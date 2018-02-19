LeBron to Fox News anchor: ‘We will definitely not shut up and dribble’

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James made one thing absolutely clear on Saturday afternoon during All-Star weekend about athletes and their right to an opinion: “We will definitely not shut up and dribble.”
In his first comments since Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham said that James — a 14-time All-Star and four-time league MVP — didn’t have the credentials to comment on politics or criticize President Donald Trump like he did in a video released on Uninterrupted earlier this week, the former Heat star, who led the franchise to its last two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, didn’t hold back his feelings.
He’s been vocal for years about social injustice and equality, and the 33-year-old said he will continue to be.
“I actually laughed first when I first saw the reports,” James said Saturday afternoon at the L.A. Convention Center as he and the 11 other All-Stars on his team were being interviewed at All-Star media day. “Then I watched the video and how it was put off. First of all, I had no idea who she was or what she does. She won in that case because now I know who she is. For her to go up there and say what she said, first of all, I would have had a little more respect for her if she actually wrote those words. She probably said it right off the teleprompter, but that’s OK.
“We’re back to everything I’ve been talking about over the last few years,” James continued. “It lets me know that everything I’ve been saying has been correct, for her to have that type of reaction. But we will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society. I mean too much to the youth. I meant too much to so many kids who feel like they don’t have a way out and need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in.
“Also, I wish she would have done a little more fact-checking, because I actually did finish high school and didn’t leave early. I graduated high school. You know, to be an African-American kid and grow up in the inner city with a single parent, mother, and not being financially stable and to make it where I’ve made it today, I think I’ve defeated the odds. I want every kid to know that. And I want everybody to know that the youth, they can do it as well. That’s why I would not just shut up and dribble.”
Kevin Durant, who was in the Uninterrupted segment with James that was released Thursday and filmed last month in a car driven by ESPN anchor Cari Champion, called the comments by Ingraham “racist.”
Heat guard Dwyane Wade, who won two titles and made four NBA Finals appearances with James in his four seasons in Miami, defended his close friend on Friday.
“They used to try and hide it,” Wade tweeted with a link to Ingraham’s video. ‘Now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths.”
Ingraham, who is 54 and whose show began at Fox News on Oct. 30, 2017, responded to the comments by Wade and others with a statement issued through Fox News on Friday.
“If pro athletes and entertainers want to freelance as political pundits, then they should not be surprised when they’re called out for insulting politicians,” Ingraham said in the statement. “There was no racial intent in my remarks — false, defamatory charges of racism are a transparent attempt to immunize entertainment and sports elites from scrutiny and criticism.”
James said Saturday that he feels like Ingraham has done him a favor.
“She did the best thing to help me create more awareness,” he said. “So I appreciate her for giving me even more awareness. For me to sit up here in the greatest weekend of the NBA, All-Star weekend, this is the best weekend of the NBA, where all the countries in the whole entire world come watch the greatest players in the world, no matter if they’re a part of Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. I get to sit up here and talk about social injustice, equality and why a woman on a certain network decided to tell me to shut up and dribble. So, thank you, whatever her name is. I don’t even know her name.”
He also defended athletes’ right to speak on social issues.
“The hardest thing in the world for me personally is raising two African-American boys and an African-American daughter in today’s society,” he said. “It’s hard. For me to sit up here as an athlete — that’s why I started a company. I started Uninterrupted because I wanted athletes to feel like they had the power. They had the platform to speak about whatever they wanted to speak about and not have it cut and diced and split into a sound bite and people use it how they want to use it. That’s exactly why I started it. It can be as powerful as speaking about Trayvon Martin, or it could be as simple as saying what type of socks are you wearing this morning. That’s why I started the platform that I started, to have athletes feel empowered to speak about whatever they feel like they want to speak about.”
OTHERS DEFEND LEBRON
Other participants and coaches at All-Star weekend — including Heat guard Waye Ellington — defended James’ position and his decision not to “just shut up and dribble.”
“I feel that person saying that is not very intelligent,” Ellington said of Ingraham’s comments on James. “We’re people, we’re human beings. We’re not just athletes, we’re not just basketball players. We have a voice we can speak on anything going on the world, it’s not just about basketball, it’s bigger than basketball. When we get put in a box it’s unfortunate, I think it’s kind of ignorant at the same time.”
Said Raptors coach Dwane Casey: “That’s the worst and most asinine thing that I’ve heard. It’s like saying the guy who invented the laptop can’t have an opinion about anything. Those guys have earned the right to have an opinion. They’re the best in their craft, the best in their profession. Why not? For whoever said that, it was a very ignorant statement.
“People are listening. Hopefully, young kids are listening more so to them than anybody in the United States. Whether people don’t like it or not, people are listening to what they’re saying and I think it’s great that they’re speaking out and having an opinion about it and they’re standing by their opinion.”
Said Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love: “[LeBron] can really make change, can really make a difference because he’s so influential and I think that transcends sports. When you look at being able to make a change, athletes absolutely do have a voice and we don’t want to be looked at as just that.”
Boo hoo, professional athletes have a voice, they just have panty twists when other people’s voices happen to disagree.
It must be tough, being so rich and powerful, yet, still powerless ..
Powerless? I’m pretty sure he won that showdown in just about every way that you can measure. He didn’t respond because she disagreed. He responded because she told him it wasn’t ok for her to talk. Now we can all go back to not knowing who she was and Lebron can go back to being the best basketball player in the world plus all the other things. And you can go back to being butthurt because black people don’t have to do what white people tell them to do anymore.
D…,
Its not that athletes can’t have an opinion, its not that athletes (or entertainers for that matter because that is what all of them are) are particularly unqualified to speak on social or political issues, it IS that they have a forum way out of proportion to their importance in society. Wether its Clint Eastwood and his stance on gun-control, Whoopi, Joy, and the girls on “The View”, Deniro and his stupid commentary about punching the president in the face. They all have only as much, or as little in most cases, sense and sensibility as anyone else. Too bad you spoiled a rather ok post with your stupid remark at the end. Hopefully your position (which I disagree with but respect) is more of you than the idiotic comment at the end which I find offensive and utterly ridiculous. I like LeBron’s game and his role model life, I dislike his politics, just makes me thoughtful, not racist.
If there were a good boycott of him and the team he plays on, the things that sponsor him, and watch movies or read books whenever he is on TV, and he will get the clue to shut up and dribble when he and his team are hit in the pocket book…Besides, I can’t stand that he is a ball hog…Bet he can’t do what Cheech Marin could do with his “baset ball jones,” dribble with his eye lashes…
Powerless to impress with piddling, puny mind, and overpaid overhyped ego.
Have u been watching Meta Peace on Big Brother? Now, ther’s an example of superior NBA intelligence! But seems a nice guy.
Omerossa, however, shows she is very intelligent, but also a VERY good liar! A “good” politician.
Also a nasty person.
I don’t/wouldn’t believe either ones’ opinion..
Of course you wouldn’t believe either one of them. You’re too busy believing the guy who can’t even keep track of all the lies he told two hours ago. Watch how this plays out.
Lebron, it is not the dribble when you bounce a ball on the court, but it is the drivel that comes from your mouth, the intolerance for a conservative viewpoint which disagrees with yours or that of other overpaid celebrity athletes. Lebron, it would be very wise of you if you began to emphasize the need for fathers at home, as you are with your children. Encourage fatherhood and investment in the inner city by those who have come from there and made it in our great economy and freedom our great republic provides. Helping to stop the wanton murders, black on black crime and fear among law abiding citizens of cities. Set up adoption agencies to adopt out children that you encourage to keep their children to term and adopt them out to couples desiring children, thereby stopping at least some of the huge amount of abortions performed on black women.
Although I wholeheartedly agree with what you say, its wasted on a low intellect , overrated athlete.
It’s unfortunate that Mr. James has never heard of Laura Ingraham nor have his friends. That means they never listen to any media outlet that doesn’t agree with their opinion. Shut up and dribble is nothing more than a remark to emphasize that athletes are employed by a company and they are destroying their brand which predominately employs African Americans. In subsequent years, there may not be as many opportunities for minorities hired in basketball or football because the fans are predominantly white and do not appreciate being dissed as racist with every breath of the millionaire athletes they support. Many of us grew up poor in single parent families too. That we disagree doesn’t mean we’re rich, white and racist — that’s a racist assumption.
I don’t really think it is even about all of the stuff above for most of us (full disclosure: I am VERY conservative politically). He is welcome to any opinion he wants as is any other athlete or person. If he spouts it on a news show on TV or a newspaper interview that is fine. When it is game time, most of us just want the athletes to provide what we pay for, that being entertainment. We get plenty of that other stuff from politicians and pundits. When we tune in to a game, we are trying to get a break from all of the conflict and polarization. It would be nice to have just ONE area where politics does not invade our lives.
That’s where I’m at too randy. Spout all the political garbage you want on your own time, just don’t kneel for the National Anthem.
WOW now we listen to labron !! Hahaha what a joke, just play sports And don’t get your LITTLE feelings hurt because someone speaks out against the GREAT LABRON!! What an idiot ,but I can see what makes you Sooooo quaified to speak for the masses . Another delusional celeb..
It’s too late Lebron. You already exposed yourself as the moron you really are!
I feel for LeBron. Can’t imagine how tough it must be to raise 2 African American kids when only making 100m a year. Lol at him. The problem w entertainers making politak statements is not only that most are uneducated and ignorant of real world but that their opinions r listened to by too many just bc they are entertainers. He should absolutely just shut up n dribble
Laura Ingraham is absolutely correct in her assessment. What a comment, “I mean too much to society” Dude, you surely think more highly of yourself than you ought. If you want to make a difference in the lives of black youth in America, try disbursing some of the umpteen millions of dollars you’ve amassed into the poorest of communities. Kids of black color need shoes, clothes, food, school essentials, family structure, Christian indoctrination, big brothers, schools rehabilitated, new schools built, jobs and protection from low life’s shooting up and down the streets thus making life needlessly fraught with danger and absolutely miserable for those unable to help themselves. Then, there’s the need to preach on the evils of drugs and alcohol affecting far too many young adults and beyond. Yes Sir, dude, this is entirely within your purview and that of your similar opine peers as you possess the wherewithal to make the needed difference via merely writing checks…
I stopped watching the NBA a long time ago. It has become nothing but a haven for Gansta Hip Hop Rapper America’s Most Wanted thugs and the worst elements of entertainment libertard has beens hoping to get their face on T.V. at courtside. They need to join the NFL in the ratings losers column.
Fans to LeBron… politicize sports and be prepared to be boycotted and too have your comments challenged. Using ones celebrity and sport for political purposes makes those doing so and the sport a fair target for criticism and boycotts.
Fans don’t pay to hear you pontificate on political or social issues… play ball and if you decide to enter the public political or social debate, be prepared, you may not like what happens.
Hey Lebron, you, Kevin Durant and Cari Champion called Trump a racist and now you are calling Laura Ingraham a racist? Go join Al Sharpton and play your race card, with your “social injustice” bull. You indicated that you were brought up by a single mother Lebron. Why are you and so many other black kids brought up by single mothers? That is because many black boys ( I will not call them men, as men take care of their wives and the children they bring into the world) get women pregnant and they abandon them. So Lebron, that is social injustice perpetrated on the black community, by black boys.
No need to dribble, just shut up. Better yet, stay home. I always wondered, when your momma named you LeBron, was she still in shock over how ugly you were and forget that the Chrysler LeBaron had an “a” between the “B” and the “r”?
Don’t just offer blanket condemnations of the other side. Offer an intelligent, evidence supported, well reasoned argument. Like they teach in eight grade. And pretty much no one does anymore. World doesn’t need chattering of another empty vessel. So, speak responsibly. Otherwise, shut up and dribble.
But then again, what he’s getting PAID to do is dribble. First Amendment? Sure. But these boys’ opinions don’t have any special importance, and it’s one of the current media disgraces that they’re given all kinds of publicity.
Ok, I’ll bite: who’s the “WE” he is referring to? Methinks he is taking the “King” James moniker a tad too seriously…BTW, D’Souza’s The Big Lie is must reading. Worth every penny.