not need a gun to do the same violence and liberals should be banned from being allowed to be around anything which can be used as a weapon
Maybe, if liberals had some self-control they would not think everyone else needed to have their freedoms restricted
“A smart left will listen” … Guess that pretty much rules out democrats, progressives and liberals.