Left Forces Nunes to Step Down from Russia Investigation

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has stepped down from his role leading his committee’s probe of Russia interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible surveillance of Trump associates by the prior administration.

He said in a statement:

“Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.

