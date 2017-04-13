Lawyer: Man dragged off United Airlines Plane has Concussion, Broken Nose and Lost Teeth

UPDATE: A lawyer for a man dragged off a United Express flight says he suffered a concussion and broken nose and lost two front teeth.
Attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that Dr. David Dao has been discharged from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery.
Dao was removed from the plane Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville.
His daughter says the family was “horrified, shocked and sickened” to learn and see what happened.
Crystal Pepper says seeing her father removed from the Sunday flight was “exacerbated” by the fact it was caught on video and widely distributed.
United Airlines Promises Not to Have Police Drag You Off Their Planes
CHICAGO (AP) — The chief executive of United Airlines said the carrier will no longer ask police to remove passengers from full flights after the uproar over a man who was dragged off a plane by airport officers in Chicago.
In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired Wednesday, Oscar Munoz said he felt “ashamed” watching video of the man being forced off the jet. He has promised to review the airline’s passenger-removal policy.
Munoz, who leads United’s parent company, apologized again to Kentucky physician David Dao, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being taken off the flight.
“That is not who our family at United is,” he said. “This will never happen again on a United flight. That’s my promise.”
In the future, law enforcement will not be involved in removing a “booked, paid, seated passenger,” Munoz said. “We can’t do that.”
Also Wednesday, a Chicago alderman said representatives from United and the city’s Aviation Department have been summoned before a city council committee to answer questions about the confrontation at O’Hare Airport.
Alderman Mike Zalewski said he did not know who will represent the airline before the Aviation Committee, but Munoz has been notified of the hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans will also speak.
Munoz called the embarrassment a “system failure” and said United would reassess its procedures for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.
It was at least Munoz’s fourth statement about the confrontation.
After the video first emerged, he said the airline was reaching out to the man to “resolve this situation.”
Hours later on Monday, his tone turned defensive. He described the man as “disruptive and belligerent.”
By Tuesday afternoon, almost two days after the Sunday evening events, Munoz issued another apology.
“No one should ever be mistreated this way,” Munoz said.
The passenger was identified as Dao, a 69-year-old physician from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
An attorney who represents Dao said his client was being treated at a Chicago hospital for injuries he sustained on the plane and that the family would not comment.
Dao’s relatives are focused only on his medical care, attorney Stephen L. Golan said. The family “wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received.”
Airport officials have said little about Sunday’s events and nothing about Dao’s behavior before he was pulled from the jet that was bound for Louisville, Kentucky. Likewise, the Chicago Aviation Department has said only that one of its employees who removed Dao did not follow proper procedures and has been placed on leave.
No passengers on the plane have mentioned that Dao did anything but refuse to leave the plane when he was ordered to do so.
The event stemmed from a common air travel issue – a full flight.
At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.
Three people got off the flight, but the fourth said he was a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients on Monday. He refused to leave.
That’s when three Aviation Department police officers boarded the plane. When Dao refused to leave his seat, one of the officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from his window seat and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.
Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, “Please, my God,” ”What are you doing?” ”This is wrong,” ”Look at what you did to him” and “Busted his lip.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it was reviewing Sunday’s events to see if United violated rules on overselling flights. The four top-ranking members of the Senate Commerce Committee asked the airline and Chicago airport officials for more information about what happened.
Nice going idiot, Munoz. United should throw you out of one of their airplanes from 30,000 feet. Now this is going to cost you millions of dollars in a lawsuit. Like I stated in a previous column, the announcement to have four passengers to forego their flights, should have been done prior to the airline passengers being seated on the plane. Secondly, an announcement should have been made that the four passengers that would agree to forego their flight, would be given $8,000 to $10,000 in cash, they would have been put in a hotel at airline expense and given a complementary dinner and breakfast! I guarantee you that they would have had more than four airline passengers volunteer to forego their flight.
I agree except for one thing. They should not announce an “award” amount (money) until after all is said and done. Otherwise.. can you see the fight at the counter with people trying to get to the counter clerk first?
Me and my girlfriend were on a US Airways flight from Philadelphia to Sarasota via Charlotte. (well before the merge) They needed to get five employees to Charlotte and the plane was, well, overbooked. When they announced the need, that was well before boarding began, which, to me was absolutely in order. The reward was, and they announced it, two round trip vouchers to and from any Domestic location plus immediate seating on the next available flight. We thought about it and went to the counter and inquired. The problem was, the next flight, PHL, CLT, SRQ was in about 5 hours. I told them to get us to So. Florida and we can manage to get to our destination. Well, they said, “well, how about Orlando and we will get a limo to take you to Sarasota plus give you a $50 voucher for food, and the next flight to Orlando leaves in about 30 minutes”. We agreed, and off we went. Best part of it was that the seats they gave us were in First Class and the limo was exactly that. A real limo, not a van. We actually arrived in SRQ about 10 minutes after our regularly scheduled flight arrived. Not bad.
With that said, Mr. Munoz, you ought to look back at past practices of other airlines and follow their example. If you did, you wouldn’t be in this pickle.
KneeJERK reaction ride throughout this event….evidently the United way.
After filling plane with paid customers, United KneeJERKS demand 4 paying customers to be booted from flight to accommodate United employees a lift to their next work stop. One customer refuses and some company kneeJERK/S decide to send their squad of KneeJERKS to drag him from his seat, down the aisle, and off the plane. When event publicized, KneeJERK pictured above apologizes(appropriately), ….then suffering kneeJERKitis as stock begins to slowly sink, recants his statement and now casts dark shadows over the customer while praising his gangsta employees. Stock now drops like a rock…acute kneeJERKitis kicks in again leading the CEO to profusely plead for mercy as management’s previous refusal to up the ante on the 4 seat vouchers may now cost United over time into the billions(….with a ‘b’).
Can anyone find the SOP that supposedly exists that should have covered this clustering series of misfortunate events: the way this was mishandled was nothing short of chronic convulsions and twitching kneeJERKS….leaving those “in charge” throughout the fiasco seen to be merely: “flying by the seat of their pants”.
I seldom fly United, but I won’t ever fly United now.
No, accommodating their 4 employees did not mean 4 seated passengers had to deplane. If it was that urgent a commuter aircraft could have been chartered to transport their employees to the destination.
That’s reassuring from a company who places their customers second.
This brainless poltroon needs to shut up. Every time he opens his mouth, he makes this whole sordid mess worse. Anyone wanting to get into the airline business? This might be a good time to buy United Air Line. Hostile takeover anyone?
To little to late you grinning piece of feces. Time to pay the piper. Admit it that your people screwed the pooch on this one and face the music. That sort of activity was totally uncalled for. I’m surprised they didn’t beat him with batons!!
Wow, I am shocked, SHOCKED, that the other passengers on that flight were not volunteering to take his place on being involuntarily “bumped”. Says a lot about my fellow citizens: quick to condemn a big corporation providing them a service, but not helping to eliminate disputes that they could have easily remedied.
UA should have upped the offer to $1,500. Then they would have had more than enough volunteers.