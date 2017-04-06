Home Fresh Ink Left Forces Nunes to Step Down from Russia Investigation

Left Forces Nunes to Step Down from Russia Investigation

April 6, 2017 at 8:56 am 2 Fresh Ink
Share!

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has stepped down from his role leading his committee’s probe of Russia interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible surveillance of Trump associates by the prior administration.

He said in a statement:

“Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.

Read more at Fox News

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly
Share!


Please leave a comment below.


2 Comments

  1. Snowy April 6, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Is there any Republican, anywhere, with any guts?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
  2. heretic April 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Is this cowardice in the face of the enemy, or is it evidence that a new and better strategy is being employed?

    We don’t know yet…

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)


Write a Reply or Comment