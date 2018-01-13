Leaked Dem memo: DACA ‘critical’ to ‘future electoral success’

The Democrat-supporting Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAPAF) admitted in a leaked memo that passage of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program – that would protect nearly 800,000 illegal aliens from deportation and grant them amnesty – is a key ingredient in the Democratic Party’s future election success.

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the CAPAF memo reads. “Donald Trump and the Republican Party continue to jeopardize the futures of millions of Dreamers and their families and throw up roadblocks to meaningful legislative reform, and it is up to Democrats to stand up for them.”

Dems using illegals to gain political power?

Former Hillary Clinton official Jennifer Palmieri co-authored the document issued to Democrats at a time when President Donald Trump is mulling over what left-inspired immigration policies he must consider in order to fund his border wall spanning the United-States’ southern border with Mexico.

“The leaked memo comes as the Trump administration has endorsed a DACA amnesty plan that trades legalizing the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens in exchange for mandatory E-Verify, which bars employers from hiring illegal aliens, ending chain migration, where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them, ending the Diversity Visa Lottery program, which randomly imports 50,000 foreign nationals a year, and authorizing the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border,” Breitbart reports.

In the memo, Palmieri blames Trump for trying to enforce U.S. law by deporting immigrants who remain in the country illegally, and she is witnessed playing the race card in an attempt to turn the immigration debate into a civil rights issue.

“As with all of the chaos in 2017, Donald Trump created this problem – it was entirely within his power to leave DACA intact,” she asserted. “If a legal challenge to the program had been brought, he could have allowed it to be addressed by the courts. The current crisis could have been averted. Instead, Trump seized an opportunity to play to the racists in his base by proactively and abruptly ending the program.”

The liberal group is urging Democrats to not give up any ground – and not concede to fund Trump’s border wall – and fully push for the continuation of former President Barack Obama’s left-leaning DACA program that is the hallmark of amnesty activists’ political agenda.

“Now, Trump and Republicans are refusing to restore protections for Dreamers – unless Democrats meet a series of absurd demands, including Trump’s infamous and unnecessary border wall and drastically slashing long-standing avenues for illegal immigration,” the memo continues. “Throughout 2017, Trump repeatedly cheered the notion of shutting down government if his demands aren’t met, going so far as to promise in August, ‘If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.’”

Palmieri then sounded off a battle cry for Democrats to tout in their attempt to remain the champion of those who support illegal immigration into the U.S. that has proven vital to the party’s success in states such as California, Arizona and New York at the ballot box … using the argument that “hundreds of thousands of Dreamers live in perpetual fear” every day because of Republicans – not because they are simply breaking the law.

“This time, Democrats need to stand with Dreamers and do whatever it takes to ensure they remain in this country,” she stressed. “Democrats should refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

Catering to illegals

The immigration activist then impressed that it is imperative for Democrats to align politically with illegal immigration supporters – if they want to remain in office – by gleaning from racial divisions on the West Coast in the 1990s.

“Voters want to know that politicians and leaders are with them and ultimately one of them,” Palmieri explained. “That is the key lesson to draw from the political realignment that took place in California in the years following the enactment of Proposition 187. Although support for Republicans among California Latinos had been on the rise in the years preceding that ballot initiative, the anger and alienation felt by Latino residents – and by some white Republican voters, as well – led to a rapid seismic shirt in the political landscape of the state.”

It was than stressed that Democrats seized this opportunity to latch onto the sentiments of Mexican American voters who support unbridled Mexican immigration into the U.S. via California’s border with Mexico – noting that the party must continue to polarize itself from Trump and Republicans and play on racial divisions to achieve its political agenda of attaining dominance among Latino voters.

“Despite Donald Trump’s fantastical assertions, Latino support for Republicans will only continue to wane,” Palmieri claimed in the document. “The Republican Party – particularly with Trump as its leader – has been plainspoken about its disdain for immigrants and is more interested in bashing immigrants to cater to its base than it is in acknowledging that immigrants are an important part of America’s social fabric. As a result, Republicans have – in all likelihood – lost the overwhelming majority of Latino voters for at least a generation.”

She then pointed to polling statistics from leftist sources to contend that an “amnesty or bust” attitude is imperative if Democrats wish to pull in every possible Latino vote out there.

“A September poll by Latino Decisions found that 91 percent of Latinos want Congress to pass a Dream Act with a path to earned citizenship,” Palmieri informed. “But public support for Dreamers extends far beyond Latinos. For some context, a fall Washington Post-ABC poll found 86 percent of Americans support protecting Dreamers. Similarly, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that only 15 percent of Americans believe that Dreamers should be deported – the ultimate result of Trump’s decision and continued congressional inaction.”

Her assertion from these recent polls could hold some truth, as a Pew poll taken during Obama’s last term divulged that only a small trace of Latino illegals – 75 percent of illegal aliens in the U.S. are Latino – identify as Republican.

“In 2012, the Pew Research Center’s National Survey of Latinos found that among Latino immigrants who are not U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents – and therefore likely unauthorized immigrants – some 31 percent identify as Democrats and just 4 percent as Republicans,” Pew divulged in July 2013. “An additional 33 percent say they are political independents, 16 percent mention some other political party and 15 percent say they ‘don’t know’ or refuse to answer the question.”

Palmieri then drew her plea to Democrats to an end by warning them about the consequences of not opposing Trump’s tough-on-immigration policies tooth and nail.

“Dreamers may not be equally represented in every state, but Latinos are a critical part of the progressive coalition and progressive leaders have to step up and fight for them,” Palmieri impressed. “If Democrats can’t even stand up to Trump and Republicans in defense of Dreamers – whose moral case is unassailable – they will leave a lot of progressives wondering who Democrats will fight for. At that point, Latinos may not be the only constituency within the Democratic base that becomes dispirited and disengaged.”

Her closing argument incited Democrats to fully endorse every pro-immigration issue out there – or concede a vital sector of the vote, which she argues would prove disastrous for her party at future elections.

“If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond,” Palmieri concluded her memo to Democratic leaders. “In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”