Left Goes Crazy Over Slave Remark by Ben Carson

(UPI) — Newly-confirmed Housing Secretary Ben Carson made his first address to his employees Monday, which drew substantial criticism for remarks he made about slavery.
Carson, a former Republican presidential candidate, said in his comments to staff that African-American slaves transported to the United States centuries ago were “immigrants” who had visions of prosperity in their new land.
“There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” Carson said. “But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.
“That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity.”
A retired neurosurgeon, Carson was sworn in last week as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — a post in which he will handle a $50 billion budget and preside over about 8,000 employees.
Carson’s classification Monday drew a firestorm of criticism.
“Immigrants?” the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People responded in a tweet.
“Tragic, shocking and unacceptable,” the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect stated.
“This is as offensive a remark as it gets,” the group’s executive director, Steven Goldstein, added. “Slaves didn’t immigrate to America. They were brought here violently, against their own will, and lived here without freedom.
“You do not get a pass because you are African-American, any more than President Trump gets a pass for his delayed and sometimes nonexistent responses to anti-Semitism.”
“This can’t be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants,” Chelsea Clinton said in a tweet.
A HUD spokesman told ABC News that no one listening to Carson’s speech Monday confused “voluntary immigration with involuntary servitude.”
During his campaign, Carson, 65, also drew criticism for remarks on certain subjects, including once comparing slavery to abortion.
I love it when the SISSY Communists on the left start ranting and raving. This means we are on the right track. Let the QUEEN SISSIES go to a safe space and sit there the rest of their lives. In their safe spaces, the QUEEN SISSIES can discuss what “gender” they are. They are obviously not male or female!
Since Play-Doh is moving production back to The United States of America, I’ll chip in to assist the sissies with procuring some. Coloring books, however, are likely still printed in China, so they’re off the table.
Immigrant: a person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country! The definition does not determine how that person came to be in the foreign country. This is the typical reaction of the left. Grasp at anything a Republican or conservative says and hammer the issue until another issue comes up. America is getting so tired of these buffoons and their moronic hair burning reactions to every little thing. Americans are now understanding the idiocy of the Democrats and how they have nothing to offer but vilification of anyone who does not agree with them. The Democrat party is a bunch of raving mad lunatics with no direction or cause other than being evil in everything they say and do.
Anyone entering another country to stay by either force or not is by definition an immigrant. These people need to learn the definition of words!
By your logic prisoners at Gitmo and criminals ex tradition to the US are immigrants I don’t think so
Theresa, google a little and learn something, instead of just listening to CNN,
from Merriam Webster,
: one that immigrates: such as a : a person who comes to a country to take up permanent residence b : a plant or animal that becomes established in an area where it was previously unknown
Paoldguy Gitmo is not in the US, get a map.
How ironic to hear these idiots complain, but how come they don’t mention that it was blacks in Africa that sold these poor slaves to come to America. or did they forget that, and the Democrats are the ones who supported slavery in America.
And, most of the traders were Arabs, eh ?
That is true, but nobody wants to believe that the tribe members sold their own people to slavers. What should have happened is that the slaves who were brought unwillingly to this country should have all been returned to their own country, to their families, and this is what Lincoln planned to do. That would have been best for all, and everybody would have been happy.
Better not to talk about race relations. The unreasonable liberals will always take it wrong, no matter what you say. Just do it.
Also, keep in mind who sold them to the slave traders.
Maybe the demented liberal left needs to understand the definition of a word, before they condemn someone for using the word.
im·mi·grant
noun
plural noun: immigrants
a person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country.
synonyms: newcomer, settler, migrant, emigrant;
The word does NOT define WHY one moves to another country!
If it weren’t for the Negros tribes selling other Negro tribes men and woman to slave runners there would be no Negro Slaves in the US 1700 and 1800s But you wont hear the liberal/socialist talk about the wars between the Negro tribes in Africa and what they did with the tribes that lost .
These Liberals are merely, once again, playing Politics with Morality. Their screams about one thing that Carson said are drowned out by their continued screams that Criminals are “Undocumented Immigrants” rather than the true label of Illegal Aliens. And, when you look at it, Liberals are actually strong supporters of Slavery. Liberals love the culture, attitude, and politics that keeps Blacks enslaved to the Democrats and Big Government. And the Liberals are happily enslaving Illegal Aliens, especially Hispanics, exploiting them for illegal votes and continued Democrat power. Liberals preaching against Slavery is an oxymoron.
You are correct; it was the Democrat Liberals that bought own slaves, not the Republicans.
Please do some google research on this slavery topic. In 1200 AD , Muslims from the Arab peninsula were buying captured slaves from rival tribes along the East Coast of Africa. Women to the Harems, and me castrated and put into slavery. Spain took the first slave into Texas in 1538 and on to what is now New Mexico.
The Dutch sea Captains came along in the late 1600 and 1700’s buying captured tribal enemies from rival tribes and hauling them away. Prior to that they were just killed in battle.
Sure they had a rough time and the decedents of those in America that too advantage of America have a wonderful life, like JZ, Barack Obama, Snoop Dog, Ophry, sports figures ,etc. You make your own way in America. Get a life learn something take advantage of the opportunity . Live any cry about the past and you will be left in the dust. Frankly were tired of the crying and 4 Trillion already spend to give those decedents an opportunity.
You can’t expect these people to have any real education in World History, much less History of The United States of America. They likely went through government schools in major cities and then to a liberal arts oriented college. There’s almost no actual teaching of world history, therefore those who don’t learn from history are bound to repeat it. We, the logical thinking protectors of our Constitutional Republic, must continually point out their lack of real knowledge.
Are they standing up for the slaves that came by boat or the slaves they claim to have been protecting all this time?
New Mexico House Democrats blocked a bill Thursday that would have required doctors to provide life-saving medical care, to babies born alive after botched abortions.
The Nazis also passed laws to legalize there atrocities.
“African American life in the United States has been framed by migrations, forced and free. … Like most other Americans, they too were the children of immigrants—but immigrants of a very different kind.” – Ira Berlin
Ira Berlin is Distinguished University Professor at the University of Maryland, and a past President of the Organization of American Historians. He won the 1999 Frederick Douglas Book Prize for his work, Many Thousands Gone: The First Two Centuries of Slavery, in which he observed:
I don’t see how Ira Berlin’s words are any different than Carson’s, yet Ira Berlin received an award for them, and Carson is treated as if he does not know his history.
Sorry, but words have meanings.
Immigrant: “a person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country”
Criminal invader: a person who illegally sneaks over a border to live in a foreign country
so exactly what are they upset about? Do they believe that slaves didn’t work long or hard? Or do they believe that slaves didn’t have dreams? Or are black people not allowed to talk about slavery? In my humble opinion, this was a compliment to the strength and perseverance of black people.
What does Chelsea Clinton know about slavery? And what movies this Steven Goldstein, the African’s sold other African’s their own people to the highest bidder’s. I agree some had a hard time, but some were glad to work and make a way for themselves. Yes some not all had a rough time to make a go of what they were doing. And yes they were “immigrants” that came to America.
The ones that are here now aren’t African-Americans, they were born here.
President Roosevelt, Declared “NO” Hyphenated names, such as African/American, Polish American, and any and all are just Americans, if they want to hold to the ways they did in whatever country they may be from. They Must pledge Pledge Allegiance and assimilate to the ways of these United States of America. If they don’t DEPORT them back to their home land, no if’s and’s or butt’s about it. Thank You Very Much.!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes. Every time I hear the term “African American”, I want to ask “well, which one is it? African or American? If they are here and were born here, then they must be Americans. Roosevelt was right.
The liberal, progressive leftist remind me more & more of the Muslim’s who are offended at everything that is different then their tragic ideology. Everything seems to offend liberals these days. Although the NAACP is correct about the slaves being brought to America involuntarily not as immigrants as Dr.Carson erroneously stated, but the fact remains that blacks living in the U.S.of America are living better & much more successful lives than in any African Nation anywhere on this planet Earth. Stop bellyaching & praise GOD for all the blessings bestowed upon you since living in America. The slaves of the past were bought from their own Kings in Africa where they were already held in bondage. Read your history books & learn something for a change of pace.
“This can’t be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants,” Chelsea Clinton said in a tweet.
What in he!! does she know. Born with a silver spoon up her wazoo then pampered her whole life with a racist father and a criminal mother. What nerve she has to even comment on this issue. Just another liberal mindless jerk.
Daddy also was a CRIMINAL !! Lost his ability to practice law in AR…..
Overlooked is the fact that were it not for the Civilization of the West (Europe and America), slavery would still be thriving. It was only in Western culture, driven by Christian consciences and Enlightenment-era philosophy, that an organized movement arose to abolish slavery. No other civilization ever thought of it, and they all practiced enslavement to one degree or another.
Slavery DOES exist today, more than EVER in America. Men and women of ALL races have been turned by our Black President into economic DEBT SLAVES,,,,$20 trillion,, which is $85-90,000 FOR each FAMILY MEMBER, BORN AND UNBORN. During the Great Obama wealth redistribution from America to the rest of the poor socialist wealth redistribution nations of the world, too inept, too confused, too immoral too dishonest to produce and compete with the United States.
One person or group enslaving another is the most horrible thing I can imagine being done to a person or entire race, besides pure murder or genocide, so I am not condoning slavery in any way, shape or form. I would however, like to ask an African-American(s) two questions: 1. Are you truly a product of slavery, were any of your ancestors slaves? 2. If so, honestly now, without your ancestors being slaves, where would you be today?
Francis Galton was the father of Eugenics, like his cousin Charles Darwin believed in the assurance that the so-called “well born”, which he maintained ought to be legislated superiors to the so-called low-born . His concept in Government, Law, and Education was decreed true, by societies which enslaved the so-called inferior born. Francis Galton was Knighted in 1909.
Today the values of the unfaithful wife Margaret Sanger, and one of her lovers Sexologist Havelock Ellis are normalized to all school children, by liberal Democrat legislation.
The US ,The National Woman’s Party was founded in 1915, by Alice Paul for woman to get the right to vote. Alice Paul stated,” Abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women.” Today Abortion, along with promiscuous sex is normalized to all our school children. When anyone plans to legislate wholesome values ,then liberal promoters instruct their followers to riot, using their Popular Media, and Motion Picture Industry.
Ben Carson is such a good man. Always trying to see the good in the bad and preserve the gems. He is absolutely and ever so delicately accurate. He would make a fine surgeon;-) And there is no doubt that those unwilling immigrants hoped, prayed and longed for freedom. So again, Carson is on target. The problem is the race baiters in this country, who peddle hate and divisiveness. They aren’t looking for a salve, for healing or for the equality of our humanities. They must maintain suffering to maintain their trade. Ben Carson is a threat only to their priest-craft. But to our country, he is a blessing.
But positive, hopeful, uplifting messages are forbidden. Only pitiful, downtrodden, blame game, and hate messages are acceptable.
I was speaking of the organizations who spread this racist hate. We not only need to drain the swamp in DC, we need to drain the swamp that is located all over the country. I am speaking of the Liberal “Meatheads” in our Schools and Universities.
The same Meatheads who are in our Schools today, are the products of being taught by Meatheads during their student days. It is a never ending cycle that somehow needs to be broken.
MY Canned comment when addressing IDIOT Liberals: Liberal Logic: Liberals act because of an ideological fervor embedded in their DNA.
They operate on a different wave length than civil society.
Impartial reasoning and negotiating doesn’t pacify the Liberal mind, but validates and encourages them.
When we try and negotiate with a Liberal, stating undeniable truths, it signals a weakness and emboldens their efforts. Unknown
BereadywhenHecomes.com
Okay so help me out here……because they came as slaves they were not allowed to dream of a better future for their progeny? How stupid are these people? Yes Chelsea…..involuntary or not….they were by definition immigrants. So sit down and shut up.
Okay so help me out here……because they came as slaves they were not allowed to dream of a better future for their progeny? How stupid are these people? Chelsea….voluntary or not by definition they were immigrants….so sit down and shut up.
Dr Carson needs to remember he is dealing with people of less intellect and when he speaks at levels like this, the NAACP and fellow useful idiots are going to jump on simple word description instead of looking at the depth of a comment. His message was strong and eloquent. It’s just so sickening that the other side looks purely for the negative in every statement made by Trump’s appointees. They are succeeding in paralyzing this President’s agenda. The only way to win the day is concentrate on change and win with results, not verbal battles. Good Luck President Trump!
This is so stupid! Any thinking person knows that Ben Carson wasn’t suggesting that slaves happily packed their bags and voluntarily loaded themselves onto those ships. But EVERY group who have been slaves (and blacks, btw, are not the only ones, they don’t own slavery) every one of them have held onto dreams for a better future, if not for them at least for their descendants. It is a basic psychological survival skill. Only an idiot thinks otherwise. But then, we are talking about leftists.
We once started school, by our school teachers leading us in The Lord’s Prayer. ” The Ten Commandments” were not only the majorities values, but the box office Champion in 1957. Today adult teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex, and abortion activists normalize morbid values to innocent, impressionable school children, by so-called unbiased State sanctioned Secular Humanist decree.
You may recall Representative William Wilberforce’s legislation which finally ended the slave trade in England. He wrote a !797 book in the European Languages titled,” A Practical View Of The Prevailing Religious System Of Professed Christians, In The Higher And Middle Classes,Contrasted With Real Christianity.” It worked in convincing many.
Today so-called unbiased State sanctioned Secular Humanisms values are perverting our children from Kindergarten to University. Today students cannot pass without putting in so-called unbiased Secularisms answers, thus are forced to reply with which were once unthinkable behaviors. Secular Humanisms tenets legalize and normalize crimes against humanity, by allowing relativism to decree common sense a crime. Evil is normalized even to malleable Kindergarteners, where people calling themselves good allow it to be legislated. Good picture in this article of Liberals raging when good representatives legislate wholesome values.
Little factoid — slaveowners in West (including US) were familiar with Roman concept of “earning freedom” (albeit they didn’t actually implement it), so slaves brought to (or born on) US shores could actually foresee that happening — especially after Wilbeforce ended slavery on UK shores.
Correction to headline, left didn’t go crazy after Carson’s statement, it is long-preexisting condition in them!