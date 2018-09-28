Left released GOP Judiciary Comm. members home addresses and phone numbers

Several Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee had their home addresses and phone numbers released to the public on their Wikipedia pages during Thursday’s hearing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.
The victims included Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin G. Hatch of Utah and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
According to Caleb Hull, editor of the Independent Journal Review, the wife of Mr. Hatch “has been receiving calls nonstop ON HER BIRTHDAY and their home address was made public.”
CongressEdits, a bot account that for four years automatically retweets edits to Wikipedia made anonymously from IP addresses associated with the U.S. Congress, said the information was also posted on Mr. Lee and Mr. Graham “from US House of Representatives.”
The article auto-posted screen shots supporting the edits being made and noting the inclusion of private information, a practice known as “doxxing.”
“This is outrageous,” tweeted White House spokesman Raj Shah. “Please stop.”
• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.
When they show up at their homes to “protest”, let’s hope they are met with a withering barrage of 30 caliber deterrence. Followed up with double ought buck shot for any survivors.
NO That’s the type of response I’d expect from the left’s rent-a-mobs.
Place numerous undercover police at each location and bring a large prison bus. Arrest all the protesters and only release them if: they have valid government issued photo ID on their person, there are no identifiable outstanding warrants, and after holding them for 48 hours on suspicion of rioting. If no ID then hold them at least until they can be accurately identified and checked for outstanding warrants. ALL outstanding warrants will be complied with by immediate extradition to the agency having issued the warrant. WE ARE STILL [at least for now] a nation following The Rule of Law.
More disgraceful behavior by the disgraceful Liberal Democrats.
If they want to play these war games, then let every member of the Senate Democrats have their personal information publish publicly.