Lawsuit: Trump was right to boot CNN’s Jim Acosta out of the White House

To hear members of the White House press corps tell it, at stake is the First Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, and perhaps the very future of America as we know it.
In reality, it’s nothing of the kind.
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booted out of the White House last week because he’s a petulant crybaby who decided that he would simply bully his way into asking the president (of the United States, mind you) question after question after question after you get the idea.
Yes, CNN contends Mr. Acosta was simply exercising his First Amendment right to refuse to give up the microphone during a presidential press conference, and even swipe away the hand of a young woman who was just trying to do her job. For that reason, President Trump (and you know it was President Trump) had Mr. Acosta’s press pass revoked. Like the Soup Nazi in “Seinfeld,” he said: “No soup for you! Come back, one year!”
On Tuesday, CNN filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in federal court demanding the White House return Mr. Acosta’s permanent press pass. The suit names not just the Trump administration as a defendant, but press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, and the Secret Service agent who physically revoked Mr. Acosta’s credentials as well (so petty).
To recap, Mr. Acosta had refused to allow other reporters attending the presidential press conference to ask questions by refusing to hand back the microphone in a grandstanding display (a move former President George W. Bush used to call “peacocking”). And he really didn’t want Mr. Trump to answer, anyway, he was there to make biased statement after biased statement.
This is the 187th time Mr. Acosta has peacocked, so, finally fed up, the White House pulled his “hard” pass. That, CNN contended in its Tuesday filing, is flatly unconstitutional.
“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process,” CNN said in a press release. “We have asked the court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass to be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process.”
But here’s the truth of the matter: CNN has some 50 other hard passes, and the White House yanked only Mr. Acosta’s pass, for one simple reason: He’s rude.
In the White House, reporters are (rightly) expected to behave like grown-ups. Yes, they’re there to do a job — a very important job. But that doesn’t give them the right to be rude, or to flout the rules of civilized society. The First Amendment does not give anyone the right to simply berate the president during a White House press conference, and Mr. Trump finally said, “Enough is enough.”
Mrs. Sanders on Tuesday perfectly explained the situation after CNN filed its lawsuit.
“We have been advised that CNN has filed a complaint challenging the suspension of Jim Acosta’s hard pass. This is just more grandstanding from CNN, and we will vigorously defend against this lawsuit,” she said in a statement.
“CNN, who has nearly 50 additional hard pass holders, and Mr. Acosta is no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment. After Mr. Acosta asked the President two questions — each of which the President answered — he physically refused to surrender a White House microphone to an intern, so that other reporters might ask their questions. This was not the first time this reporter has inappropriately refused to yield to other reporters.
“The White House cannot run an orderly and fair press conference when a reporter acts this way, which is neither appropriate nor professional. The First Amendment is not served when a single reporter, of more than 150 present, attempts to monopolize the floor. If there is no check on this type of behavior it impedes the ability of the President, the White House staff, and members of the media to conduct business,” Mrs. Sanders said.
The White House Correspondents’ Association on Tuesday criticized the removal of Mr. Acosta’s pass.
“Revoking access to the White House complex amounted to disproportionate reaction to the events of last Wednesday,” said group president Olivier Knox. “The president of the United States should not be in the business of arbitrarily picking the men and women who cover him.”
But it’s not that at all. Mr. Acosta’s just a snotty little brat who needs a timeout. Now, he’s having one. And that’s actually a good thing. To CNN, the message is clear: Bring a grown-up to the White House. Until then, sit quietly in the corner and think about what you did wrong.
• Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Since cnn isn’t actually a NEWS organization, and jim acosta isn’t actually a JOURNALIST, it should be banned from the white house entirely.
And since the white house should be able to decide who does and does not get a pass. HOW COULD He have been denied his due process??
Does the Enquirer have a reporter at the White House? If CNN has one there the Enquirer should also. They are the same type of “news” outlet.
The CNN led Liberal media still refuse to understand that it is the Executive elected by THE PEOPLE who is in charge of the Whitehouse and the Executive Branch of the country as designed by our founders, not the UNELECTED Liberal SELECTED Liberal corrupted media who has lost their way and purpose to provide information and the news, not make it themselves in attempts to become King makers. This is not about freedom of speech or freedom of the press but basic decency in behavior and the law. Lincoln shut down the Presses during the civil war and so did Founder and Constitution/Declaration signer John Adams when e got elected,,,not media SELECTED elected. The press themselves are not above the law or above being sued out of existence, or driven out of business for lying, or put out by an executive designed himself to be a check and balance on a corrupted American media.
Where is my pass? Why does he get one and I don’t? What makes his First Amendment right superior to mine?
It isn’t.
This is about a liberal who thinks he is the most important person in the world and everyone else needs to take a back seat to his tirades.
Ban him for life
The obvious solution is to revoke the press passes of *more* ungrateful peacocks.
PLus i note, CNN’s NEVER ONCE spoken out against a single liberal college, for banning ANY conservative.. SO where is their concern for THOSE FOLKS first and fifth amendment rights!?
With regard to Acosta: Thank God and Greyhound, he’s gone!!!!! What an arschlecher he is.
There’s no 1st or 5th amendment issues here. Congress has passed no law infringing on CNN or Acosta’s right to operate a free press, so the 1st Amendment survives just fine. . There’s no 5th Amendment violation: not having a hard pass doesn’t mean Acosta is subject to double jeopardy, must be a witness against himself, have to answer for a capital crime, or have life, liberty or property taken from him without due process. The “process” for having a pass taken is simply the decision of the WH. There’s no trial, no witnesses needed, no evidence…it’s their choice, period. He doesn’t have a right to it.
If it has not already done so, I believe it would be prudent for the White House to publish and enforce a code of ethics that members of the press corps must follow when attending White House press conferences or risk having their press pass revoked. Obviously, Jim Acosta, a rude propagandist for leftist causes, would be unable to comply with any reasonable code of ethical conduct.
I’ve been calling for that ‘code’ for YEARS.. Still awaiting on one.
Acosta is a rude, whiney little *****. If CNN has another 50 hard passes, then cnn needs to decide if that want anyone there or they think Acosta is so good he has to be there. He isn’t worth crap. Also, if I was the WH and acosta learned something in a press meeting and did not report it correctly, I would ban him for incorrect reporting.
Plus, why the hell does CNN have 50 passes?
How many does BBC, or Fox, or CBS, or any other press outlet have?
Ted Olson should be ashamed of himself for bringing this lawsuit forward.
I’m just wondering how come NONE of the lousy, USELESS leftist propaganda shills of the “mainstream” media sued OBAMA when he was EJECTING reporters willy-nilly from White House press briefings, and OTHER venues where they didn’t say or do ANYTHING–they were just THERE where they could overhear skullduggery in process that he did not WANT them to hear? Acosta should have been ejected LONG ago for his histrionics and dramatics to call attention to HIMSELF and make the news all about HIM by issuing Leftist political monologues disguised as “questions” and contriving no-win “gotcha” questions with which to BEDEVIL Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Pres. Trump!
His SHOVING that little intern away while he grabbed BACK the microphone she was attempting to take and hand to the reporter who had actually been CALLED UPON to ask a question was WAY over the line, and he SHOULD have been dragged out by the scruff of his lousy, Latino/liberal NECK by the Secret Service and his sorry Leftist fanny unceremoniously DUMPED on the White House LAWN for that little stunt. I’d say just pulling his White House press pass–which was WAY overdue–was little ENOUGH recompense for his out-of-control egoism and disruption.
As a former White House press pass holder, I would call CNN and Ted Olsen’s attention to the back of the pass, which states that the pass is the “property” of the White House/U.S. Government and must be surrendered to the Secret Service upon their demand. If it is not Jim Acosta’s property to begin with, how can he claim his due process right against “loss of property” has been violated? Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right, which White House staff, working in conjunction with the Secret Service, solely control. Furthermore, the White House Press Room —named after my former boss, coincidentally— does not belong to the press. Nixon created it, and Trump could close it entirely if he chose to. I was proud to have once been a White House reporter. It was once an honor to belong to the profession. Many, if not most, in the current crew of White House “reporters” are nothing more than Leftist political hacks with an agenda, who disgrace themselves.
There is no requirement in the US Constitution for the president to hold a press conference. If the president does not have any press conferences, no individual rights would be violated. If the president does have press conferences, the rules are set by the president , not the press. That permits the reporters the opportunity to gather news, not run the show.
Make it permanent! Being rude and making accusations is not journalism.
Hell, make it apply to ALL at CNN!